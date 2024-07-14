UEFA EURO 2024 results: When and where were the matches?

Check out the full list of UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures and results.

Sunday 14 July

Spain 2-1 England (Berlin)

Tuesday 9 July

Spain 2-1 France (Munich)

Wednesday 10 July

Netherlands 1-2 England (Dortmund)

Friday 5 July

Spain 2-1 Germany (aet) (Stuttgart)

Portugal 0-0 France (aet, 3-5 on pens) (Hamburg)

Saturday 6 July

England 1-1 Switzerland (aet, 5-3 on pens) (Düsseldorf)

Netherlands 2-1 Türkiye (Berlin)

Saturday 29 June

Switzerland 2-0 Italy (Berlin﻿)

Germany 2-0 Denmark (Dortmund)



Sunday 30 June

England 2-1 Slovakia (aet) (Gelsenkirchen)

Spain 4-1 Georgia (Cologne)



Monday 1 July

France 1-0 Belgium (Düsseldorf﻿)

Portugal 0-0 Slovenia (aet, 3-0 on pens) (Frankfurt)



Tuesday 2 July

Romania 0-3 Netherlands (Munich)

Austria 1-2 Türkiye (Leipzig)

14 June

Group A: Germany 5-1 Scotland (Munich)

15 June

A: Hungary 1-3 Switzerland (Cologne)

B: Spain 3-0 Croatia (Berlin)

B: Italy 2-1 Albania (Dortmund)



16 June

D: Poland 1-2 Netherlands (Hamburg)

C: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark (Stuttgart)

C: Serbia 0-1 England (Gelsenkirchen)



17 June

E: Romania 3-0 Ukraine (Munich)

E: Belgium 0-1 Slovakia (Frankfurt)

D: Austria 0-1 France (Düsseldorf)

18 June

F: Türkiye 3-1 Georgia (Dortmund)

F: Portugal 2-1 Czechia (Leipzig)

19 June

B: Croatia 2-2 Albania (Hamburg)

A: Germany 2-0 Hungary (Stuttgart)

A: Scotland 1-1 Switzerland (Cologne)

20 June

C: Slovenia 1-1 Serbia (Munich)

C: Denmark 1-1 England (Frankfurt)

B: Spain 1-0 Italy (Gelsenkirchen)

21 June

E: Slovakia 1-2 Ukraine (Düsseldorf)

D: Poland 1-3 Austria (Berlin)

D: Netherlands 0-0 France (Leipzig)

22 June

F: Georgia 1-1 Czechia (Hamburg)

F: Türkiye 0-3 Portugal (Dortmund)

E: Belgium 2-0 Romania (Cologne)

Did you know...?

As part of UEFA's commitment to making EURO 2024 a reference event for sustainability in sport, venues and matches were organised in regionalised clusters. This reduces the number of flights taken by teams by 75% compared to EURO 2016, as well as ensuring easier, sustainable transport between matches for supporters.