Republic of Ireland at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Monday, July 10, 2023
Vera Pauw's team are competing at the World Cup finals for the very first time.
Republic of Ireland's World Cup Group B fixtures
20 July: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (Sydney, 12:00)
26 July: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (Perth, 14:00)
31 July: Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (Brisbane, 12:00)
All times CET
Republic of Ireland's final 23-player squad
Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (unattached)
Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham), Megan Connolly (unattached)
Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham City NYC), Ruesha Littlejohn (unattached)
Forwards: Amber Barrett (Standard Liège), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit)
Source: FAI
How Republic of Ireland qualified
Group A runners-up: W5 D2 L1 F26 A4, UEFA play-off winners
Ireland 0-1 Sweden
Finland 1-2 Ireland
Ireland 1-1 Slovakia
Ireland 11-0 Georgia
Sweden 1-1 Ireland
Georgia 0-9 Ireland
Ireland 1-0 Finland
Slovakia 0-1 Ireland
Scotland 0-1 Ireland (UEFA play-off round 2)
Top scorer: Katie McCabe (7)
Republic of Ireland coach: Vera Pauw
Former Netherlands international Pauw led her home country to the Women's EURO 2009 semis on their final debut and subsequently took charge of the likes of Scotland, Russia and South Africa, before leading Ireland to their first major tournament.
Republic of Ireland captain: Katie McCabe
The talismanic McCabe was Republic of Ireland's top scorer during qualification, and the Arsenal star will be relishing the opportunity to showcase her talents on the biggest stage of all.
Republic of Ireland's World Cup history
Best performance: N/A
2019 World Cup: Did not qualify
Republic of Ireland will be making their first ever appearance at a major final tournament after seeing off Scotland 1-0 in a tense qualifying play-off.
Republic of Ireland's other competition bests
Women's EURO: Never qualified
Olympics: Never qualified
Republic of Ireland's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group B1)
22/09/2023: Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland
26/09/2023: Hungary vs Republic of Ireland
27/10/2023: Republic of Ireland vs Albania
31/10/2023: Albania vs Republic of Ireland
01/12/2023: Republic of Ireland vs Hungary
05/12/2023: Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland