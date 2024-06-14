EURO final tournament goals: All you need to know

There have been 835 goals scored in 338 UEFA European Championship final tournament matches over 17 editions.

Milestone goals

1 Milan Galić (France 4-5 Yugoslavia, 06/07/1960, semi-final)

100 Alain Giresse (France 5-0 Belgium, 16/06/1984, group stage)

200 Kim Vilfort (Denmark 2-0 Germany, 26/06/1992, final)

300 Zlatko Zahovič (Slovenia 1-2 Spain, 18/06/2000, group stage)

400 Thierry Henry (Switzerland 1-3 France, 21/06/2004, group stage)

500 Xavi Hernández (Russia 0-3 Spain, 26/06/2008, semi-finals)

600 Nani (Portugal 1-1 Iceland, 14/06/2016, group stage)

700 Michael Gregoritsch (Austria 3-1 North Macedonia, 13/06/2021, group stage)

800 Haris Seferović (France 3-3 Switzerland, aet, France win 5-4 on pens, 28/06/2021, round of 16)

829 Leonardo Bonucci (Italy 1-1 England, aet, Italy win 3-2 on pens, 11/07/2021, final)

Top scorers: by team

83 West Germany/Germany

69 France

68 Spain

65 Netherlands

56 Portugal

Top scorers: by player

14 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)9 Michel Platini (France 1984)

7 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016, 2020)

7 Alan Shearer (England 1996, 2000)

6 Nuno Gomes (Portugal 2000, 2004, 2008)

6 Thierry Henry (France 2000, 2004, 2008)

6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)

6 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 1996, 2000)

6 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium 2016, 2020)

6 Wayne Rooney (England 2004, 2012, 2016)

6 Ruud van Nistelrooy (Netherlands 2004, 2008)

Ronaldo is the only player to score in five different final tournaments and ten separate games.

Top scorers: knockout only

Griezmann’s 2016 feats

5 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016, 2020)

4 Dragan Džajić (Yugoslavia 1968, 1976)

4 Harry Kane (England 2016, 2020)

4 Gerd Müller (West Germany 1972)

4 Dieter Müller (West Germany 1976)

4 Nuno Gomes (Portugal 2000, 2008)

Top scorers: group stage only

11 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)7 Michel Platini (France 1984)

6 Alan Shearer (England 1996, 2000)

6 Zlatan Ibrahimović (2004, 2008, 2012)



Most goals in single tournament: by team

Highlights: Watch Platini’s nine goals at EURO 1984

14 France (1984)

13 France (2000), Netherlands (2000), France (2016), Italy (2020), Spain (2020)

12 Spain (2012), Spain (2008), Denmark (2020)

Most goals in single tournament: by player

9 Michael Platini (France 1984)

6 Antoine Griezmann (France 2016)

5 Marco van Basten (Netherlands 1988)

5 Alan Shearer (England 1996)

5 Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 2000)

5 Savo Milošević (Yugoslavia 2000)

5 Milan Baroš (Czechia 2004)

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2020)

5 Patrik Schick (Czechia 2020)

Most goals in one game (single team)

6 Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (2000 quarter-finals)

5 France 4-5 Yugoslavia (1960 semi-finals)

5 France 5-0 Belgium (1984 group stage)

5 Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (1984 group stage)

5 Sweden 5-0 Bulgaria (2004 group stage)

5 France 5-2 Iceland (2016 quarter-finals)

5 Slovakia 0-5 Spain (2020 group stage)

5 Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet, 2020 round of 16)

5Germany 5-1 Scotland (2024 group stage)

Most goals in one game (combined)

EURO 1960 highlights: France 4-5 Yugoslavia

9 France 4-5 Yugoslavia﻿ (1960 semi-finals)

8 Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet, 2020 round of 16)

7 Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain (2000 group stage)

7 Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia﻿ (2000 quarter-finals)

7 France 5-2 Iceland (2016 quarter-finals)

6 Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany (aet, 1976 semi-finals)

6 Russia 3-3 Czechia (1996 group stage)

6 Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia (2000 group stage)

6 Croatia 2-4 England (2004 group stage)

6 Germany 4-2 Greece (2012 quarter-finals)

6 Hungary 3-3 Portugal (2016 group stage)

6 France 3-3 Switzerland (aet, 2020 round of 16, Switzerland win 5-4 on pens)

6 Germany 5-1 Scotland (2024 group stage)

Highest-scoring draw

3-3 Russia vs Czechia (1996 group stage)

3-3 Yugoslavia vs Slovenia (2000 group stage)

3-3 Hungary vs Portugal (2016 group stage)

3-3 France vs Switzerland (aet, 2020 round of 16, France win 5-4 on pens)

Hat-tricks

Dieter Müller (West Germany 4-2aet Yugoslavia, 1976 semi-finals: minutes - 82 115 119)

Klaus Allofs (West Germany 3-2 Netherlands, 1980 group stage: 20 60 65)

Michel Platini (France 5-0 Belgium, 1984 group stage: 4 74pen 89)

Michel Platini (France 3-2 Yugoslavia, 1984 group stage: 59 62 77) – fastest from first to last goal

Marco van Basten (Netherlands 3-1 England, 1988 group stage: 44 71 75)

Sérgio Conceição (Portugal 3-0 Germany, 2000 group stage: 35 54 71)

Patrick Kluivert (Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia, 2000 quarter-finals: 24 38 54)

David Villa (Spain 4-1 Russia, 2008 group stage: 20 44 75)

Most different scorers for one team in a match

5 Croatia 3-5 Spain (aet, 2020 round of 16)

5 Germany 5-1 Scotland (2024 group stage

Scored in most tournaments

5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Goals by round

Group stage: 572 (241) – 2.37 per game

Round of 16: 48 (16) – 3.00 per game

Quarter-finals: 73 (28) – 2.61 per game

Semi-finals: 83 (30) – 2.77 per game

Third-place play-off: 18 (6) – 3.00 per game

*Final: 41 (17) – 2.41 per game

TOTAL: 835 (338) – 2.47 per game

*Includes 1968 final replay

Most goals at a single EURO final tournament

24-team tournaments

2020: 142 (2.78 per match)

2016: 108 (2.12 per match)

Fernando Torres: All his EURO 2012 goals

16-team tournaments

2012: 76 (2.45 per match)

2008: 77 (2.48 per match)

2004: 77 (2.48 per match)

2000: 85 (2.74 per match)

1996: 64 (2.06 per match)

Eight-team tournaments

1992: 32 (2.13 per match)

1988: 34 (2.27 per match)

1984: 41 (2.73 per match)

1980: 27 (1.93 per match)

Four-team tournaments

1976: 19 (4.75 per match)

1972: 10 (2.5 per match)

1968: 7 (1.4 per match)

1964: 13 (3.25 per match)

1960: 17 (4.25 per match)