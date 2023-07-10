Italy at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Italy's World Cup Group G fixtures

24 July: Italy vs Argentina (Auckland, 08:00)

29 July: Sweden vs Italy (Wellington, 09:30)

2 August: South Africa vs Italy (Wellington, 09:00)

All times CET

Italy's final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Fiorentina), Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan)

Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (Roma), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Roma), Benedetta Orsi (Sassuolo), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)

Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Giulia Dragoni (Barcelona), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Giada Greggi (Roma), Emma Severini (Fiorentina)

Forwards: Chiara Beccari (Juventus), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Roma), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Annamaria Serturini (Roma)

Women's EURO 2017 highlights: Sweden 2-3 Italy

How Italy qualified

Group G winners: W9 D0 L1 F40 A2

Italy 3-0 Moldova

Croatia 0-5 Italy

Italy 3-0 Croatia

Lithuania 0-5 Italy

Italy 1-2 Switzerland

Romania 0-5 Italy

Italy 7-0 Lithuania

Switzerland 0-1 Italy

Moldova 0-8 Italy

Italy 2-0 Romania

Top scorer: Cristiana Girelli (8)

Italy coach: Milena Bertolini

After taking charge in 2017, Bertolini helped guide Italy to their first World Cup appearance in 20 years back in 2019 and has now repeated the trick for this year's edition. She has also been a coach at Foroni Verona, Reggiana and Brescia.

Italy captain: Cristiana Girelli

One of only three women to reach 50 goals for Italy, Girelli is a powerful all-round forward who carries a real aerial threat. The 33-year-old, capped over 100 times, has collected eight titles at Bardolino, Brescia and now Juventus.

Great Italy Women's EURO goals

Italy's World Cup history

Best performance: Quarter-final (1991, 2019)

2019 World Cup: Quarter-final

After a long-awaited return to the world stage in 2019, Italy will be hoping to go at least one better than the two quarter-finals they have made in three finals appearances so far.

Italy's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Runners-up (1993, 1997)

Olympics: Never qualified

Italy's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A4)

22/09/2023: Switzerland vs Italy

26/09/2023: Italy vs Sweden

27/10/2023: Italy vs Spain

31/10/2023: Sweden vs Italy

01/12/2023: Spain vs Italy

05/12/2023: Italy vs Switzerland