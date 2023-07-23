The Netherlands at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Can the 2019 runners-up go one better four years on despite Vivianne Miedema's absence?
Netherlands' World Cup Group E fixtures
23 July: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal (Dunedin)
27 July: USA vs Netherlands (Wellington, 03:00)
1 August: Vietnam vs Netherlands (Dunedin, 09:00)
All times CET
Netherlands' final 23-player squad
Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar (Twente), Lize Kop (Ajax), Jacintha Weimar (Feyenoord)
Defenders: Kerstin Casparij (Manchester City), Caitlin Dijkstra (Twente), Merel van Dongen (Atlético), Stefanie van der Gragt (Inter), Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg), Aniek Nouwen (AC Milan), Lynn Wilms (Wolfsburg)
Midfielders: Jill Baijings (Leverkusen), Danielle van de Donk (Lyon), Damaris Egurrola (Lyon), Jackie Groenen (Paris Saint-Germain), Wieke Kaptein (Twente) Victoria Pelova (Arsenal), Jill Roord (Wolfsburg), Sherida Spitse (Ajax)
Forwards: Lineth Beerensteyn (Juventus), Esmee Brugts (PSV), Renate Jansen (Twente), Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain), Katja Snoeijs (Everton)
Source: KNVB
How the Netherlands qualified
Group C winners: W6 D2 L0 F31 A3
Netherlands 1-1 Czechia
Iceland 0-2 Netherlands
Cyprus 0-8 Netherlands
Belarus 0-2 Netherlands
Czechia 2-2 Netherlands
Netherlands 12-0 Cyprus
Netherlands 3-0 Belarus
Netherlands 1-0 Iceland
Top scorer: Vivianne Miedema (8)
Netherlands coach: Andries Jonker
Jonker took over following the quarter-final exit at Women's EURO 2022. He has previous experience in men's football at the likes of Bayern München, Barcelona and Arsenal.
Netherlands captain: Sherida Spitse
The veteran 33-year-old midfielder is the second most-capped European and suffered the disappointment of losing to the United States in the final in 2019 having tasted Women's EURO glory two years earlier. This is Spitse's third World Cup.
Netherlands' World Cup history
Best performance: Runners-up (2019)
2019 World Cup: Runners-up
As reigning European champions, the Netherlands went all the way to the 2019 final before that 2-0 loss to the United States. They hope the absence of injured Vivianne Miedema will not harm their hopes of going one better this time.
Netherlands' other competition bests
Women's EURO: Winners (2017)
Olympics: Quarter-finals (2021)
Netherlands' Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A1)
22/09/2023: Belgium vs Netherlands
26/09/2023: Netherlands vs England
27/10/2023: Netherlands vs Scotland
31/10/2023: Scotland vs Netherlands
01/12/2023: England vs Netherlands
05/12/2023: Netherlands vs Belgium