Every team's oldest EURO appearance-maker and scorer

Goalkeeper Gábor Király holds the record as the oldest player to have featured in a EURO finals match, appearing for Hungary aged 40 years 86 days against Belgium in 2016.

UEFA.com discovers each EURO 2024 nation's oldest appearance-maker and scorer.

Albania

Oldest player: Ansi Agolli, 33 years 252 days (vs Romania, EURO 2016)

Oldest scorer: Nedim Bajrami, 25 years 108 days (vs Italy, EURO 2024)



Austria

Oldest player: Ivica Vastic, 38 years 257 days (vs Poland, EURO 2008)

Oldest scorer: Ivica Vastic, 38 years 257 days (vs Poland, EURO 2008)

Austria's Ivica Vastic after scoring against Poland at EURO 2008 Getty Images

Belgium

Oldest player: Lorenzo Staelens, 36 years 50 days (vs Türkiye, EURO 2000)

Oldest scorer: Julien Cools, 33 years 123 days (vs Spain, EURO '80)



Croatia

Oldest player: Luka Modrić, 38 years 280 days (vs Spain, EURO 2024)

Oldest scorer: Luka Modrić, 35 years 286 days (vs Scotland, EURO 2020)



Czechia

Oldest player: Tomáš Rosický, 35 years 257 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2016)

Oldest scorer: Jan Koller, 35 years 77 days (vs Turkey, EURO 2008)

Czechia's Tomáš Rosický at EURO 2016 Getty Images

Denmark

Oldest player: Morten Olsen, 38 years 308 days (vs Italy, EURO '88)

Oldest scorer: Martin Braithwaite, 30 years 21 days (vs Wales, EURO 2020)



England

Oldest player: Peter Shilton, 38 years 271 days (vs Netherlands, EURO '88)

Oldest scorer: Trevor Brooking, 31 years 260 days (vs Spain, EURO '80)

Peter Shilton leads England out at EURO '88





France

Oldest player: Lilian Thuram, 36 years 164 days (vs Netherlands, EURO 2008)

Oldest scorer: Laurent Blanc, 34 years 205 days (vs Denmark, EURO 2000)



Georgia

Oldest player: N/A

Oldest scorer: N/A



Germany

Oldest player: Lothar Matthäus, 39 years 91 days (vs Portugal, EURO 2000)

Oldest scorer: Miroslav Klose, 34 years 13 days (vs Greece, EURO 2012)

Miroslav Klose celebrates his goal against Greece at EURO 2012 AFP via Getty Images

Hungary

Oldest player: Gábor Király, 40 years 86 days (vs Belgium, EURO 2016)

Oldest scorer: Zoltán Gera, 37 years 61 days (vs Portugal, EURO 2016)



Italy

Oldest player: Gianluigi Buffon, 38 years 156 days (vs Germany, EURO 2016)

Oldest scorer: Christian Panucci, 35 years 62 days (vs Romania, EURO 2008)



Netherlands

Oldest player: Maarten Stekelenburg, aged 38 years 278 days (vs Czechia, EURO 2020)

Oldest scorer: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, 33 years 125 days (vs Italy, EURO 2008)

Netherlands goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg at EURO 2020 POOL/AFP via Getty Images





Poland

Oldest player: Jacek Bąk, 35 years 80 days (vs Austria, EURO 2008)

Oldest scorer: Robert Lewandowski, 32 years 306 days (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)



Portugal

Oldest player: Pepe, 38 years 121 days (vs Belgium, EURO 2020)

Oldest scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo, 36 years 138 days (vs France, EURO 2020)



Romania

Oldest player: Lucian Sanmartean, 36 years 98 days (vs Albania, EURO 2016)

Oldest scorer: Dorinel Munteanu, 31 years 361 days (vs England, EURO 2000)



Scotland

Oldest player: David Marshall, 36 years 109 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)

Oldest scorer: Ally McCoist, aged 33 years 268 days (vs Switzerland, EURO '96)



Serbia

Oldest player: Dragan Stojković, 35 years 114 days (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)

Oldest scorer: Ljubinko Drulović, 31 years 276 days (vs Slovenia, EURO 2000)

Ljubinko Drulović in action against Slovenia at EURO 2000 Getty Images

Slovakia

Oldest player: Peter Pekarík, aged 34 years 236 days (vs Spain, EURO 2020)

Oldest scorer (for Czechoslovakia): Ladislav Pavlovič, 34 years 92 days (vs France, EURO '60)

Oldest scorer (for Slovakia): Marek Hamšík, 28 years and 324 days (vs Russia, EURO 2016)



Slovenia

Oldest player: Darko Milanič, 32 years 183 days (vs Spain, EURO 2000)

Oldest scorer: Zlatko Zahovič, 29 years 138 days (vs Spain, EURO 2000)



Spain

Oldest player: Aritz Aduriz, 35 years 137 days (vs Italy, EURO 2016)

Oldest scorer: César Azpilicueta, 31 years 304 days (vs Croatia, EURO 2020)

César Azpilicueta after scoring against Croatia at EURO 2020 POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Switzerland

Oldest player: Pascal Zuberbühler, 37 years 159 days (vs Portugal, EURO 2008)

Oldest scorer: Mario Gavranović, 31 years 216 days (vs France, EURO 2020)



Türkiye

Oldest player: Burak Yılmaz, 35 years 340 days (vs Switzerland, EURO 2020)

Oldest scorer: Burak Yılmaz, 30 years 342 days (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016)



Ukraine

Oldest player: Anatoliy Tymoshchuk, 37 years 83 days (vs Poland, EURO 2016)

Oldest scorer: Andriy Shevchenko, 35 years 256 days (vs Sweden, EURO 2012)

Andriy Shevchenko after scoring his second and final EURO goal AFP via Getty Images

