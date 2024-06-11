UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Who is the oldest player to have appeared at a EURO?

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Meet the oldest EURO players with Portugal's Pepe a contender to break the record at EURO 2024.

Goalkeeper Gábor Király is the only 40-something to have appeared at a EURO
Goalkeeper Gábor Király is the only 40-something to have appeared at a EURO ©Getty Images

Hungary goalkeeper Gábor Király is the oldest player to have featured at a EURO finals after he was included in his team's XI which faced Belgium in the round of 16 at EURO 2016.

But Király's record is under threat from veteran Portugal centre-back Pepe, who will be 41 years and 113 days when his side take on Czechia on Matchday 1.

Oldest player to appear

Gábor Király (40 years and 86 days)
Instantly recognisable for his unconventional choice of trousers, 'Pyjama Man' set a record as the oldest player at a UEFA European Championship as he helped to steer unfancied Hungary through to the last 16 of EURO 2016. There they lost 4-0 to Belgium, but Király's block from Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick was voted UEFA's Save of the Season for 2015/16.

Oldest outfield player to appear

Lothar Matthäus in his final international game
Lothar Matthäus in his final international game 

Lothar Matthäus (39 years and 91 days)
Matthäus's appearance against Portugal at EURO 2000 had made him the oldest player to figure at a UEFA European Championship – until Király's intervention – and also marked his 150th and final cap for Germany. He was thoroughly upstaged on the day as Sérgio Conceição scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 win for his side's opponents.

Oldest player to score

Ivica Vastić (38 years and 257 days)
The former Sturm Graz and Austria Wien man came off the bench with 26 minutes left against Poland in a EURO 2008 group game and salvaged a 1-1 draw for Austria by converting a late penalty. It was his 14th national-team goal on his 50th outing and made him the oldest player to score at a final tournament.

Oldest player to win

Arnold Mühren (37 years and 23 days)
Ricardo Carvalho was aged 38 years and 53 days when Portugal won the trophy in 2016 but he did not appear in the final itself. Mühren is the oldest player to win a decider, the midfielder notably teeing up Marco van Basten to give the Dutch a two-goal lead against the USSR in the 1988 final in Munich.

Oldest player in a final

Jens Lehmann (38 years and 232 days)

Jens Lehmann in action for Germany in the UEFA EURO 2008 final
Jens Lehmann in action for Germany in the UEFA EURO 2008 final

Following a successful career with Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, Lehmann was on course to bow out of international football on a high in 2008, only to be denied a winners' medal by Spain. It was scant consolation that he established a record that night as the oldest ever EURO finalist.

Oldest scorer in a final

Leonardo Bonucci (34 years and 71 days)
 Overtaking Bernd Hölzenbein, who had found the net for West Germany against Czechoslovakia in 1976, Italy defender Bonucci became just the second player over the age of 30 to score in a EURO final when he prodded in from close range in the 67th minute to make it 1-1 in their EURO 2020 decider against England.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Selected for you

EURO's biggest upsets
Live 01/01/2023

EURO's biggest upsets

Greece's final win against hosts Portugal in 2004 has set the bar high for shock results at a EURO.
Who has won a European Cup-EURO double?
Live 01/01/2023

Who has won a European Cup-EURO double?

Ten players have won the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Champions League in the same summer.
How well have the holders and hosts done at past EUROs?
Live 28/01/2019

How well have the holders and hosts done at past EUROs?

Portugal are European champions, France are world champions; does that augur well for them at UEFA EURO 2020?
Record EURO results
Live 23/06/2021

Record EURO results

Biggest wins, highest-scoring games and most goal-packed draws.
How does it feel to win a EURO?
Live 28/01/2019

How does it feel to win a EURO?

What is it lke to take the biggest trophy in European national-team football? Let winners from the finals explain.