EURO on this day: 13 June

Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia

(Milošević 67 73, Drulović 70; Zahovič 23 57, Pavlin 52)

2000 group stage, Charleroi

The outlook was not so much gloomy as apocalyptic for Yugoslavia three-quarters of the way through this Group C opener. Trailing 3-0, Siniša Mihajlović compounded their woes by getting sent off, but then something incredible happened. Within the space of seven minutes, they were level.

Tournament debutants Slovenia, huge outsiders at the start of UEFA EURO 2000, had been in dreamland, coasting after two goals from Zlatko Zahovič and Miran Pavlin's header.

Mihajlović's dismissal seemingly left them on the home straight, yet they eased off. Substitute Savo Milošević pounced, scoring either side of Ljubinko Drulović's sweet left-footed strike to earn Yugoslavia a remarkable point.

France 2-1 England

(Zidane 90+1, 90+3pen, Lampard 38)

2004 group stage, Lisbon

England appeared set for an opening victory at UEFA EURO 2004 heading into added time after Frank Lampard had nodded in David Beckham's free-kick, but the great Zinédine Zidane had other ideas.

Fabian Barthez had kept Les Bleus in the contest by saving Beckham's second-half penalty and Zidane took full advantage, curling in a brilliant free-kick to seemingly snatch a point. The drama was only just beginning, though. Moments later, Thierry Henry reacted quicker than goalkeeper David James to Steven Gerrard's back pass and the Three Lions goalkeeper conceded a penalty that Zidane dispatched to complete a stunning turnaround.

EURO 2004 highlights: France 2-1 England

Other EURO fixtures on 13 June

1984 group stage: Belgium 2-0 Yugoslavia

1996 group stage: Switzerland 0-2 Netherlands

1996 group stage: Bulgaria 1-0 Romania

2000 group stage: Spain 0-1 Norway

2004 group stage: Switzerland 0-0 Croatia

2008 group stage: Italy 1-1 Romania

2008 group stage: Netherlands 4-1 France

2012 group stage: Denmark 2-3 Portugal

2012 group stage: Netherlands 1-2 Germany

2016 group stage: Spain 1-0 Czech Republic

2016 group stage: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Sweden

2016 group stage: Belgium 0-2 Italy

2020 group stage: England 1-0 Croatia

2020 group stage: Austria 3-1 North Macedonia

2020 group stage: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine

