UEFA EURO 2024 results: When and where were the matches?
Sunday, July 14, 2024
UEFA EURO 2024 kicked off on Friday 14 June and ended with the final between Spain and England in Berlin on Sunday 14 July. See the dates, venues and schedule.
Check out the full list of UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures and results.
EURO 2024 final result
Sunday 14 July
Spain 2-1 England (Berlin)
Semi-final results
Tuesday 9 July
Spain 2-1 France (Munich)
Wednesday 10 July
Netherlands 1-2 England (Dortmund)
Quarter-final results
Friday 5 July
Spain 2-1 Germany (aet) (Stuttgart)
Portugal 0-0 France (aet, 3-5 on pens) (Hamburg)
Saturday 6 July
England 1-1 Switzerland (aet, 5-3 on pens) (Düsseldorf)
Netherlands 2-1 Türkiye (Berlin)
Round of 16 results
Saturday 29 June
Switzerland 2-0 Italy (Berlin)
Germany 2-0 Denmark (Dortmund)
Sunday 30 June
England 2-1 Slovakia (aet) (Gelsenkirchen)
Spain 4-1 Georgia (Cologne)
Monday 1 July
France 1-0 Belgium (Düsseldorf)
Portugal 0-0 Slovenia (aet, 3-0 on pens) (Frankfurt)
Tuesday 2 July
Romania 0-3 Netherlands (Munich)
Austria 1-2 Türkiye (Leipzig)
Group stage results
14 June
Group A: Germany 5-1 Scotland (Munich)
15 June
A: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland (Cologne)
B: Spain 3-0 Croatia (Berlin)
B: Italy 2-1 Albania (Dortmund)
16 June
D: Poland 1-2 Netherlands (Hamburg)
C: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark (Stuttgart)
C: Serbia 0-1 England (Gelsenkirchen)
17 June
E: Romania 3-0 Ukraine (Munich)
E: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia (Frankfurt)
D: Austria 0-1 France (Düsseldorf)
18 June
F: Türkiye 3-1 Georgia (Dortmund)
F: Portugal 2-1 Czechia (Leipzig)
19 June
B: Croatia 2-2 Albania (Hamburg)
A: Germany 2-0 Hungary (Stuttgart)
A: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland (Cologne)
20 June
C: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia (Munich)
C: Denmark 1-1 England (Frankfurt)
B: Spain 1-0 Italy (Gelsenkirchen)
21 June
E: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine (Düsseldorf)
D: Poland 1-3 Austria (Berlin)
D: Netherlands 0-0 France (Leipzig)
22 June
F: Georgia 1-1 Czechia (Hamburg)
F: Türkiye 0-3 Portugal (Dortmund)
E: Belgium 2-0 Romania (Cologne)
Did you know...?
As part of UEFA's commitment to making EURO 2024 a reference event for sustainability in sport, venues and matches were organised in regionalised clusters. This reduces the number of flights taken by teams by 75% compared to EURO 2016, as well as ensuring easier, sustainable transport between matches for supporters.
23 June
A: Switzerland 1-1 Germany (Frankfurt)
A: Scotland 0-1 Hungary (Stuttgart)
24 June
B: Croatia 1-1 Italy (Leipzig)
B: Albania 0-1 Spain (Düsseldorf)
25 June
D: Netherlands 2-3 Austria (Berlin)
D: France 1-1 Poland (Dortmund)
C: England 0-0 Slovenia (Cologne)
C: Denmark 0-0 Serbia (Munich)
26 June
E: Slovakia 1-1 Romania (Frankfurt)
E: Ukraine 0-0 Belgium (Stuttgart)
F: Czechia 1-2 Türkiye (Hamburg)
F: Georgia 2-0 Portugal (Gelsenkirchen)
