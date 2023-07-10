Spain at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Monday, July 10, 2023
Article summary
Jorge Vilda's side are looking to improve on reaching the last 16 in 2019.
Article top media content
Article body
Spain's World Cup Group C fixtures
21 July: Spain vs Costa Rica (Wellington, 09:30)
26 July: Spain vs Zambia (Auckland, 09:30)
31 July: Japan vs Spain (Wellington, 09:00)
All times CET
Spain's final 23-player squad
Goalkeepers: Cata Coll (Barcelona), Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid), Enith Salon (Valencia)
Defenders: Ivana Andrés (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Barcelona), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Barcelona), Rocío Gálvez (Real Madrid), Oihane Hernández (Athletic Club), Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Irene Guerrero (Levante), Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca), María Pérez (Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid)
Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Esther González (Real Madrid), Eva Navarro (Atlético), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona), Alba Redondo (Levante)
Source: RFEF
How Spain qualified
Group B winners: W8 D0 L0 F53 A0
Faroe Islands 0-10 Spain
Hungary 0-7 Spain
Ukraine 0-6 Spain
Spain 12-0 Faroe Islands
Spain 8-0 Scotland
Scotland 0-2 Spain
Spain 3-0 Hungary
Spain 5-0 Hungary
Top scorer: Amaiur Sarriegi (11 goals)
Spain coach: Jorge Vilda
Vilda has been part of the Spain set-up since 2009, winning world and European titles with the Under-17 and U19 sides before being given the senior job in 2015. There are hopes he can lead his side at least one stage further than 2019, when they reached the last 16.
Spain captain: Ivana Andrés
The Real Madrid centre-back has won 46 caps for her nation and will be a crucial part of the side in Australia and New Zealand. Incredibly, Spain did not concede a single goal in qualification and will look to keep that impressive defensive performance going in the finals.
Spain's World Cup history
Best performance: Round of 16 (2019)
2019 World Cup: Round of 16
Spain were knocked out by eventual winners the United States in 2019. Their only previous appearance came in Canada in 2015, where they finished bottom of Group E.
Spain's other competition bests
Women's EURO: Semi-finals (1997)
Olympics: Never qualified
Spain's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A4)
22/09/2023: Sweden vs Spain
26/09/2023: Spain vs Switzerland
27/10/2023: Italy vs Spain
31/10/2023: Switzerland vs Spain
01/12/2023: Spain vs Italy
05/12/2023: Spain vs Sweden