Netherlands: All their EURO records and stats
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out the Netherlands' EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE NETHERLANDS EVER WON THE EURO?
The Netherlands beat the Soviet Union 2-0 in the final of the 1988 UEFA European Championship to take what is their only major international title to date.
Best result: Winners 1988
Previous EURO appearances: 10
EURO hosts: 2000 – joint hosts (GS)
Overall record: P40 W21 D8 L11 F67 A42
Group stage record: P28 W17 D4 L7 F49 A26
Knockout record: P12 W4 D4 L4 F18 A16
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not participate
1964 Did not qualify
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Did not qualify
1976 Third place
1980 Group stage
1984 Did not qualify
1988 Winners
1992 Semi-finals
1996 Quarter-finals
2000 Semi-finals
2004 Semi-finals
2008 Quarter-finals
2012 Group stage
2016 Did not qualify
2020 Round of 16
NETHERLANDS' EURO RECORDS
Since first qualifying for the 1976 finals, the Netherlands have missed just two EUROs, failing to make the cut for the 1984 edition and for EURO 2016.
Biggest victories
6-1: Netherlands vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)
Heaviest defeats
4-1: England vs Netherlands, 18/06/1996 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
2-2: Netherlands vs Denmark, 22/06/1992 (semi-finals)
Highest scoring game
7 goals: 6-1 vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)
Most goals scored at a EURO
13 goals in 5 games in 2000 (av. 2.60)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
2 goals in 3 games in 2012 (av. 0.67)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
7: 2008
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
2: 1976*, 2012
*Does not include an own goal
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Previous appearances: 9 (1980, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2020)
Qualified from group: 7 (1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2020)
Group winners: 4 (1992, 2000, 2008, 2020)
Group runners-up: 3 (1988, 1996, 2004)
Unbeaten group stage: 4 (1992, 2000, 2008, 2020)
Winless group stage: 1 (2012)
Best group record: P3 W3 D0 L0 F9 A1 (2008)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A5 (2012)
Fewest points to qualify: 4 (1988*, 1996, 2004)
Most points without qualifying: 3 (1980*)
*2 points for a win
Biggest victories
4-1: Netherlands vs France, 13/06/2008
3-0: four times, most recently vs North Macedonia, 21/06/2021
Heaviest defeat
4-1: England vs Netherlands, 18/06/1996
Highest scoring games
5 goals: six times, most recently, 3-2 vs Ukraine, 13/06/2021
Most group goals scored
9: 2008
Most group goals conceded
5: 2012
Fewest group goals scored
2: 2012
Fewest group goals conceded
1: 1992, 2008
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P1 W0 L1
Quarter-finals
P4 W2 L2*
*Includes win on penalties vs Sweden (2004) and defeat on penalties vs France (1996)
Semi-finals
P5 W1 L4*
*Includes defeats on penalties vs Denmark (1992) and Italy (2000)
Third-place play off
P1 W1 L0
Finals
P1 W1 L0
Biggest victory
6-1: Netherlands vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)
Heaviest defeats
3-1aet: Czechoslovakia vs Netherlands, 16/06/1976 (semi-finals)
3-1aet: Russia vs Netherlands, 21/06/2008 (quarter-finals)
2-0: Czech Republic vs Netherlands, 27/06/2021 (round of 16)
Highest scoring game
7 goals: 6-1 vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)
Extra time
L vs Czechoslovakia 1976 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-3)
W vs Yugoslavia 1976 third place play-off (2-2 / 3-2)
L vs Denmark 1992 semi-finals (2-2 / 2-2 / 4-5 pens)
L vs France 1996 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 4-5 pens)
L vs Italy 2000 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 1-3 pens)
W vs Sweden 2004 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 5-4 pens)
L vs Russia 2008 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-3)
NETHERLANDS PLAYER RECORDS
Goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar tops the list of the Netherlands players with the most EURO finals appearances, with Oranje greats Patrick Kluivert and Ruud van Nistelrooy their top scorers going into EURO 2024.
Most appearances
16: Edwin van der Sar
13: Dennis Bergkamp, Phillip Cocu
Most goals
6: Patrick Kluivert, Ruud van Nistelrooy
Hat-tricks
Marco van Basten, 15/06/88 vs England (group stage)
Patrick Kluivert, 25/06/00 vs Yugoslavia (quarter-finals)
Most tournaments with goal
2: Willy van de Kerkhof (1976, 1980), Dennis Bergkamp (1992, 1996), Patrick Kluivert (1996, 2000), Ruud van Nistelrooy (2004, 2008), Robin van Persie (2008, 2012), Wout Weghorst (2020, 2024)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
18y 71d: Jetro Willems (vs Denmark, EURO 2012)
19y 32d: Ryan Gravenberch (vs Austria, EURO 2020)
19y 345d: Patrick Kluivert (vs Scotland, EURO '96)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
19y 353d: Patrick Kluivert (vs England, EURO '96)
22y 125d: Jordi Cruyff (vs Switzerland, EURO '96)
23y 33d: Dennis Bergkamp (vs Scotland, EURO '92)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
38y 278d: Maarten Stekelenburg (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2020)
37y 236d: Edwin van der Sar (vs Russia, EURO 2008)
37y 23d: Arnold Mühren (vs Soviet Union, EURO 1988)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
33y 125d: Giovanni van Bronckhorst (vs Italy, EURO 2008)
31y 356d: Ruud van Nistelrooy (vs Russia, EURO 2008)
31y 314d: Wout Weghorst (vs Poland, EURO 2024)
Fastest goal scored
4 min: Wilfred Bouma (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2004), Frank Rijkaard (vs Germany, EURO '92)
COACHES
A European Cup-winning coach with Ajax in 1971, Rinus Michels led the Oranje to the 1974 FIFA World Cup final, but topped that achievement when his side won the 1988 EURO in the third of his four spells as Netherlands boss.
