Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup final: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Friday, August 18, 2023
Jorge Vilda's side are just one win away from a maiden senior title.
Spain's World Cup Group C results (runners-up)
21 July: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica (Wellington): Del Campo 21og, Bonmatí 23, Esther González 27
26 July: Spain 5-0 Zambia (Auckland): Abelleira 9, Hermoso 13 70, Redondo 69 85
31 July: Japan 4-0 Spain (Wellington): Miyazawa 12 40, Ueki 29, Mi. Tanaka 82
Spain's World Cup knockout stage fixtures and results
Round of 16
5 August: Switzerland 1-5 Spain (Auckland): Codina 11og; Bonmatí 5 36, Redondo 17, Codina 45, Hermoso 70
Quarter-finals
11 August: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (aet, Wellington): Caldentey 81pen, Paralluelo 111; Van der Gragt 90+1
Semi-finals
15 August: Spain 2-1 Sweden (Auckland): Paralluelo 81, Carmona 89; Blomqvist 88
Final
20 August: Spain vs England (Sydney, Stadium Australia, 12:00 CET)
- Spain's win against Switzerland was their first victory in any senior knockout game.
- Spain lost 2-1 to final opponents England after extra time in the UEFA Women's EURO 2022 quarter-finals.
- Barcelona's Irene Paredes, Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Mariona Caldentey and Salma Paralluelo could all be the first players to win the UEFA Women's Champions League and FIFA Women's World Cup in the same calendar year (but will be up against club-mates Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh).
Spain's youth tournament winners
Although Spain have never claimed a major senior honour they have been prolific at youth level, winning these tournaments:
UEFA Women's U17 EURO: 2010, 2011, 2015, 2018
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: 2018, 2022
UEFA Women's U19 EURO: 2004, 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023
FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup: 2022
In fact, including futsal and club competition, the only FIFA and UEFA senior or youth women's championship that Spanish teams have taken part in since 2020 and not reached the final was UEFA Women's EURO 2022, when they lost in the last eight to England (otherwise winning eight finals and losing three).
These players in Spain's World Cup squad have played in and won UEFA or FIFA youth championship finals:
Teresa Abelleira: WU19 EURO 2018
Ivana Andrés: WU17 EURO 2010 & 2011
Ona Batlle: WU17 EURO 2015, WU19 EURO 2017
Aitana Bonmatí: WU17 EURO 2015, WU19 EURO 2017
Olga Carmona: WU19 EURO 2018
Laia Codina: WU19 EURO 2018
Cata Coll: WU17 EURO 2018, WU17 World Cup 2018
Athenea Del Castillo: WU19 EURO 2018
Oihane Hernández: WU19 EURO 2018
Eva Navarro: WU17 EURO 2018, WU17 World Cup 2018
Salma Paralluelo: WU17 EURO 2018, WU17 World Cup 2018, WU20 World Cup 2022
Alexia Putellas: WU17 EURO 2010 & 2011
Jorge Vilda was the winning head coach at WU17 EURO 2010 and 2011 and WU19 EURO 2018, when he stepped in as regular coach Pedro López was preparing the previous U19 squad for the U-20 Women's World Cup
Others, like Misa Rodríguez at WU19 EURO 2017, were unused squad members in the final of those competitions.
Spain squad
Goalkeepers: Cata Coll (Barcelona), Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid), Enith Salon (Valencia)
Defenders: Ivana Andrés (Real Madrid), Ona Batlle (Barcelona), Olga Carmona (Real Madrid), Laia Codina (Barcelona), Rocío Gálvez (Real Madrid), Oihane Hernández (Athletic Club), Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
Midfielders: Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid), Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Irene Guerrero (Levante), Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca), María Pérez (Barcelona), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Claudia Zornoza (Real Madrid)
Forwards: Mariona Caldentey (Barcelona), Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid), Esther González (Real Madrid), Eva Navarro (Atlético), Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona), Alba Redondo (Levante)
Source: RFEF
How Spain qualified
Group B winners: W8 D0 L0 F53 A0
Faroe Islands 0-10 Spain
Hungary 0-7 Spain
Ukraine 0-6 Spain
Spain 12-0 Faroe Islands
Spain 8-0 Scotland
Scotland 0-2 Spain
Spain 3-0 Hungary
Spain 5-0 Hungary
Top scorer: Amaiur Sarriegi (11 goals)
Spain coach: Jorge Vilda
Vilda has been part of the Spain set-up since 2009, winning European titles with the Under-17 and U19 sides before being given the senior job in 2015. He has now taken the team further than in any previous senior tournaments.
Spain captain: Ivana Andrés
The Real Madrid centre-back has passed 50 caps during this tournament
Spain's World Cup history
Previous best performance: Round of 16 (2019)
2019 World Cup: Round of 16
Spain were knocked out by eventual winners the United States in 2019. Their only previous appearance came in Canada in 2015, when they finished bottom of Group E.
Spain's other senior competition bests
Women's EURO: Semi-finals (1997)
Olympics: Never qualified
Spain's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A4)
22/09/2023: Sweden vs Spain
26/09/2023: Spain vs Switzerland
27/10/2023: Italy vs Spain
31/10/2023: Switzerland vs Spain
01/12/2023: Spain vs Italy
05/12/2023: Spain vs Sweden