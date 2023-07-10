Germany at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Germany's World Cup Group H fixtures

24 July: Germany vs Morocco (Melbourne, 10:30)

30 July: Germany vs Colombia (Sydney, 11:30)

3 August: South Korea vs Germany (Brisbane, 12:00)

All times CET

Germany's final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea), Merle Frohms (Wolfsburg), Stina Johannes (Frankfurt)

Defenders: Sara Doorsoun (Frankfurt), Marina Hegering (Wolfsburg), Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg), Sophia Kleinherne (Frankfurt), Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea), Felicitas Rauch (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Sara Däbritz (Lyon), Chantal Hagal (Hoffenheim), Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg), Lena Lattwein (Wolfsburg), Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea), Sydney Lohmann (Bayern), Lina Magull (Bayern), Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Forwards: Nicole Anyomi (Frankfurt), Jule Brand (Wolfsburg), Klara Bühl (Bayern), Laura Freigang (Frankfurt), Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg), Lea Schüller (Bayern)

How Germany qualified

Group H winners: W9 D0 L1 F47 A5

Germany 7-0 Bulgaria

Germany 5-1 Serbia

Israel 0-1 Germany

Germany 7-0 Israel

Germany 8-0 Türkiye

Portugal 1-3 Germany

Germany 3-0 Portugal

Serbia 3-2 Germany

Türkiye 0-3 Germany

Bulgaria 0-8 Germany

Top scorer: Lea Schüller (15)

Germany coach: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

Voss-Tecklenburg won 125 caps and four EURO titles as a player and as a coach took Duisburg to 2009 UEFA Women's Cup glory and led Switzerland into their first major tournaments before her Germany appointment in 2019, overseeing their run to the Women's EURO 2022 final.

Germany captain: Alexandra Popp

Olympic gold medallist in 2016, Popp won the 2009 UEFA Women's Cup with Duisburg under Voss-Tecklenburg before moving on to Wolfsburg, where her multiple titles include two in the UEFA Women's Champions League. The evergreen Popp, who began her career as a defender and can play up front or in midfield, has more than 60 goals for Germany and was badly missed in the EURO 2022 final when she was injured in the warm-up.

Alex Popp's Women's EURO 2022 goals for Germany

Germany's World Cup history

Best performance: Winners (2003, 2007)

2019 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Only the United States have won the World Cup more times than Germany, but it has been 16 years since a European team last tasted success in the tournament. Voss-Tecklenburg's team would love to end that drought in Australia.

Germany's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Winners (1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013)

Olympics: Winners (2016)

Germany's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A3)

22/09/2023: Denmark vs Germany

26/09/2023: Germany vs Iceland

27/10/2023: Germany vs Wales

31/10/2023: Iceland vs Germany

01/12/2023: Germany vs Denmark

05/12/2023: Wales vs Germany