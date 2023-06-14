EURO 2024: All you need to know

Where will EURO 2024 be held?

Germany will host EURO 2024, having been chosen to stage the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship at a UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Nyon on 27 September 2018. Turkey was the only other nation that bid to hold UEFA EURO 2024. West Germany hosted the 1988 edition, but this will be the first time Germany has staged the UEFA European Championship since reunification. The 2006 FIFA World Cup also took place in the country.

What are the EURO 2024 host cities?

EURO 2024: The host cities

Host venues are as follows:

Berlin: Olympiastadion Berlin (current capacity: 70,000)

Cologne: Cologne Stadium (47,000)

Dortmund: BVB Stadion Dortmund (66,000)

Dusseldorf: Düsseldorf Arena (47,000)

Frankfurt: Frankfurt Arena (48,000)

Gelsenkirchen: Arena AufSchalke (50,000)

Hamburg: Volksparkstadion Hamburg (50,000)

Leipzig: Leipzig Stadium (42,000)

Munich: Munich Football Arena (67,000)

Stuttgart: Stuttgart Arena (54,000)

The ten venues chosen to host games at the tournament include nine of the stadiums used at the 2006 World Cup plus the Düsseldorf Arena.

Uniquely, the Munich Football Arena will be staging matches for the second EURO in succession; Bayern München's home ground was one of 11 arenas that hosted games at UEFA EURO 2020.

When is EURO 2024?

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament is scheduled to take place from 14 June to 14 July 2024.

Where and when will the final of UEFA EURO 2024 be played?

Berlin's Olympiastadion will stage the final on Sunday 14 July 2024.

Hosts Germany will feature in the opening game of UEFA EURO 2024 at the Munich Football Arena on Friday 14 June.

When do EURO 2024 tickets go on sale?

Public ticket sales for UEFA EURO 2024 will start on German Unity Day, 3 October 2023.

How many teams qualify for EURO 2024?

Germany qualify for the finals as hosts, meaning that the nation will be represented at a 14th consecutive EURO; Germany/West Germany have featured at every EURO since 1972. West Germany won the 1972 and 1980 editions, while the reunited Germany triumphed at EURO '96.

That leaves a total of 23 finals berths to be filled via the European Qualifiers which run from March to November 2023, and via play-offs scheduled for March 2024.

What is the qualifying format?

Teams have been placed into ten groups of five (including those containing the four UEFA Nations League Finals participants) or six. Sides play home and away in a round-robin format, with the group winners and runners-up advancing directly to the final tournament. The remaining three teams will be decided through the play-offs, featuring 12 teams selected based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Türkiye, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czechia, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

UEFA EURO 2024 regulations

What is the tournament format?

The format will be the same as for UEFA EURO 2020. The top two in each of the six final tournament groups will proceed to the round of 16 along with the four best third-placed finishers.

EURO 2024 key dates

Qualifying

9 October 2022: qualifying draw, Festhalle Frankfurt

23–25 March 2023: group stage, Matchday 1

26–28 March 2023: group stage, Matchday 2

16–17 June 2023: group stage, Matchday 3

19–20 June 2023: group stage, Matchday 4

7–9 September 2023: group stage, Matchday 5

10–12 September 2023: group stage, Matchday 6

12–14 October 2023: group stage, Matchday 7

15–17 October 2023: group stage, Matchday 8

16–18 November 2023: group stage, Matchday 9

19–21 November 2023: group stage, Matchday 10

21 March 2024: play-off semi-finals

26 March 2024: play-off finals

Final tournament

2 December 2023: UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw, Elbphilharmonie Hamburg

14 June 2024: UEFA EURO 2024 opening game, Munich Football Arena

14 July 2024: UEFA EURO 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin

Who are the city ambassadors for EURO 2024?

Berlin: Kevin-Prince Boateng

Cologne: Harald Schumacher

Dortmund: Roman Weidenfeller, Annike Krahn

Düsseldorf: Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, Sandra Mikolaschek, Selin Oruz

Frankfurt: Alex Meier, Deborah Levi

Gelsenkirchen: Gerald Asamoah

Hamburg: Patrick Esume

Leipzig: Professor Dr Jörg Junhold, ﻿Anja Mittag, Jürgen Zielinski

Munich: Dr Felix Brych

Stuttgart: Cacau, Niko Kappel, Eli Seitz