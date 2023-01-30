Germany's EURO record: top scorers, most titles, star players
Monday 30 January 2023
Sure to compete at an unprecedented 14th EURO in 2024, Germany are giants of the UEFA European Championship. Discover why.
UEFA.com dissects Germany's mighty EURO record, where the nation stands head and shoulders above the rest in most of the key categories.
Die Mannschaft have qualified for every tournament since their first finals appearance in 1972 (featuring in a record 13 tournaments in total) and will compete in their 14th finals as hosts at UEFA EURO 2024.
The three-time winners (1972, 1980, 1996) – joint record holders with Spain – hoisted the cup aloft most recently in 1996 under the command of Berti Vogts, the only man to have won the UEFA European Championship as both player (West Germany, 1972) and coach.
Tellingly, they have reached the final in six of their 13 tournament campaigns to date, although they did not win the competition the one previous time they staged it, as West Germany in 1988. There have been low points – Germany failed to get through the group stage in both 2000 and 2004 – but not many. Read these stats and tremble.
How have Germany got on at previous EUROs?
3: winners (1972, 1980, 1996)
3: runners-up (1976, 1992, 2008)
3: semi-finals (1988, 2012, 2016)
1: round of 16 (2020)
3: group stage (1984, 2000, 2004)
1: did not qualify (1968)
2: did not enter (1960, 1964)
East Germany entered every edition of the EURO from 1960–1988 but never made it to the finals; they entered the qualifying draw for EURO '92, only to be withdrawn following reunification in 1990.
Who has played the most EURO games for Germany?
Former Bayern München and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger is second only to Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo in the all-time finals appearances rankings.
18: Bastian Schweinsteiger
15: Thomas Müller
15: Manuel Neuer
14: Philipp Lahm
13: Toni Kroos
Who are Germany's all-time EURO finals top scorers?
5: Mario Gomez
5: Jürgen Klinsmann
4: Gerd Müller
4: Lukas Podolski
4: Rudi Völler
4: Dieter Müller
Who are Germany’s top EURO finals scorers by tournament?
Gerd Müller (1972), Dieter Müller (1976), Klaus Allofs (1980) and Karl-Heinz Riedle (1992) were top scorers at the finals.
1972: Gerd Müller (4)
1976: Dieter Müller (4)
1980: Klaus Allofs (3)
1984: Rudi Völler (2)
1988: Rudi Völler (2)
1992: Karl-Heinz Riedle (3)
1996: Jürgen Klinsmann (3)
2000: Mehmet Scholl (1)
2004: Michael Ballack, Torsten Frings (1)
2008: Lukas Podolski (3)
2012: Mario Gomez (3)
2016: Mario Gomez (2)
2020: Kai Havertz (2)
Which German players have scored the most goals in a single EURO finals game?
Two of the eight hat-tricks that have been scored at EURO final tournaments have been registered by (West) Germany players.
3: Dieter Müller (West Germany 4-2 Yugoslavia, semi-finals 17/06/76)
3: Klaus Allofs (West Germany 3-2 Netherlands, group stage 14/06/80)
Which German players have featured at the most EUROs?
4: Lothar Matthäus (West Germany/Germany 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)
4: Lukas Podolski (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
4: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
Who has coached West Germany/Germany at the EURO finals?
Helmut Schön (Belgium, 1972), Jupp Derwall (Italy, 1980) and Berti Vogts (England, 1996) led their teams to glory. Joachim Löw has coached Germany at more EUROs than any other coach.
1972: Helmut Schön
1976: Helmut Schön
1980: Jupp Derwall
1984: Jupp Derwall
1988: Franz Beckenbauer
1992: Berti Vogts
1996: Berti Vogts
2000: Erich Ribbeck
2004: Rudi Völler
2008: Joachim Löw
2012: Joachim Löw
2016: Joachim Löw
2020: Joachim Löw