Spain at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Spain's World Cup Group C fixtures

21 July: Spain vs Costa Rica (Wellington, 09:30)

26 July: Spain vs Zambia (Auckland, 09:30)

31 July: Japan vs Spain (Wellington, 09:00)

All times CET

Spain's final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll (Barcelona), Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid), Enith Salon (Valencia)

Defenders: Ivana Andrés (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Barcelona), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Barcelona), Rocío Gálvez (Real Madrid), Oihane Hernández (Athletic Club), Irene Paredes (Barcelona)

Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Aitana Bonmatí ﻿(Barcelona), Irene Guerrero (Levante), Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca), María Pérez (Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid)

Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Esther González (Real Madrid), Eva Navarro (Atlético), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona), Alba Redondo (Levante)

Source: RFEF

How Spain qualified

Group B winners: W8 D0 L0 F53 A0

Faroe Islands 0-10 Spain

Hungary 0-7 Spain

Ukraine 0-6 Spain

Spain 12-0 Faroe Islands

Spain 8-0 Scotland

Scotland 0-2 Spain

Spain 3-0 Hungary

Spain 5-0 Hungary

Top scorer: Amaiur Sarriegi (11 goals)

Spain coach: Jorge Vilda

Vilda has been part of the Spain set-up since 2009, winning world and European titles with the Under-17 and U19 sides before being given the senior job in 2015. There are hopes he can lead his side at least one stage further than 2019, when they reached the last 16.

Spain captain: Ivana Andrés

The Real Madrid centre-back has won 46 caps for her nation and will be a crucial part of the side in Australia and New Zealand. Incredibly, Spain did not concede a single goal in qualification and will look to keep that impressive defensive performance going in the finals.

Classic Spain Women's EURO goals

Spain's World Cup history

Best performance: Round of 16 (2019)

2019 World Cup: Round of 16

Spain were knocked out by eventual winners the United States in 2019. Their only previous appearance came in Canada in 2015, where they finished bottom of Group E.

Spain's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Semi-finals (1997)

Olympics: Never qualified

Spain's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A4)

22/09/2023: Sweden vs Spain

26/09/2023: Spain vs Switzerland

27/10/2023: Italy vs Spain

31/10/2023: Switzerland vs Spain

01/12/2023: Spain vs Italy

05/12/2023: Spain vs Sweden