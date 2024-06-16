Netherlands: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE NETHERLANDS EVER WON THE EURO?

The Netherlands beat the Soviet Union 2-0 in the final of the 1988 UEFA European Championship to take what is their only major international title to date.

Best result: Winners 1988

Previous EURO appearances: 10

EURO hosts: 2000 – joint hosts (GS)

Overall record: P40 W21 D8 L11 F67 A42

Group stage record: P28 W17 D4 L7 F49 A26

Knockout record: P12 W4 D4 L4 F18 A16

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not participate

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Third place

1980 Group stage

1984 Did not qualify

1988 Winners

1992 Semi-finals

1996 Quarter-finals

2000 Semi-finals

2004 Semi-finals

2008 Quarter-finals

2012 Group stage

2016 Did not qualify

2020 Round of 16

NETHERLANDS' EURO RECORDS

Since first qualifying for the 1976 finals, the Netherlands have missed just two EUROs, failing to make the cut for the 1984 edition and for EURO 2016.

Biggest victories

6-1: Netherlands vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)

Heaviest defeats

4-1: England vs Netherlands, 18/06/1996 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw

2-2: Netherlands vs Denmark, 22/06/1992 (semi-finals)

Highest scoring game

7 goals: 6-1 vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)

Most goals scored at a EURO

13 goals in 5 games in 2000 (av. 2.60)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

2 goals in 3 games in 2012 (av. 0.67)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

7: 2008

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

2: 1976*, 2012

*Does not include an own goal

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Previous appearances: 9 (1980, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2020)

Qualified from group: 7 (1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2020)

Group winners: 4 (1992, 2000, 2008, 2020)

Group runners-up: 3 (1988, 1996, 2004)

Unbeaten group stage: 4 (1992, 2000, 2008, 2020)

Winless group stage: 1 (2012)

Best group record: P3 W3 D0 L0 F9 A1 (2008)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A5 (2012)

Fewest points to qualify: 4 (1988*, 1996, 2004)

Most points without qualifying: 3 (1980*)

*2 points for a win



Biggest victories

4-1: Netherlands vs France, 13/06/2008

3-0: four times, most recently vs North Macedonia, 21/06/2021

Heaviest defeat

4-1: England vs Netherlands, 18/06/1996

Highest scoring games

5 goals: six times, most recently, 3-2 vs Ukraine, 13/06/2021

Most group goals scored

9: 2008

Most group goals conceded

5: 2012

Fewest group goals scored

2: 2012

Fewest group goals conceded

1: 1992, 2008

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P1 W0 L1

Quarter-finals

P4 W2 L2*

*Includes win on penalties vs Sweden (2004) and defeat on penalties vs France (1996)

Semi-finals

P5 W1 L4*

*Includes defeats on penalties vs Denmark (1992) and Italy (2000)

Third-place play off

P1 W1 L0

Finals

P1 W1 L0

Biggest victory

6-1: Netherlands vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)

Heaviest defeats

3-1aet: Czechoslovakia vs Netherlands, 16/06/1976 (semi-finals)

3-1aet: Russia vs Netherlands, 21/06/2008 (quarter-finals)

2-0: Czech Republic vs Netherlands, 27/06/2021 (round of 16)

Highest scoring game

7 goals: 6-1 vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)

Extra time

L vs Czechoslovakia 1976 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-3)

W vs Yugoslavia 1976 third place play-off (2-2 / 3-2)

L vs Denmark 1992 semi-finals (2-2 / 2-2 / 4-5 pens)

L vs France 1996 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 4-5 pens)

L vs Italy 2000 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 1-3 pens)

W vs Sweden 2004 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 5-4 pens)

L vs Russia 2008 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-3)

NETHERLANDS PLAYER RECORDS

Goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar tops the list of the Netherlands players with the most EURO finals appearances, with Oranje greats Patrick Kluivert and Ruud van Nistelrooy their top scorers going into EURO 2024.

Most appearances

16: Edwin van der Sar

13: Dennis Bergkamp﻿, Phillip Cocu

Most goals

6: Patrick Kluivert, Ruud van Nistelrooy

Hat-tricks

Marco van Basten, 15/06/88 vs England (group stage)

Patrick Kluivert, 25/06/00 vs Yugoslavia (quarter-finals)﻿

Most tournaments with goal

2: Willy van de Kerkhof (1976, 1980), Dennis Bergkamp (1992, 1996), Patrick Kluivert (1996, 2000), Ruud van Nistelrooy (2004, 2008), Robin van Persie (2008, 2012), Wout Weghorst (2020, 2024)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

18y 71d: Jetro Willems (vs Denmark, EURO 2012)

19y 32d: Ryan Gravenberch (vs Austria, EURO 2020)

19y 345d: Patrick Kluivert (vs Scotland, EURO '96)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

19y 353d: Patrick Kluivert (vs England, EURO '96)

22y 125d: Jordi Cruyff (vs Switzerland, EURO '96)

23y 33d: Dennis Bergkamp (vs Scotland, EURO '92)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

