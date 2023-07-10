Norway at the 2023 Women's World Cup: Fixtures, results, squad, scorers

Norway's World Cup Group A fixtures

20 July: New Zealand vs Norway (Auckland, 09:00)

25 July: Switzerland vs Norway (Hamilton, 10:00)

30 July: Norway vs Philippines (Auckland, 09:00)

All times CET

Norway's final 23-player squad

Goalkeepers: Cecilie Fiskerstrand (LSK Kvinner), Guro Pettersen (Vålerenga), Aurora Mikalsen (Brann)

Defenders: Anja Sønstevold (Inter), Mathilde Hauge Harviken (Rosenborg), Tuva Hansen (Bayern), Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Marit Bratberg Lund (Brann), Guro Bergsvand (Brighton), Thea Bjelde (Vålerenga), Sara Lindbak Hørte (Rosenborg)

Midfielders: Ingrid Syrstad Engen (Barcelona), Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United), Guro Reiten (Chelsea), Frida Maanum (Arsenal), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), Amalie Eikeland (Reading), Julie Blakstad (Manchester City), Emilie Haavi (Roma)

Forwards: Ada Hegerberg (Lyon), Sophie Haug (Roma), Karina Sævik (Avaldsnes), Anna Jøsendal (Rosenborg)

Source: NFF

Brilliant Reiten free-kick for Norway

How Norway qualified

Group F winners: W9 D1 L0 F47 A2

Norway 10-0 Armenia

Kosovo 0-3 Norway

Poland 0-0 Norway

Norway 4-0 Belgium

Albania 0-7 Norway

Armenia 0-10 Norway

Norway 5-1 Kosovo

Norway 2-1 Poland

Belgium 0-1 Norway

Norway 5-0 Albania

Top scorer: Lisa-Marie Utland (6)

Norway coach: Hege Riise

One of the best players of her generation, Riise won EURO, World Cup and Olympic titles with her country. After assisting Pia Sunhage with the United States, leading LSK Kvinner to multiple titles and leading England, Great Britain and Norway's Under-19s (taking them to the 2022 WU19 EURO final), she was promoted to coach the seniors in August 2022.

Norway captain: Maren Mjelde

The 33-year-old Chelsea star has earned 163 caps for her country and will be eager to add a World Cup title to her numerous trophies won at club level.

Team-mates: Norway

Norway's World Cup history

Best performance: Winners (1995)

2019 World Cup: Quarter-finals

Norway were disappointingly beaten 3-0 by England in the quarter-finals in 2019. They have plenty of history in this competition, however, making their ninth appearance at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

Norway's other competition bests

Women's EURO: Winners (1987, 1993)

Olympics: Winners (2000)

Norway's Women's Nations League fixtures (Group A3)

22/09/2023: Norway vs Austria

26/09/2023: Portugal vs Norway

27/10/2023: Norway vs France

31/10/2023: France vs Norway

01/12/2023: Norway vs Portugal

05/12/2023: Austria vs Norway