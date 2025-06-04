Women's European Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup: How it works, who is in what league?
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
How the Women's European Qualifiers work and which team is in which league so far.
The Women's European Qualifiers will run from February to December 2026 and decide the UEFA teams earning places at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, as well as promotion and relegation ahead of the next edition of the UEFA Women's Nations League.
The European Qualifiers league stage is played in the same format as the UEFA Women's Nations League, with teams split into three leagues: League A with 16 teams, League B with 16 teams and League C with 20 teams. The draw is on 4 November, following the conclusion of the UEFA Women's Nations League promotion-relegation play-offs in October.
Women's European Qualifiers for 2027 Women's World Cup
Number of UEFA places in the finals: 11
Number of UEFA places in the inter-confederation play-offs: 1
Women's European Qualifiers league stage direct qualifiers: 4 (League A group winners)
Women's European Qualifiers play-off winners: 8 (7 qualify direct, 1 team to inter-continental play-offs)
Qualifying slots by confederation
AFC: 6
CAF: 4
CONCACAF: 4
CONMEBOL: 3 (including hosts Brazil)
OFC: 1
UEFA: 11
Inter-confederation play-offs: 3
Inter-confederation play-off slots by confederation
AFC: 2
CAF: 2
CONCACAF: 2
CONMEBOL: 3
OFC: 1
UEFA: 1
Both CONCACAF entrants, the best-ranked CONMEBOL entrant and the UEFA entrant will enter in the second of the two phases.
How the leagues are formed
Each team's starting league position is determined based on the results of the 2025 UEFA Women's Nations League. While 12 teams in League A, ten in League B and 19 in League C are now known following the conclusion of the league stage, play-offs running from 22 to 28 October determine the remaining slots, with four ties deciding potential further promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B, and two for movement between Leagues B and C.
Women's World Cup qualifying
League phase
In qualifying, as per the Nations League league stage, teams compete in groups of four or three (League C) and over six matchdays between February and June 2026, with each team playing one home match and one away match against all the other teams in their group.
For qualifying itself, the winners of each League A group will directly gain places in Brazil. The remaining seven direct spots in Brazil, and a further berth in the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027, will be decided by two rounds of play-offs in October and November/December 2026.
Play-offs
Round 1
Round 1 of the play-offs is in two paths.
Path 1
The teams finishing second and third in League A groups will play the six winners and two best-ranked runners-up in League C.
The teams from League A will be seeded and play the second legs at home. The eight winners progress to round 2.
Path 2
The four fourth-placed League A teams and four League B group winners will be drawn into eight ties against the teams finishing second and third in the League B groups.
The teams from League A and the League B group winners will be seeded and play the second legs at home. The eight winners progress to round 2.
Round 2
In round 2, the teams from both paths come together and will be drawn into eight ties, with seeding for the round 1 path 1 winners, who will be at home in the second leg.
The seven best-ranked round 2 play-off winners according to the 2026 Women’s European Qualifiers overall league rankings qualify directly for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. The one remaining round 2 play-off winner qualifies for the World Cup intercontinental play-offs. The European contenders will directly enter the intercontinental play-offs in the second phase in February 2027.
Promotion and relegation
Promotion and relegation will also be at stake ahead of the next UEFA Women's Nations League, beginning the 2027–29 competition cycle, leading to UEFA Women's EURO 2029:
• The winners, runners-up and third-placed teams of League A stay in League A
• The runners-up and and two best third-placed teams in League B stay in League B
• The runners-up, third-placed and fourth-placed teams in League C stay in League C
• The group winners of Leagues B and C will be promoted to the next league
• All fourth-placed teams in Leagues A and B, as well as the two lowest-ranked third-placed teams in League B, will be relegated to the next league.
Who is in which league so far?
League A
League A group winners
France
Germany
Spain
Sweden
League A runners-up
Netherlands
England
Italy
Norway
Promoted from League B (group winners)
Poland
Slovenia
Serbia
Ukraine
League A or League B: Play-offs
League A third place
Denmark
Belgium
Austria
Iceland
League B runners-up
Republic of Ireland
Czechia
Finland
Northern Ireland
League B
Relegated from League A (fourth place)
Portugal
Wales
Switzerland
Scotland
Promoted from League C (group winners)
Slovakia
Israel
Luxembourg
Malta
Montenegro
Latvia
League B or League C: Play-offs
League B two best-ranked third place
Albania
Türkiye
League C two best runners-up
Cyprus
Kosovo
League C
Relegated from League B (fourth place and two lowest-ranked third place)
Bosnia and Herzegovina*
Hungary*
Romania
Belarus
Croatia
Greece
*Third and fourth-best third-placed team
League C runners-up (other than two best-ranked runners-up)
Azerbaijan
Faroe Islands
Kazakhstan
Estonia
League C third and fourth place
Lithuania
Armenia
Bulgaria
Moldova
North Macedonia
Georgia
Andorra
Liechtenstein
Gibraltar
2027 Women's Word Cup calendar
Qualifying draw: 4 November 2025
Qualifying matchdays 1 & 2: 26 February–7 March 2026
Qualifying matchdays 3 & 4: 9–18 April 2026
Qualifying matchdays 5 & 6: 3–9 June 2026
Play-off round 1 and round 2 draw: 24 June 2026
Play-off round 1 (2 legs): 7–13 October 2026
Play-off round 2 (2 legs): 26 November–5 December 2026
Inter-confederation play-offs: February 2027
Finals: 24 June–25 July 2027 (Brazil)