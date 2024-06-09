EURO on this day: 9 June

Netherlands 0-1 Denmark

(Krohn-Dehli 24)

2012 group stage, Kharkiv

The Oranje were superior for much of the game, but Denmark threw Group B wide open thanks to Michael Krohn-Dehli's fine finish midway through the first half.

The Netherlands had outscored Denmark by 22 goals in qualifying but were unable to convert a myriad of opportunities, with Robin van Persie perhaps most culpable of profligacy.

Netherlands 3-0 Italy

(Van Nistelrooy 26, Sneijder 31, Van Bronckhorst 79)

2008 group stage, Bern

The Oranje laid one of their own ghosts to rest here, climbing to the top of Group C after ending a 30-year wait for victory against Italy in style.

Birthday boy Wesley Sneijder was central to their success, fizzing a ball across the box for Ruud van Nistelrooy to tap in the opener before spectacularly hooking in the second past Gianluigi Buffon. Giovanni van Bronckhorst consigned Italy to their worst-ever group stage defeat with a header as the Azzurri pushed on looking for a way back into the game.

EURO 2008 highlights: Netherlands 3-0 Italy

Other EURO fixtures on 9 June

1996 group stage: Spain 1-1 Bulgaria

1996 group stage: Germany 2-0 Czech Republic

1996 group stage: Denmark 1-1 Portugal

2008 group stage: Romania 0-0 France

2012 group stage: Germany 1-0 Portugal

