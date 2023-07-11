Sweden at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Sweden are still waiting for their first World Cup title after coming close on a number of occasions.
Sweden's World Cup Group G fixtures
23 July: Sweden vs South Africa (Wellington, 07:00)
29 July: Sweden vs Italy (Wellington, 09:30)
2 August: Argentina vs Sweden (Hamilton, 09:00)
All times CET
Sweden's final 23-player squad
Goalkeepers: Tove Enblom (Örebro), Jennifer Falk (Häcken), Zećira Mušović (Chelsea)
Defenders: Jonna Andersson (Hammarby), Nathalie Björn (Everton), Magdalena Eriksson (Bayern), Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain), Hanna Lundkvist (Atlético), Anna Sandberg (Häcken), Linda Sembrant (Juventus)
Midfielders: Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City), Kosovare Asllani (AC Milan), Hanna Bennison (Everton), Elin Rubensson (Häcken), Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea), Olivia Schough (Rosengård), Caroline Seger (Rosengård)
Forwards: Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal), Rebecka Blomqvist (Wolfsburg), Lina Hurtig (Arsenal), Sofia Jakobsson (San Diego Wave), Madelen Janogy (Hammarby), Fridolina Rolfö (Barcelona)
Source: SvFF
How Sweden qualified
Group A winners: W7 D1 L0 F32 A2
Slovakia 0-1 Sweden
Sweden 4-0 Georgia
Republic of Ireland 0-1 Sweden
Sweden 2-1 Finland
Sweden 3-0 Slovakia
Georgia 0-15 Sweden
Sweden 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Finland 0-5 Sweden
Top scorer: Lina Hurtig, Fridolina Rolfö (5)
Sweden coach: Peter Gerhardsson
Gerhardsson has been in charge since 2017 and guided Sweden to third place at the World Cup in 2019 and 2020 Olympic silver. In men's football, the 63-year-old has coached the likes of Häcken and the Sweden Under-17 side.
Sweden captain: Caroline Seger
Veteran midfielder Seger has earned a European-record tally of caps for her country going into her fifth World Cup finals and 14th major tournament.
Sweden's World Cup history
Best performance: Runners-up (2003)
2019 World Cup: Third place
Having missed out on penalties to Canada in the 2021 Olympic final (their second straight silver), and earned their fourth World Cup medal four years ago, Sweden have ambitions to gain their first global gold.
Sweden's other competition bests
Women's EURO: Winners (1984)
Olympics: Runners-up (2016, 2021)
Sweden's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A4)
22/09/2023: Sweden vs Spain
26/09/2023: Italy vs Sweden
27/10/2023: Sweden vs Switzerland
31/10/2023: Sweden vs Italy
30/11/2023: Switzerland vs Sweden
05/12/2023: Spain vs Sweden