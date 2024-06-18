UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Pepe sets new record as oldest player to appear at a EURO

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Portugal defender Pepe has laid down a new benchmark as the oldest player to ever appear in a UEFA EURO final tournament, taking to the pitch aged 41 years and 113 days.

Pepe, 41, celebrates Portugal's victory over Czechia
Pepe, 41, celebrates Portugal's victory over Czechia NurPhoto via Getty Images

Portugal defender Pepe has become the oldest player to appear in a UEFA EURO final tournament, breaking Gábor Király's record when he featured against Czechia aged 41 years and 113 days on Matchday 1 at EURO 2024.

The Portugal veteran comfortably surpassed the benchmark set by former Hungary goalkeeper Király, who was aged 40 years and 86 days when he faced Belgium in the round of 16 at EURO 2016.

Indeed, before Pepe, the oldest outfield player to feature at a EURO was Lothar Matthäus, who won his 150th and final cap for Germany at the age of 39 years and 91 days at EURO 2000.

Oldest player to appear

Pepe (41 years and 113 days)
The evergreen centre-back took an instant liking to the EURO stage, scoring on his final tournament debut against Türkiye at EURO 2008, where Portugal reached the quarter-finals. His team went one better four years later before reaching the pinnacle at EURO 2016, Pepe being named Player of the Match in the extra-time final triumph against hosts France.

Oldest player to score

Ivica Vastic (38 years and 257 days)

Ivica Vastic shows his joy after scoring against Poland
Ivica Vastic shows his joy after scoring against PolandBongarts/Getty Images

The former Sturm Graz and Austria Wien man came off the bench with 26 minutes left against Poland in a EURO 2008 group game and salvaged a 1-1 draw for Austria by converting a late penalty. It was his 14th national-team goal on his 50th outing and made him the oldest player to score at a final tournament.

Oldest player to win

Arnold Mühren (37 years and 23 days)
Ricardo Carvalho was aged 38 years and 53 days when Portugal won the trophy in 2016 but he did not appear in the final itself. Mühren is the oldest player to win a decider, the midfielder notably teeing up Marco van Basten to give the Dutch a two-goal lead against the USSR in the 1988 final in Munich.

Oldest player in a final

Jens Lehmann (38 years and 232 days)

Jens Lehmann in action for Germany in the UEFA EURO 2008 final
Jens Lehmann in action for Germany in the UEFA EURO 2008 final

Following a successful career with Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, Lehmann was on course to bow out of international football on a high in 2008, only to be denied a winners' medal by Spain. It was scant consolation that he established a record that night as the oldest ever EURO finalist.

Oldest scorer in a final

Leonardo Bonucci (34 years and 71 days)
 Overtaking Bernd Hölzenbein, who had found the net for West Germany against Czechoslovakia in 1976, Italy defender Bonucci became just the second player over the age of 30 to score in a EURO final when he prodded in from close range in the 67th minute to make it 1-1 in their EURO 2020 decider against England.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Selected for you

EURO's biggest upsets
Live 01/01/2023

EURO's biggest upsets

Greece's final win against hosts Portugal in 2004 has set the bar high for shock results at a EURO.
Who has won a European Cup-EURO double?
Live 01/01/2023

Who has won a European Cup-EURO double?

Ten players have won the UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Champions League in the same summer.
How well have the holders and hosts done at past EUROs?
Live 28/01/2019

How well have the holders and hosts done at past EUROs?

Portugal are European champions, France are world champions; does that augur well for them at UEFA EURO 2020?
Record EURO results
Live 23/06/2021

Record EURO results

Biggest wins, highest-scoring games and most goal-packed draws.
How does it feel to win a EURO?
Live 28/01/2019

How does it feel to win a EURO?

What is it lke to take the biggest trophy in European national-team football? Let winners from the finals explain.