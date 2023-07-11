Sweden at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Sweden's World Cup Group G fixtures

23 July: Sweden vs South Africa (Wellington, 07:00)

29 July: Sweden vs Italy (Wellington, 09:30)

2 August: Argentina vs Sweden (Hamilton, 09:00)

All times CET

Sweden's final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom (Örebro), Jennifer Falk (Häcken), Zećira Mušović (Chelsea)

Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby), Nathalie Björn (Everton), Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern), Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain), Hanna Lundkvist (Atlético), Anna Sandberg (Häcken), Linda Sembrant (Juventus)

Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Elin Rubensson (Häcken), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea), Olivia Schough (Rosengård), Caroline Seger (Rosengård)

Forwards: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Madelen Janogy (Hammarby), Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)

Source: SvFF

All Sweden's Women's EURO 2022 goals

How Sweden qualified

Group A winners: W7 D1 L0 F32 A2

Slovakia 0-1 Sweden

Sweden 4-0 Georgia

Republic of Ireland 0-1 Sweden

Sweden 2-1 Finland

Sweden 3-0 Slovakia

Georgia 0-15 Sweden

Sweden 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Finland 0-5 Sweden

Top scorer: Lina Hurtig, Fridolina Rolfö (5)

Sweden coach: Peter Gerhardsson

Gerhardsson has been in charge since 2017 and guided Sweden to third place at the World Cup in 2019 and 2020 Olympic silver. In men's football, the 63-year-old has coached the likes of Häcken and the Sweden Under-17 side.

Sweden captain: Caroline Seger

Veteran midfielder Seger has earned a European-record tally of caps for her country going into her fifth World Cup finals and 14th major tournament.

Sweden's World Cup history

Best performance: Runners-up (2003)

2019 World Cup: Third place

Having missed out on penalties to Canada in the 2021 Olympic final (their second straight silver), and earned their fourth World Cup medal four years ago, Sweden have ambitions to gain their first global gold.

Sweden's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Winners (1984)

Olympics: Runners-up (2016, 2021)

Sweden's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A4)

22/09/2023: Sweden vs Spain

26/09/2023: Italy vs Sweden

27/10/2023: Sweden vs Switzerland

31/10/2023: Sweden vs Italy

30/11/2023: Switzerland vs Sweden

05/12/2023: Spain vs Sweden