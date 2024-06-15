EURO records: most appearances, top scorers, key stats

Key facts

• Spain and (West) Germany have won the most EUROs (three each)

• Only Spain (in 2012) have successfully defended the title

• Cristiano Ronaldo is the EURO finals' top scorer

• Ronaldo and Luka Modrić are the only players to feature at five EUROs

Players

Most appearances

25: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

19: João Moutinho (Portugal)

19: Pepe (Portugal)

18: Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

18: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany)

17: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy) ﻿

17: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at EURO 2020 UEFA via Getty Images

Most appearances (including qualifying)

60: ﻿Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

58: ﻿Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

51: Mario Frick (Liechtenstein)

Most goals

14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

9: Michel Platini (France) ﻿

7: Antoine Griezmann (France), Alan Shearer (England), Álvaro Morata (Spain)

Most goals (including qualifying)

45: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

25: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden)

23: Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland)

Most goals in a single finals game

3: Dieter Müller (West Germany 4-2 Yugoslavia, semi-finals 17/06/76)

3: Klaus Allofs (West Germany 3-2 Netherlands, group stage 14/06/80)

3: Michel Platini (France 5-0 Belgium, group stage 16/06/84)

3: Michel Platini (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, group stage 19/06/84)

3: Marco van Basten (Netherlands 3-1 England, group stage 15/06/88)

3: Sérgio Conceição (Portugal 3-0 Germany, group stage 20/06/00)

3: Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia, quarter-finals 25/06/00)

3: David Villa (Spain 4-1 Russia, group stage 10/06/08)

Highlights: Kluivert’s EURO 2000 quarter-final hat-trick

Most goals in a single final tournament

9: Michel Platini (France, 1984)

Fastest goal

23 secs: Nedim Bajrami (Italy 2-1 Albania, 15/06/24)

Fastest hat-trick

18 mins: Michel Platini (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, 19/06/84)

Youngest player

16 yrs 338 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain 3-0 Croatia, 15/06/24)

Youngest scorer

18 yrs 141 days: Johan Vonlanthen (Switzerland 1-3 France, 21/06/04)

Oldest player

40 yrs 86 days: Gábor Király (Hungary 0-4 Belgium, 26/06/16)

Oldest scorer

38 yrs 257 days: Ivica Vastic (Austria 1-1 Poland, 12/06/08)

Ivica Vastic scores at UEFA EURO 2008 ©Getty Images

Most finals campaigns

5: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

5: Luka Modrić (Croatia 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)



4: Lothar Matthäus (West Germany/Germany 1980, 1984, 1988, 2000)

4: Peter Schmeichel (Denmark 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)

4: Alessandro Del Piero (Italy 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

4: Edwin van der Sar (Netherlands 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

4: Lilian Thuram (France 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

4: Olof Mellberg (Sweden 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012)

4: Gianluigi Buffon (Italy 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Petr Čech (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) ﻿

4: Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Andreas Isaksson (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)



4: Kim Källström (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Jaroslav Plašil (Czech Republic 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Lukas Podolski (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Tomáš Rosický (Czech Republic 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016)

4: Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Darijo Srna (Croatia 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

4: Giorgio Chiellini (Italy 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

4: Sebastian Larsson (Sweden 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

4: João Moutinho (Portugal 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

4: Pepe (Portugal 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

4: Toni Kroos (Germany 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

4: Manuel Neuer (Germany 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

4: Thomas Müller (Germany 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

4: Ivan Perišić (Croatia 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Top scorer by tournament

1960: 2 François Heutte (France), Viktor Ponedelnik (USSR), Valentin Ivanov (USSR), Dražan Jerković (Yugoslavia), Milan Galić (Yugoslavia)

1964: 2 Jesús María Pereda (Spain), Ferenc Bene (Hungary), Deszö Novák (Hungary)

1968: 2 Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia)

1972: 4 Gerd Müller (West Germany)

1976: 4 Dieter Müller (West Germany)

1980: 3 Klaus Allofs (West Germany)

1984: 9 Michel Platini (France)

1988: 5 Marco van Basten (Netherlands)

