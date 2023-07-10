Republic of Ireland at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Republic of Ireland's World Cup Group B fixtures

20 July: Australia vs Republic of Ireland (Sydney, 12:00)

26 July: Canada vs Republic of Ireland (Perth, 14:00)

31 July: Republic of Ireland vs Nigeria (Brisbane, 12:00)

All times CET

Republic of Ireland's final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (unattached)

Defenders: Heather Payne (Florida State), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Izzy Atkinson (West Ham), Megan Connolly (unattached)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Sinead Farrelly (Gotham City NYC), Ruesha Littlejohn (unattached)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Standard Liège), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit)

Source: FAI

How Republic of Ireland qualified

Group A runners-up: W5 D2 L1 F26 A4, UEFA play-off winners

Ireland 0-1 Sweden

Finland 1-2 Ireland

Ireland 1-1 Slovakia

Ireland 11-0 Georgia

Sweden 1-1 Ireland

Georgia 0-9 Ireland

Ireland 1-0 Finland

Slovakia 0-1 Ireland

Scotland 0-1 Ireland (UEFA play-off round 2)

Top scorer: Katie McCabe (7)

Republic of Ireland coach: Vera Pauw

Former Netherlands international Pauw led her home country to the Women's EURO 2009 semis on their final debut and subsequently took charge of the likes of Scotland, Russia and South Africa, before leading Ireland to their first major tournament.

Republic of Ireland captain: Katie McCabe

The talismanic McCabe was Republic of Ireland's top scorer during qualification, and the Arsenal star will be relishing the opportunity to showcase her talents on the biggest stage of all.

Katie McCabe training this summer Sportsfile via Getty Images

Republic of Ireland's World Cup history

Best performance: N/A

2019 World Cup: Did not qualify

Republic of Ireland will be making their first ever appearance at a major final tournament after seeing off Scotland 1-0 in a tense qualifying play-off.

Republic of Ireland's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Never qualified

Olympics: Never qualified

Republic of Ireland's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group B1)

22/09/2023: Republic of Ireland vs Northern Ireland

26/09/2023: Hungary vs Republic of Ireland

27/10/2023: Republic of Ireland vs Albania

31/10/2023: Albania vs Republic of Ireland

01/12/2023: Republic of Ireland vs Hungary

05/12/2023: Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland