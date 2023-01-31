EURO 2024 next up for Germany: How successful have previous hosts been? Does home advantage matter?

Germany are setting their sights on hosting UEFA EURO 2024 following their shock 2022 FIFA World Cup elimination, but how much difference does home advantage make?

EURO 2024: Lowdown

Quite a bit, is the answer. On the 12 occasions a EURO has been staged in a single country, the hosts have always made at least the semi-finals. England became the sixth host nation to reach the UEFA European Championship final from 16 attempts at EURO 2020 but could not add their name to the list of three sides to have lifted the trophy on home turf – Spain (1964), Italy (1968) and France (1984).

EURO 2020 was of course staged at 11 venues across Europe, including Rome – so Italy, who played their three group games at the Olimpico, have a claim for another host win, even if their entire knockout campaign did take place elsewhere, including the final against England at Wembley.

How have the EURO hosts fared?

Four teams competed in the finals from 1960 to 1976 inclusive, eight from 1980 to 1992, and 16 between 1996 and 2012. Since 2016, 24 countries have participated per EURO. Hosting duties were shared in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2020. Here's how the hosts have fared:

1960: France (fourth)

1964: Spain (winners)

1968: Italy (winners)

1972: Belgium (third)

1976: Yugoslavia (fourth)

1980: Italy (fourth)

1984: France (winners)

1988: West Germany (semi-finals)

1992: Sweden (semi-finals)

1996: England (semi-finals)

2000: Belgium (group stage), Netherlands (semi-finals)

2004: Portugal (runners-up)

2008: Austria (group stage), Switzerland (group stage)

2012: Poland (group stage), Ukraine (group stage)

2016: France (runners-up)

2020: Italy (winners), England (runners-up), Spain (semi-finals), Denmark (semi-finals), ﻿Germany (round of 16), ﻿Netherlands (round of 16), ﻿Hungary (group stage), Russia (group stage), Scotland (group stage)

Who have been the hosts' top scorers at every EURO?

Home nations have produced the top or joint-top scorer on seven occasions: François Heutte (France, 1960), Jesús María Pereda (Spain, 1964), Michel Platini (France, 1984), Tomas Brolin (Sweden, 1992), Alan Shearer (England, 1996), Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands, 2000) and Antoine Griezmann (France, 2016).

1960: François Heutte* (France, 2)

1964: Jesús María Pereda* (Spain, 2)

1968: Pietro Anastasi, Angelo Dominghini, Luigi Riva (Italy, 1)

1972: Raoul Lambert, Odilon Polleunis, Paul Van Himst (Belgium, 1)

1976: Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia, 2)

1980: Francesco Graziani, Marco Tardelli (Italy, 1)

1984: Michel Platini* (9)

1988: Andreas Brehme, Jürgen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthäus, Olaf Thon (West Germany, 1)

1992: Tomas Brolin* (Sweden, 3)

1996: Alan Shearer* (England, 5)

2000: Bart Goor, Émile Mpenza (Belgium, 1), Patrick Kluivert* (Netherlands, 5)

2004: Rui Costa, Maniche, Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, 3)

2008: Ivica Vastić (Austria, 1), Hakan Yakin (Switzerland, 3)

2012: Jakub Błaszczykowski, Robert Lewandowski (Poland, 1), Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine, 2)

2016: Antoine Griezmann* (France, 6)

2020: Harry Kane (England, 4)

*top or joint-top scorer for the tournament