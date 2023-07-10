Italy at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Monday, July 10, 2023
Article summary
Italy will be appearing at their fourth World Cup finals.
Italy's World Cup Group G fixtures
24 July: Italy vs Argentina (Auckland, 08:00)
29 July: Sweden vs Italy (Wellington, 09:30)
2 August: South Africa vs Italy (Wellington, 09:00)
All times CET
Italy's final 23-player squad
Goalkeepers: Rachele Baldi (Fiorentina), Francesca Durante (Inter), Laura Giuliani (Milan)
Defenders: Elisa Bartoli (Roma), Lisa Boattin (Juventus), Lucia Di Guglielmo (Roma), Martina Lenzini (Juventus), Elena Linari (Roma), Benedetta Orsi (Sassuolo), Cecilia Salvai (Juventus)
Midfielders: Arianna Caruso (Juventus), Valentina Cernoia (Juventus), Giulia Dragoni (Barcelona), Manuela Giugliano (Roma), Giada Greggi (Roma), Emma Severini (Fiorentina)
Forwards: Chiara Beccari (Juventus), Barbara Bonansea (Juventus), Sofia Cantore (Juventus), Valentina Giacinti (Roma), Cristiana Girelli (Juventus), Benedetta Glionna (Roma), Annamaria Serturini (Roma)
How Italy qualified
Group G winners: W9 D0 L1 F40 A2
Italy 3-0 Moldova
Croatia 0-5 Italy
Italy 3-0 Croatia
Lithuania 0-5 Italy
Italy 1-2 Switzerland
Romania 0-5 Italy
Italy 7-0 Lithuania
Switzerland 0-1 Italy
Moldova 0-8 Italy
Italy 2-0 Romania
Top scorer: Cristiana Girelli (8)
Italy coach: Milena Bertolini
After taking charge in 2017, Bertolini helped guide Italy to their first World Cup appearance in 20 years back in 2019 and has now repeated the trick for this year's edition. She has also been a coach at Foroni Verona, Reggiana and Brescia.
Italy captain: Cristiana Girelli
One of only three women to reach 50 goals for Italy, Girelli is a powerful all-round forward who carries a real aerial threat. The 33-year-old, capped over 100 times, has collected eight titles at Bardolino, Brescia and now Juventus.
Italy's World Cup history
Best performance: Quarter-final (1991, 2019)
2019 World Cup: Quarter-final
After a long-awaited return to the world stage in 2019, Italy will be hoping to go at least one better than the two quarter-finals they have made in three finals appearances so far.
Italy's other competition bests
Women's EURO: Runners-up (1993, 1997)
Olympics: Never qualified
Italy's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A4)
22/09/2023: Switzerland vs Italy
26/09/2023: Italy vs Sweden
27/10/2023: Italy vs Spain
31/10/2023: Sweden vs Italy
01/12/2023: Spain vs Italy
05/12/2023: Italy vs Switzerland