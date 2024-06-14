EURO final tournament goals: All you need to know
Friday, June 14, 2024
Article summary
Look here for milestone goals, top scorers, most common combinations, best tournaments and hat-tricks.
Article top media content
Article body
There have been 835 goals scored in 338 UEFA European Championship final tournament matches over 17 editions.
Milestone goals
1 Milan Galić (France 4-5 Yugoslavia, 06/07/1960, semi-final)
100 Alain Giresse (France 5-0 Belgium, 16/06/1984, group stage)
200 Kim Vilfort (Denmark 2-0 Germany, 26/06/1992, final)
300 Zlatko Zahovič (Slovenia 1-2 Spain, 18/06/2000, group stage)
400 Thierry Henry (Switzerland 1-3 France, 21/06/2004, group stage)
500 Xavi Hernández (Russia 0-3 Spain, 26/06/2008, semi-finals)
600 Nani (Portugal 1-1 Iceland, 14/06/2016, group stage)
700 Michael Gregoritsch (Austria 3-1 North Macedonia, 13/06/2021, group stage)
800 Haris Seferović (France 3-3 Switzerland, aet, France win 5-4 on pens, 28/06/2021, round of 16)
829 Leonardo Bonucci (Italy 1-1 England, aet, Italy win 3-2 on pens, 11/07/2021, final)
Top scorers: by team
83 West Germany/Germany
69 France
68 Spain
65 Netherlands
56 Portugal
Top scorers: by player
14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)9 Michel Platini (France 1984)
7 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016, 2020)
7 Alan Shearer (England 1996, 2000)
6 Nuno Gomes (Portugal 2000, 2004, 2008)
6 Thierry Henry (France 2000, 2004, 2008)
6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
6 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 1996, 2000)
6 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium 2016, 2020)
6 Wayne Rooney (England 2004, 2012, 2016)
6 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands 2004, 2008)
Ronaldo is the only player to score in five different final tournaments and ten separate games.
Top scorers: knockout only
5 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016, 2020)
4 Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia 1968, 1976)
4 Harry Kane (England 2016, 2020)
4 Gerd Müller (West Germany 1972)
4 Dieter Müller (West Germany 1976)
4 Nuno Gomes (Portugal 2000, 2008)
Top scorers: group stage only
11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)7 Michel Platini (France 1984)
6 Alan Shearer (England 1996, 2000)
6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (2004, 2008, 2012)
Most goals in single tournament: by team
14 France (1984)
13 France (2000), Netherlands (2000), France (2016), Italy (2020), Spain (2020)
12 Spain (2012), Spain (2008), Denmark (2020)
Most goals in single tournament: by player
9 Michael Platini (France 1984)
6 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016)
5 Marco van Basten (Netherlands 1988)
5 Alan Shearer (England 1996)
5 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 2000)
5 Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia 2000)
5 Milan Baroš (Czechia 2004)
5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2020)
5 Patrik Schick (Czechia 2020)
Most goals in one game (single team)
6 Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (2000 quarter-finals)
5 France 4-5 Yugoslavia (1960 semi-finals)
5 France 5-0 Belgium (1984 group stage)
5 Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (1984 group stage)
5 Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria (2004 group stage)
5 France 5-2 Iceland (2016 quarter-finals)
5 Slovakia 0-5 Spain (2020 group stage)
5 Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet, 2020 round of 16)
5Germany 5-1 Scotland (2024 group stage)
Most goals in one game (combined)
9 France 4-5 Yugoslavia (1960 semi-finals)
8 Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet, 2020 round of 16)
7 Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain (2000 group stage)
7 Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (2000 quarter-finals)
7 France 5-2 Iceland (2016 quarter-finals)
6 Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (aet, 1976 semi-finals)
6 Russia 3-3 Czechia (1996 group stage)
6 Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia (2000 group stage)
6 Croatia 2-4 England (2004 group stage)
6 Germany 4-2 Greece (2012 quarter-finals)
6 Hungary 3-3 Portugal (2016 group stage)
6 France 3-3 Switzerland (aet, 2020 round of 16, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens)
6 Germany 5-1 Scotland (2024 group stage)
Highest-scoring draw
3-3 Russia vs Czechia (1996 group stage)
3-3 Yugoslavia vs Slovenia (2000 group stage)
3-3 Hungary vs Portugal (2016 group stage)
3-3 France vs Switzerland (aet, 2020 round of 16, France win 5-4 on pens)
Hat-tricks
Dieter Müller (West Germany 4-2aet Yugoslavia, 1976 semi-finals: minutes - 82 115 119)
Klaus Allofs (West Germany 3-2 Netherlands, 1980 group stage: 20 60 65)
Michel Platini (France 5-0 Belgium, 1984 group stage: 4 74pen 89)
Michel Platini (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, 1984 group stage: 59 62 77) – fastest from first to last goal
Marco van Basten (Netherlands 3-1 England, 1988 group stage: 44 71 75)
Sérgio Conceição (Portugal 3-0 Germany, 2000 group stage: 35 54 71)
Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia, 2000 quarter-finals: 24 38 54)
David Villa (Spain 4-1 Russia, 2008 group stage: 20 44 75)
Most different scorers for one team in a match
5 Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet, 2020 round of 16)
5 Germany 5-1 Scotland (2024 group stage
Scored in most tournaments
5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Goals by round
Group stage: 572 (241) – 2.37 per game
Round of 16: 48 (16) – 3.00 per game
Quarter-finals: 73 (28) – 2.61 per game
Semi-finals: 83 (30) – 2.77 per game
Third-place play-off: 18 (6) – 3.00 per game
*Final: 41 (17) – 2.41 per game
TOTAL: 835 (338) – 2.47 per game
*Includes 1968 final replay
Most goals at a single EURO final tournament
24-team tournaments
2020: 142 (2.78 per match)
2016: 108 (2.12 per match)
16-team tournaments
2012: 76 (2.45 per match)
2008: 77 (2.48 per match)
2004: 77 (2.48 per match)
2000: 85 (2.74 per match)
1996: 64 (2.06 per match)
Eight-team tournaments
1992: 32 (2.13 per match)
1988: 34 (2.27 per match)
1984: 41 (2.73 per match)
1980: 27 (1.93 per match)
Four-team tournaments
1976: 19 (4.75 per match)
1972: 10 (2.5 per match)
1968: 7 (1.4 per match)
1964: 13 (3.25 per match)
1960: 17 (4.25 per match)