Norway at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers
Monday, July 10, 2023
Winners in 1995, Norway will be looking to go all the way again this year.
Norway's World Cup Group A fixtures
20 July: New Zealand vs Norway (Auckland, 09:00)
25 July: Switzerland vs Norway (Hamilton, 10:00)
30 July: Norway vs Philippines (Auckland, 09:00)
All times CET
Norway's final 23-player squad
Goalkeepers: Cecilie Fiskerstrand (LSK Kvinner), Guro Pettersen (Vålerenga), Aurora Mikalsen (Brann)
Defenders: Anja Sønstevold (Inter), Mathilde Hauge Harviken (Rosenborg), Tuva Hansen (Bayern), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Marit Bratberg Lund (Brann), Guro Bergsvand (Brighton), Thea Bjelde (Vålerenga), Sara Lindbak Hørte (Rosenborg)
Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen (Barcelona), Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Amalie Eikeland (Reading), Julie Blakstad (Manchester City), Emilie Haavi (Roma)
Forwards: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Sophie Haug (Roma), Karina Sævik (Avaldsnes), Anna Jøsendal (Rosenborg)
How Norway qualified
Group F winners: W9 D1 L0 F47 A2
Norway 10-0 Armenia
Kosovo 0-3 Norway
Poland 0-0 Norway
Norway 4-0 Belgium
Albania 0-7 Norway
Armenia 0-10 Norway
Norway 5-1 Kosovo
Norway 2-1 Poland
Belgium 0-1 Norway
Norway 5-0 Albania
Top scorer: Lisa-Marie Utland (6)
Norway coach: Hege Riise
One of the best players of her generation, Riise won EURO, World Cup and Olympic titles with her country. After assisting Pia Sunhage with the United States, leading LSK Kvinner to multiple titles and leading England, Great Britain and Norway's Under-19s (taking them to the 2022 WU19 EURO final), she was promoted to coach the seniors in August 2022.
Norway captain: Maren Mjelde
The 33-year-old Chelsea star has earned 163 caps for her country and will be eager to add a World Cup title to her numerous trophies won at club level.
Norway's World Cup history
Best performance: Winners (1995)
2019 World Cup: Quarter-finals
Norway were disappointingly beaten 3-0 by England in the quarter-finals in 2019. They have plenty of history in this competition, however, making their ninth appearance at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
Norway's other competition bests
Women's EURO: Winners (1987, 1993)
Olympics: Winners (2000)
Norway's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A3)
22/09/2023: Norway vs Austria
26/09/2023: Portugal vs Norway
27/10/2023: Norway vs France
31/10/2023: France vs Norway
01/12/2023: Norway vs Portugal
05/12/2023: Austria vs Norway