38y 278d: Maarten Stekelenburg (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2020)

37y 236d: Edwin van der Sar (vs Russia, EURO 2008)

37y 23d: Arnold Mühren (vs Soviet Union, EURO 1988)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

33y 125d: Giovanni van Bronckhorst (vs Italy, EURO 2008)

31y 356d: Ruud van Nistelrooy (vs Russia, EURO 2008)

31y 314d: Wout Weghorst (vs Poland, EURO 2024)



Fastest goal scored

4 min: Wilfred Bouma (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2004), Frank Rijkaard (vs Germany, EURO '92)

COACHES

A European Cup-winning coach with Ajax in 1971, Rinus Michels led the Oranje to the 1974 FIFA World Cup final, but topped that achievement when his side won the 1988 EURO in the third of his four spells as Netherlands boss.

Most final tournaments

2: Rinus Michels (1988, 1992)

Most matches

9: Rinus Michels (1988, 1992)

Most wins

6: Rinus Michels (1988, 1992)

Youngest coach

37y 255d: Frank Rijkaard (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2000)

Oldest coach

64y 134d: Rinus Michels (vs Denmark, EURO '92)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 8

Scored 6

Missed 1

Saved 1

Penalties conceded: 4

Scored 2

Missed 1

Saved 1

Penalty shoot-outs

L 4-5 vs Denmark, semi-finals (22/06/1992)

L 4-5 vs France, quarter-finals (22/06/1996)

L 1-3 vs Italy, semi-finals (29/06/2000)

W 5-4 vs Sweden, quarter-finals (26/06/2004)

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1976

16/06/1976: Czechoslovakia 3-1 ﻿Netherlands aet (semi-finals, Zagreb)

19/06/1976: Netherlands 3-2 Yugoslavia aet (third place play-off, Zagreb)

1980

11/06/1980: Netherlands 1-0 Greece (group, Naples)

14/06/1980: West Germany 3-2 Netherlands (group, Naples)

17/06/1980: Netherlands 1-1 Czechoslovakia (group, Milan)

1988

12/06/1980: Netherlands 0-1 Soviet Union (group, Cologne)

15/06/1980: England 1-3 Netherlands (group, Düsseldorf)

18/06/1980: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Netherlands (group, Gelsenkirchen)

21/06/1980: West Germany 1-2 Netherlands (semi-finals, Hamburg)

25/06/1980: Soviet Union 0-2 Netherlands (final, Munich)

1992

12/06/1992: Netherlands 1-0 Scotland (group, Gothenburg)

15/06/1992: Netherlands 0-0 Commonwealth of Independent States (group, Gothenburg)

18/06/1992: Netherlands 3-1 Germany (group, Gothenburg)

22/06/1992: Netherlands 2-2 Denmark aet, 4-5 pens (semi-finals, Gothenburg)

1996

10/06/1996: Netherlands 0-0 Scotland (group, Birmingham)

13/06/1996: Switzerland 0-2 Netherlands (group, Birmingham)

18/06/1996: Netherlands 1-4 England (group, London)

22/06/1996: France 0-0 Netherlands aet, 5-4 pens (quarter-finals, Liverpool)

2000

11/06/2000: Netherlands 1-0 Czech Republic (group, Amsterdam)

16/06/2000: Denmark 0-3 Netherlands (group, Rotterdam)

21/06/2000: France 2-3 Netherlands (group, Amsterdam)

25/06/2000: Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (quarter-finals, Rotterdam)

29/06/2000: Italy 0-0 Netherlands aet, 3-1 pens (semi-finals, Amsterdam)

2004

15/06/2004: Germany 1-1 Netherlands (group, Porto)

19/06/2004: Netherlands 2-3 Czech Republic (group, Aveiro)

23/06/2004: Netherlands 3-0 Latvia (group, Braga)

26/06/2004: Sweden 0-0 Netherlands aet, 4-5 pens (quarter-finals, Faro-loulé)

30/06/2004: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands (semi-finals, Lisbon)

2008

09/06/2008: Netherlands 3-0 Italy (group, Bern)

13/06/2008: Netherlands 4-1 France (group, Bern)

17/06/2008: Netherlands 2-0 Romania (group, Bern)

21/06/2008: Netherlands 1-3 Russia aet (quarter-finals, Basel)

2012

09/06/2012: Netherlands 0-1 Denmark (group, Kharkiv)

13/06/2012: Netherlands 1-2 Germany (group, Kharkiv)

17/06/2012: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands (group, Kharkiv)

2020

13/06/2021: Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine (group, Amsterdam)

17/06/2021: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (group, Amsterdam)

21/06/2021: North Macedonia 0-3 Netherlands (group Amsterdam)

27/06/2021: Netherlands 0-2 Czech Republic (round of 16, Budapest)

2024

16/06/2024: Poland 1-2 Netherlands (group, Hamburg)

21/06/2024: Netherlands vs France (group, Leipzig)

25/06/2024: Netherlands vs Austria (group, Berlin)

Last updated 16 June 2024