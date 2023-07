Denmark at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Denmark's World Cup Group D fixtures

22 July: Denmark vs China PR (Perth, 14:00)

28 July: England vs Denmark (Sydney, 10:30)

1 August: Haiti vs Denmark (Perth, 13:00)

All times CET

Denmark's squad

Goalkeepers: Lene Christensen (Rosenborg), Kathrine Larsen (Brøndby), Maja Bay Østergaard (Thy-Thisted Q)

Defenders: Luna Gevitz (Montpellier), Stine Ballisager Pedersen (Vålerenga), Rikke Sevecke (Everton), Simone Boye Sørensen (Hammarby), Sofie Svava (Real Madrid), Frederikke Thøgersen (Inter), Katrine Veje (Everton)

Midfielders: Josefine Hasbo (Harvard Crimson), Karen Holmgaard (Everton), Sofie Junge Pedersen (Juventus), Kathrine Møller Kühl (Arsenal), Emma Snerle (West Ham), Nicoline Sørensen (Everton), Janni Thomsen (Vålerenga), Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen (Reading)

Forwards: Signe Bruun (Lyon), Mille Gejl (North Carolina Courage), Pernille Harder (Bayern), Rikke Madsen (North Carolina Courage), Amalie Vangsgaard (Paris Saint-Germain)

Team-mates: Denmark

How Denmark qualified

Group E winners: W8 D0 L0 F40 A2

Denmark 7-0 Malta

Azerbaijan 0-8 Denmark

Denmark 8-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Montenegro 1-5 Denmark

Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-3 Denmark

Malta 0-2 Denmark

Denmark 2-0 Azerbaijan

Denmark 5-1 Montenegro

Top scorer: Signe Bruun (13)

Denmark coach: Lars Søndergaard

In charge since 2017, Søndergaard has now helped Denmark end their 16-year World Cup absence. He previously managed men's clubs in Denmark and Austria.

Denmark captain: Pernille Harder

Fresh from her move from Chelsea to Bayern, returning to the German scene of former glories with Wolfsburg, two-time UEFA Women's Player of the Year Harder is Denmark's all-time leading scorer and worked hard to recover from a November injury to make her World Cup debut.

Denmark's World Cup history

Best performance: Quarter-finals (1991, 1995)

2019 World Cup: Did not qualify

It has been a long time coming, but Denmark are finally back in the World Cup finals after a 16-year absence.

England vs Denmark: Recall their 2005 meeting

Denmark's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Runners-up (2017)

Olympics: Group stage (1996)

Denmark's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A3)

22/09/2023: Denmark vs Germany

26/09/2023: Wales vs Denmark

27/10/2023: Iceland vs Denmark

31/10/2023: Denmark vs Wales

01/12/2023: Germany vs Denmark

05/12/2023: Denmark vs Iceland