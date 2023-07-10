Germany at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Monday, July 10, 2023
Article summary
The eight-time European champions are aiming to win their third World Cup title.
Germany's World Cup Group H fixtures
24 July: Germany vs Morocco (Melbourne, 10:30)
30 July: Germany vs Colombia (Sydney, 11:30)
3 August: South Korea vs Germany (Brisbane, 12:00)
All times CET
Germany's final 23-player squad
Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg), Stina Johannes (Frankfurt)
Defenders: Sara Doorsoun (Frankfurt), Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg), Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg), Sophia Kleinherne (Frankfurt), Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea), Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg)
Midfielders: Sara Däbritz (Lyon), Chantal Hagal (Hoffenheim), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Lena Lattwein (Wolfsburg), Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea), Sydney Lohmann (Bayern), Lina Magull (Bayern), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)
Forwards: Nicole Anyomi (Frankfurt), Jule Brand (Wolfsburg), Klara Bühl (Bayern), Laura Freigang (Frankfurt), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Lea Schüller (Bayern)
How Germany qualified
Group H winners: W9 D0 L1 F47 A5
Germany 7-0 Bulgaria
Germany 5-1 Serbia
Israel 0-1 Germany
Germany 7-0 Israel
Germany 8-0 Türkiye
Portugal 1-3 Germany
Germany 3-0 Portugal
Serbia 3-2 Germany
Türkiye 0-3 Germany
Bulgaria 0-8 Germany
Top scorer: Lea Schüller (15)
Germany coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg
Voss-Tecklenburg won 125 caps and four EURO titles as a player and as a coach took Duisburg to 2009 UEFA Women's Cup glory and led Switzerland into their first major tournaments before her Germany appointment in 2019, overseeing their run to the Women's EURO 2022 final.
Germany captain: Alexandra Popp
Olympic gold medallist in 2016, Popp won the 2009 UEFA Women's Cup with Duisburg under Voss-Tecklenburg before moving on to Wolfsburg, where her multiple titles include two in the UEFA Women's Champions League. The evergreen Popp, who began her career as a defender and can play up front or in midfield, has more than 60 goals for Germany and was badly missed in the EURO 2022 final when she was injured in the warm-up.
Germany's World Cup history
Best performance: Winners (2003, 2007)
2019 World Cup: Quarter-finals
Only the United States have won the World Cup more times than Germany, but it has been 16 years since a European team last tasted success in the tournament. Voss-Tecklenburg's team would love to end that drought in Australia.
Germany's other competition bests
Women's EURO: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)
Olympics: Winners (2016)
Germany's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A3)
22/09/2023: Denmark vs Germany
26/09/2023: Germany vs Iceland
27/10/2023: Germany vs Wales
31/10/2023: Iceland vs Germany
01/12/2023: Germany vs Denmark
05/12/2023: Wales vs Germany