Most final tournaments
2: Rinus Michels (1988, 1992)
Most matches
9: Rinus Michels (1988, 1992)
Most wins
6: Rinus Michels (1988, 1992)
Youngest coach
37y 255d: Frank Rijkaard (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2000)
Oldest coach
64y 134d: Rinus Michels (vs Denmark, EURO '92)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 8
Scored 6
Missed 1
Saved 1
Penalties conceded: 4
Scored 2
Missed 1
Saved 1
Penalty shoot-outs
L 4-5 vs Denmark, semi-finals (22/06/1992)
L 4-5 vs France, quarter-finals (22/06/1996)
L 1-3 vs Italy, semi-finals (29/06/2000)
W 5-4 vs Sweden, quarter-finals (26/06/2004)
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1976
16/06/1976: Czechoslovakia 3-1 Netherlands aet (semi-finals, Zagreb)
19/06/1976: Netherlands 3-2 Yugoslavia aet (third place play-off, Zagreb)
1980
11/06/1980: Netherlands 1-0 Greece (group, Naples)
14/06/1980: West Germany 3-2 Netherlands (group, Naples)
17/06/1980: Netherlands 1-1 Czechoslovakia (group, Milan)
1988
12/06/1980: Netherlands 0-1 Soviet Union (group, Cologne)
15/06/1980: England 1-3 Netherlands (group, Düsseldorf)
18/06/1980: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Netherlands (group, Gelsenkirchen)
21/06/1980: West Germany 1-2 Netherlands (semi-finals, Hamburg)
25/06/1980: Soviet Union 0-2 Netherlands (final, Munich)
1992
12/06/1992: Netherlands 1-0 Scotland (group, Gothenburg)
15/06/1992: Netherlands 0-0 Commonwealth of Independent States (group, Gothenburg)
18/06/1992: Netherlands 3-1 Germany (group, Gothenburg)
22/06/1992: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark aet, 4-5 pens (semi-finals, Gothenburg)
1996
10/06/1996: Netherlands 0-0 Scotland (group, Birmingham)
13/06/1996: Switzerland 0-2 Netherlands (group, Birmingham)
18/06/1996: Netherlands 1-4 England (group, London)
22/06/1996: France 0-0 Netherlands aet, 5-4 pens (quarter-finals, Liverpool)
2000
11/06/2000: Netherlands 1-0 Czech Republic (group, Amsterdam)
16/06/2000: Denmark 0-3 Netherlands (group, Rotterdam)
21/06/2000: France 2-3 Netherlands (group, Amsterdam)
25/06/2000: Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (quarter-finals, Rotterdam)
29/06/2000: Italy 0-0 Netherlands aet, 3-1 pens (semi-finals, Amsterdam)
2004
15/06/2004: Germany 1-1 Netherlands (group, Porto)
19/06/2004: Netherlands 2-3 Czech Republic (group, Aveiro)
23/06/2004: Netherlands 3-0 Latvia (group, Braga)
26/06/2004: Sweden 0-0 Netherlands aet, 4-5 pens (quarter-finals, Faro-loulé)
30/06/2004: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands (semi-finals, Lisbon)
2008
09/06/2008: Netherlands 3-0 Italy (group, Bern)
13/06/2008: Netherlands 4-1 France (group, Bern)
17/06/2008: Netherlands 2-0 Romania (group, Bern)
21/06/2008: Netherlands 1-3 Russia aet (quarter-finals, Basel)
2012
09/06/2012: Netherlands 0-1 Denmark (group, Kharkiv)
13/06/2012: Netherlands 1-2 Germany (group, Kharkiv)
17/06/2012: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands (group, Kharkiv)
2020
13/06/2021: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (group, Amsterdam)
17/06/2021: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (group, Amsterdam)
21/06/2021: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (group Amsterdam)
27/06/2021: Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (round of 16, Budapest)
2024
16/06/2024: Poland 1-2 Netherlands (group, Hamburg)
21/06/2024: Netherlands vs France (group, Leipzig)
25/06/2024: Netherlands vs Austria (group, Berlin)
Last updated 16 June 2024