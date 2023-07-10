Switzerland at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Switzerland's World Cup Group A fixtures

21 July: Philippines vs Switzerland (Dunedin, 07:00)

25 July: Switzerland vs Norway (Hamilton, 10:00)

30 July: Switzerland vs New Zealand (Dunedin, 09:00)

All times CET

Switzerland's final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli (Zürich), Livia Peng (Levante), Gaëlle Thalmann (Real Betis)

Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun (Paris FC), Luana Bühler (Hoffenheim), Viola Calligaris (Levante), Laura Felber (Servette), Noelle Maritz (Arsenal), Lara Marti (Leverkusen), Nadine Riesen (Zürich), Julia Stierli (Zürich)

Midfielders: Amira Arfaoui (Leverkusen), Sandrine Mauron (Servette), Seraina Piubel (Zürich), Géraldine Reuteler (Frankfurt), Marion Rey (Zürich), Coumba Sow (Servette), Lia Wälti (Arsenal)

Forwards: Ramona Bachmann, (Paris Saint-Germain), Ana Maria Crnogorčević (Barcelona), Fabienne Humm (Zürich), Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa), Meriame Terchoun (Dijon)

Source: ASF-SFV

How Switzerland qualified

Group G runners-up: W8 D1 L1 F44 A4, UEFA play-off winners

Switzerland 4-1 Lithuania

Moldova 0-6 Switzerland

Switzerland 2-0 Romania

Switzerland 5-0 Croatia

Italy 1-2 Switzerland

Lithuania 0-7 Switzerland

Romania 1-1 Switzerland

Switzerland 0-1 Italy

Croatia 0-2 Switzerland

Switzerland 15-0 Moldova

Switzerland 2-1 Wales (aet, UEFA play-off round 2)

Top scorers: Anna-Maria Crnogorčević, Coumba Sow (9)

Switzerland coach: Inka Grings

An extraordinarily prolific goalscorer for Duisburg, Grings won two Women's EUROs as a player with Germany. She took charge of Switzerland in 2022 after a spell at Zürich, who she also represented as a player.

Switzerland captain: Lia Wälti

A reliable midfield player, Wälti started out playing football for her local club, YB Frauen, stepping up to play domestic football in Germany with Turbine Potsdam. An Arsenal player since 2018, she won the English title in her first season with the Gunners.

Women's EURO 2022 team-mates: Switzerland

Switzerland's World Cup history

Best performance: Round of 16 (2015)

2019 World Cup: Did not qualify

Switzerland played at Women's EURO 2017 and 2022 but did not make it through the group stage. Their maiden World Cup was their most successful final tournament; they got past the group stage aided by a 10-1 win against Ecuador in which Ramona Bachmann scored a hat-trick.

Switzerland's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Olympics: Never qualified

Switzerland's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A4)

22/09/2023: Switzerland vs Italy

26/09/2023: Spain vs Switzerland

27/10/2023: Sweden vs Switzerland

31/10/2023: Switzerland vs Spain

01/12/2023: Switzerland vs Sweden

05/12/2023: Italy vs Switzerland