Best EURO debuts: which teams went furthest at their first EURO?

Four teams have won the UEFA European Championship in their first finals appearance, while Wales made a gigantic splash at their first EURO in 2016.

Of the 24 sides who qualified for EURO 2024, 23 have been to a EURO before, but play-off Path C winners Georgia will be making their finals debut in Germany.

Has anyone defended a EURO title?

First-time winners

1960: Soviet Union

1964: Spain

1968: Italy

1972: West Germany

The first four editions of the competition were won by first-time entrants, though their achievements were relatively modest by modern standards, since the final tournament featured just four teams.

Only 17 countries had entered qualifying for the first ‘European Nations’ Cup’ which, like the subsequent 1964 staging, was a straight knockout competition; indeed, eventual winners the USSR were given a bye through the quarter-finals because Spain withdrew from the competition, meaning it took only two games (i.e. their round of 16 tie) for them to reach the final tournament in France.

Following that Soviet Union success, Spain and Italy both won their first EUROs as finals hosts, then West Germany (powered by goal machine Gerd Müller) won the 1972 edition after beating hosts Belgium in the semi-finals.

First-time finalists

1960: Yugoslavia

Having overcome Bulgaria and Portugal over two legs to get to the first final tournament, Yugoslavia pulled off the competition’s first major shock when they eliminated hosts France in the semis. Their 5-4 victory at Parc des Princes on 6 July 1960 is still the highest-scoring game in EURO finals history, and is all the more impressive given they were 4-2 down after 62 minutes.

They were less fortunate in the final; despite taking the lead through Milan Galić, Yugoslavia were pegged back by the USSR and eventually lost in extra time, Viktor Ponedelnik scoring a 113th-minute winner.

First-time semi-finalists

Czechoslovakia (1960) – third place

France (1960) – fourth place

Hungary (1964) – third place

Denmark (1964) – fourth place

England (1968) – third place

Belgium (1972) – third place

Netherlands (1976) – third place

Portugal (1984)

Sweden (1992)

Wales (2016)

Up to and including 1976, the finals consisted of just four sides, so merely reaching the tournament guaranteed teams a semi-final place (with a third-place play-off in prospect for all losing semi-finalists).

Portugal’s feat in ﻿had to negotiate a final-tournament group stage to get to the semis in 1984 – draws with holders West Germany and neighbours Spain followed by a 1-0 win against fellow newcomers Romania. Fernando Cabrita’s men then took a Michel Platini-enhanced France to extra time in the semi-finals before losing 3-2 to the hosts in one of the most celebrated games in EURO history.

Sweden qualified as host nation in 1992, but proved their worth, finishing top of a group containing Denmark, France and England before yielding 3-2 to Germany in the semis.

Wales worked wonders in 2016. Inspired by Gareth Bale, Chris Coleman’s charges navigated the group stage and then ousted Northern Ireland and (most surprisingly) Belgium before succumbing to eventual champions Portugal in the last four.

