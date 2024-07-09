Who has won a Champions League and EURO double in the same season?

Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, Joselu and Nacho have the chance to join an elite club when England and Spain meet in the UEFA EURO 2024 final.

All four players won the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid in June and now get the opportunity to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup in the same summer.

Only ten players have achieved that particular feat, Jorginho most recently doing so with Chelsea and Italy in 2021. To qualify as 'double winners', players must have appeared in both winning finals.

European Cup-EURO double winners

1964: Luis Suárez (Inter & Spain)

1988: Hans van Breukelen, Ronald Koeman, Berry van Aerle, Gerald Vanenburg (PSV Eindhoven & Netherlands)

2012: Fernando Torres, Juan Mata (Chelsea & Spain)

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo, Pepe (Real Madrid & Portugal)

2020: Jorginho (Chelsea and Italy)

EURO 2016 final highlights: Portugal 1-0 France

Wim Kieft is not on the list. Despite claiming the 1988 European Cup with PSV, he did not make it off the bench with the Netherlands in the 1988 UEFA European Championship final.

Former Real Madrid striker Nicolas Anelka met the same fate with France in 2000, while team-mate Christian Karembeu fared slightly worse – he was an unused squad member in the finals of both the 2000 UEFA Champions League and UEFA EURO 2000 (although he had been on the pitch to win the UEFA Champions League and 1998 FIFA World Cup two summers previously).

No one has won the EURO and the UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup trophies in the same summer since 1996, when Bayern stars Markus Babbel, Thomas Helmer, Thomas Strunz, Christian Ziege, Mehmet Scholl and Jürgen Klinsmann went on to win the EURO with Germany.

European Cup-World Cup double winners

Raphäel Varane joined the double club in 2018 Getty Images

1974: Sepp Maier, Paul Breitner, Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Müller, Uli Hoeness (Bayern & West Germany)

1998: Christian Karembeu (Real Madrid & France)

2002: Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid & Brazil)

2018: Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid & France)

At the 2018 World Cup, Raphaël Varane had a doubly special feeling as he landed his second major winners' medal of the summer, having picked up the most important trophy in European club football with Madrid a few weeks earlier.

Sami Khedira nearly joined the same band in 2014, but an injury in the warm-up prevented him from turning out for Germany in their World Cup final triumph against Argentina. He had tasted UEFA Champions League glory with Madrid less than two months before.