1992: 3 Henrik Larsen (Denmark), Karl-Heinz Riedle (Germany), Dennis Bergkamp (Netherlands), Tomas Brolin (Sweden)

1996: 5 Alan Shearer (England)

2000: 5 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands), Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia)

2004: 5 Milan Baroš (Czech Republic)

2008: 4 David Villa (Spain)

2012: 3 Fernando Torres (Spain)*, Alan Dzagoev (Russia), Mario Gomez (Germany), Mario Mandžukić (Croatia), Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

2016: 6 Antoine Griezmann (France)

2020: 5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

*Torres received the 2012 Golden Boot due to an assist and having played the fewest minutes of the players who scored three goals

Highlights: Watch Platini’s nine goals at EURO 1984

Teams

Most final wins

3: Spain (1964, 2008, 2012), Germany/West Germany (1972, 1980, 1996)

Most final tournaments (including UEFA EURO 2020)

13: Germany/West Germany

Most goals in a single final tournament

14: France (1984)

Most goals scored in a single group stage

9: France (1984), Netherlands (2008)

Most goals conceded in a single group stage

10: Yugoslavia (1984)

Longest winning runs (qualifying and final tournaments combined)

15 Italy (23/03/19 – 06/07/2021)

14 Belgium (21/03/19 – 27/06/21)

14 Germany (03/09/10 – 22/06/12)

12 France (25/06/00 – 13/06/04)﻿

Matches

Highest-scoring game

France 4-5 Yugoslavia (semi-final, 06/07/60)

Biggest margin of victory

Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (quarter-finals, 25/06/00)

France 5-0 Belgium (group stage, 16/06/84)

Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, 16/06/84)

Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria (group stage, 14/06/04)

Slovakia 0-5 Spain (group stage, 23/06/21)

Highest scoring draw

Russia 3-3 Czech Republic (group stage, 19/06/96)

Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia (group stage, 13/06/00)

Hungary 3-3 Portugal (group stage, 22/06/16)

France 3-3 Switzerland (aet, pens: 4-5, round of 16, 28/06/21)

Countries yet to play in finals

Andorra, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, San Marino

Miscellaneous

Italy celebrate victory in 1968 Getty Images

• Berti Vogts is the only man to have won a EURO as a player (West Germany, 1972) and a coach (Germany, 1996)



• Three teams have held the UEFA European Championship and FIFA World Cup at the same time: West Germany (EURO 1972, 1974 World Cup), France (1998 World Cup, UEFA EURO 2000) and Spain (UEFA EURO 2008, 2010 World Cup, UEFA EURO 2012).



• Ten players have won the European Cup/UEFA Champions League and a EURO in the same summer:

Luis Suárez (Internazionale and Spain, 1964)

Ronald Koeman (PSV and Netherlands, 1988)

Barry van Aerle (PSV and Netherlands, 1988)

Hans van Breucklen (PSV and Netherlands, 1988)

Gerald Vanenburg (PSV and Netherlands, 1988)

Juan Mata (Chelsea and Spain, 2012)

Fernando Torres (Chelsea and Spain, 2012)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal, 2016)

Pepe (Real Madrid and Portugal, 2016)

Jorginho (Chelsea and Italy, 2020)

Wim Kieft and Nicolas Anelka narrowly missed out on this club; PSV’s Kieft was an unused substitute for the Netherlands in the 1988 decider, while Anelka – a 2000 UEFA Champions League winner with Real Madrid – did not get off the bench in France’s UEFA EURO 2000 final win. Anelka's France and Madrid team-mate Christian Karembeu holds the unique honour of being an unused substitute in European Cup and European Championship final victories in the same summer. Emerson Palmieri played in Italy's UEFA EURO 2020 final triumph but did not feature for Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League decider.



• In 2008 Germany's Michael Ballack, then with Chelsea, became the first player to appear in European Cup and EURO final defeats in the same year.



• Four players have followed European Cup final defeat with EURO victory in the same year: Ignacio Zoco and Amancio Amaro (1964, Real Madrid and Spain) and Manny Kaltz and Horst Hrubesch (1980, Hamburg and West Germany).