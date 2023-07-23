The Netherlands at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Netherlands' World Cup Group E fixtures

23 July: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (Dunedin)

27 July: USA vs Netherlands (Wellington, 03:00)

1 August: Vietnam vs Netherlands (Dunedin, 09:00)

All times CET

Netherlands' final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (Twente), Lize Kop (Ajax), Jacintha Weimar (Feyenoord)

Defenders: Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City), Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente), Merel van Dongen (Atlético), Stefanie van der Gragt (Inter), Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg), Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan), Lynn Wilms (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Jill Baijings (Leverkusen), Danielle van de Donk (Lyon), Damaris Egurrola (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain), Wieke Kaptein (Twente) Victoria Pelova (Arsenal), Jill Roord (Wolfsburg), Sherida Spitse (Ajax)

Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus), Esmee Brugts (PSV), Renate Jansen (Twente), Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain), Katja Snoeijs (Everton)

Source: KNVB

How the Netherlands qualified

Group C winners: W6 D2 L0 F31 A3

Netherlands 1-1 Czechia

Iceland 0-2 Netherlands

Cyprus 0-8 Netherlands

Belarus 0-2 Netherlands

Czechia 2-2 Netherlands

Netherlands 12-0 Cyprus

Netherlands 3-0 Belarus

Netherlands 1-0 Iceland

﻿Every Netherlands goal at Women's EURO 2022

Top scorer: Vivianne Miedema (8)

Netherlands coach: Andries Jonker

Jonker took over following the quarter-final exit at Women's EURO 2022. He has previous experience in men's football at the likes of Bayern München, Barcelona and Arsenal.

Netherlands captain: Sherida Spitse

The veteran 33-year-old midfielder is the second most-capped European and suffered the disappointment of losing to the United States in the final in 2019 having tasted Women's EURO glory two years earlier. This is Spitse's third World Cup.

Netherlands' World Cup history

Best performance: Runners-up (2019)

2019 World Cup: Runners-up

As reigning European champions, the Netherlands went all the way to the 2019 final before that 2-0 loss to the United States. They hope the absence of injured Vivianne Miedema will not harm their hopes of going one better this time.

Netherlands' other competition bests

Women's EURO: Winners (2017)

Olympics: Quarter-finals (2021)

Netherlands' Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A1)

22/09/2023: Belgium vs Netherlands

26/09/2023: Netherlands vs England

27/10/2023: Netherlands vs Scotland

31/10/2023: Scotland vs Netherlands

01/12/2023: England vs Netherlands

05/12/2023: Netherlands vs Belgium