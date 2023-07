Portugal at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Portugal's World Cup Group E fixtures

23 July: Netherlands vs Portugal (Dunedin, 09:30)

27 July: Portugal vs Vietnam (Hamilton, 09:30)

1 August: Portugal vs United States (Auckland, 09:00)

All times CET

Portugal's final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Rute Costa (Benfica), Inês Pereira (Servette), Patrícia Morais (Braga)

Defenders: Ana Seiça (Benfica), Carole Costa (Benfica), Catarina Amado (Benfica), Diana Gomes (Sevilla), Joana Marchão (Parma), Lúcia Alves (Benfica), Sílvia Rebelo (Benfica)

Midfielders: Ana Rute (Braga), Andreia Norton (Benfica), Andreia Jacinto (Real Sociedad), Dolores Silva (Braga), Fátima Pinto (Deportivo Alavés), Kika Nazareth (Benfica), Tatiana Pinto (Levante)

Forwards: Ana Borges (Sporting CP), Ana Capeta (Sporting CP), Carolina Mendes (Braga), Diana Silva (Sporting CP), Jéssica Silva (Benfica), Telma Encarnação (Marítimo)

Source: FPF

How Portugal qualified

Group H runners-up: W7 D1 L2 F26 A9, Inter-confederation play-off winner

Türkiye 1-1 Portugal

Israel 0-4 Portugal

Portugal 2-1 Serbia

Bulgaria 0-5 Portugal

Portugal 4-0 Israel

Portugal 1-3 Germany

Germany 3-0 Portugal

Portugal 3-0 Bulgaria

Serbia 1-2 Portugal

Portugal 4-0 Türkiye

Portugal 2-1 Belgium (UEFA play-off round 1)

Portugal 4-1 Iceland (aet, UEFA play-off round 2)

Portugal 2-1 Cameroon (Inter-confederation play-off final, Hamilton)

Top scorers: Carole Costa, Diana Silva (5)

Portugal coach: Francisco Neto

Neto has been in charge since 2014 and has made history by guiding his team to their first ever World Cup finals following a dramatic victory against Cameroon in the inter-confederation play-off in New Zealand courtesy of Carole Costa's added-time penalty.

Portugal captain: Dolores Silva

The Braga midfielder has worn the armband on a number of occasions since the retirement of previous skipper Cláudia Neto and is a crucial player in the team.

Portugal's World Cup history

Best performance: N/A

2019 World Cup: Did not qualify

This is the first time that Portugal have qualified for the World Cup but they have appeared at the last two EUROs, exiting at the group stage in 2017 and 2022.

Portugal's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Group stage (2017, 2022)

Olympics: Never qualified

Portugal's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A2)

22/09/2023: France vs Portugal

26/09/2023: Portugal vs Norway

27/10/2023: Austria vs Portugal

31/10/2023: Portugal vs Austria

01/12/2023: Norway vs Portugal

05/12/2023: Portugal vs France