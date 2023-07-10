Switzerland at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Monday, July 10, 2023
Appearing at their second World Cup finals, Switzerland are aiming to at least repeat their 2015 progress from the group.
Switzerland's World Cup Group A fixtures
21 July: Philippines vs Switzerland (Dunedin, 07:00)
25 July: Switzerland vs Norway (Hamilton, 10:00)
30 July: Switzerland vs New Zealand (Dunedin, 09:00)
All times CET
Switzerland's final 23-player squad
Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli (Zürich), Livia Peng (Levante), Gaëlle Thalmann (Real Betis)
Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun (Paris FC), Luana Bühler (Hoffenheim), Viola Calligaris (Levante), Laura Felber (Servette), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Lara Marti (Leverkusen), Nadine Riesen (Zürich), Julia Stierli (Zürich)
Midfielders: Amira Arfaoui (Leverkusen), Sandrine Mauron (Servette), Seraina Piubel (Zürich), Géraldine Reuteler (Frankfurt), Marion Rey (Zürich), Coumba Sow (Servette), Lia Wälti (Arsenal)
Forwards: Ramona Bachmann, (Paris Saint-Germain), Ana Maria Crnogorčević (Barcelona), Fabienne Humm (Zürich), Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa), Meriame Terchoun (Dijon)
How Switzerland qualified
Group G runners-up: W8 D1 L1 F44 A4, UEFA play-off winners
Switzerland 4-1 Lithuania
Moldova 0-6 Switzerland
Switzerland 2-0 Romania
Switzerland 5-0 Croatia
Italy 1-2 Switzerland
Lithuania 0-7 Switzerland
Romania 1-1 Switzerland
Switzerland 0-1 Italy
Croatia 0-2 Switzerland
Switzerland 15-0 Moldova
Switzerland 2-1 Wales (aet, UEFA play-off round 2)
Top scorers: Anna-Maria Crnogorčević, Coumba Sow (9)
Switzerland coach: Inka Grings
An extraordinarily prolific goalscorer for Duisburg, Grings won two Women's EUROs as a player with Germany. She took charge of Switzerland in 2022 after a spell at Zürich, who she also represented as a player.
Switzerland captain: Lia Wälti
A reliable midfield player, Wälti started out playing football for her local club, YB Frauen, stepping up to play domestic football in Germany with Turbine Potsdam. An Arsenal player since 2018, she won the English title in her first season with the Gunners.
Switzerland's World Cup history
Best performance: Round of 16 (2015)
2019 World Cup: Did not qualify
Switzerland played at Women's EURO 2017 and 2022 but did not make it through the group stage. Their maiden World Cup was their most successful final tournament; they got past the group stage aided by a 10-1 win against Ecuador in which Ramona Bachmann scored a hat-trick.
Switzerland's other competition bests
Women's EURO: Group stage (2017, 2022)
Olympics: Never qualified
Switzerland's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A4)
22/09/2023: Switzerland vs Italy
26/09/2023: Spain vs Switzerland
27/10/2023: Sweden vs Switzerland
31/10/2023: Switzerland vs Spain
01/12/2023: Switzerland vs Sweden
05/12/2023: Italy vs Switzerland