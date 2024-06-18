Pepe sets new record as oldest player to appear at a EURO

Portugal defender Pepe has become the oldest player to appear in a UEFA EURO final tournament, breaking Gábor Király's record when he featured against Czechia aged 41 years and 113 days on Matchday 1 at EURO 2024.

The Portugal veteran comfortably surpassed the benchmark set by former Hungary goalkeeper Király, who was aged 40 years and 86 days when he faced Belgium in the round of 16 at EURO 2016.

Indeed, before Pepe, the oldest outfield player to feature at a EURO was Lothar Matthäus, who won his 150th and final cap for Germany at the age of 39 years and 91 days at EURO 2000.

Oldest player to appear

Pepe (41 years and 113 days)

The evergreen centre-back took an instant liking to the EURO stage, scoring on his final tournament debut against Türkiye at EURO 2008, where Portugal reached the quarter-finals. His team went one better four years later before reaching the pinnacle at EURO 2016, Pepe being named Player of the Match in the extra-time final triumph against hosts France.

Oldest player to score

Ivica Vastic (38 years and 257 days)

Ivica Vastic shows his joy after scoring against Poland Bongarts/Getty Images

The former Sturm Graz and Austria Wien man came off the bench with 26 minutes left against Poland in a EURO 2008 group game and salvaged a 1-1 draw for Austria by converting a late penalty. It was his 14th national-team goal on his 50th outing and made him the oldest player to score at a final tournament.

Oldest player to win

Arnold Mühren (37 years and 23 days)

Ricardo Carvalho was aged 38 years and 53 days when Portugal won the trophy in 2016 but he did not appear in the final itself. Mühren is the oldest player to win a decider, the midfielder notably teeing up Marco van Basten to give the Dutch a two-goal lead against the USSR in the 1988 final in Munich.

Oldest player in a final

Jens Lehmann (38 years and 232 days)



Jens Lehmann in action for Germany in the UEFA EURO 2008 final

Following a successful career with Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, Lehmann was on course to bow out of international football on a high in 2008, only to be denied a winners' medal by Spain. It was scant consolation that he established a record that night as the oldest ever EURO finalist.

Oldest scorer in a final

Leonardo Bonucci (34 years and 71 days)

Overtaking Bernd Hölzenbein, who had found the net for West Germany against Czechoslovakia in 1976, Italy defender Bonucci became just the second player over the age of 30 to score in a EURO final when he prodded in from close range in the 67th minute to make it 1-1 in their EURO 2020 decider against England.