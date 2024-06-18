Türkiye: All their EURO records and stats
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Article summary
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Türkiye's EURO records and stats.
Article top media content
Article body
GENERAL: HAVE TÜRKIYE EVER WON THE EURO?
Türkiye have yet to win the UEFA European Championship; their most successful campaign ended in the semi-finals of EURO 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.
Best result: Semi-finals 2008
EURO appearances: 6
EURO hosts: n/a
Overall record: P19 W5 D2 L12 F17 A31
Group stage record: P16 W5 D1 L10 F14 A25
Knockout record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F3 A6
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not qualify
1964 Did not qualify
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Did not qualify
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Did not qualify
1984 Did not qualify
1988 Did not qualify
1992 Did not qualify
1996 Group stage
2000 Quarter-finals
2004 Did not qualify
2008 Semi-finals
2012 Did not qualify
2016 Group stage
2020 Group stage
TÜRKIYE'S EURO RECORDS
The Crescent-Stars made their first appearance at a EURO final tournament at EURO '96 in England and have missed just two EUROs since.
*Country known as Turkey prior to EURO 2024 qualifying
Biggest victories
3-1: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06/2024 (group stage)
2-0: Türkiye vs Belgium, 19/06/2000 (group stage)
2-0: Türkiye vs Czech Republic, 21/06/2016 (group stage)
Heaviest defeats
3-0: Denmark vs Türkiye, 19/06/1996 (group stage)
3-0: Spain vs Türkiye, 17/06/2016 (group stage)
3-0: Türkiye vs Italy, 11/06/2021 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
1-1: Türkiye vs Croatia, 20/06/2008 (quarter-finals)
Highest scoring games
5 goals: 3-2 vs Czech Republic, 15/06/2008 (group stage)
5 goals: 2-3 vs Germany, 25/06/2008 (semi-finals)
Most goals scored at a EURO
8 goals in 5 games in 2008 (av. 1.60)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
0 goals in 3 games in 1996 (av. 0.00)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
4: 2008
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
0: 1996
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 6 (1996, 2000, 2008, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 2 (2000, 2008)
Group winners: 0
Group runners-up: 2 (2000, 2008)
Unbeaten group stage: 0
Winless group stage: 2 (1996, 2020)
Best group record: P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A5 (2008)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D0 L3 F1 A8 (2020)
Fewest points to qualify: 4 (2000)
Most points without qualifying: 3 (2016)
Biggest victories
3-1: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06/2024
2-0: Türkiye vs Belgium, 19/06/2000
2-0: Türkiye vs Czech Republic, 21/06/2016
Heaviest defeats
3-0: Denmark vs Türkiye, 19/06/1996
3-0: Spain vs Türkiye, 17/06/2016
3-0: Türkiye vs Italy, 11/06/2021
Highest scoring game
5 goals: 3-2 vs Czech Republic, 15/06/2008
Most group goals scored
5: 2008
Most group goals conceded
8: 2020
Fewest group goals scored
0: 1996
Fewest group goals conceded
2: 2000
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
N/A
Quarter-finals
P2 W1* L1
*Includes win on penalties vs Croatia (2008)
Semi-finals
P1 W0 L1
Biggest victory
N/A
*1-1 at full time, the 2008 quarter-final vs Croatia was decided by a penalty shoot-out.
Heaviest defeats
2-0: Portugal vs Türkiye, 24/06/2000 (quarter-finals)
Highest scoring game
5 goals: 2-3 vs Germany, 25/06/2008 (semi-finals)
Extra time
W vs Croatia, 2008 quarter-finals (0-0 / 1-1 / 3-1 pens)
TÜRKIYE PLAYER RECORDS
Imposing goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber made 120 appearances for the national team, including nine at EURO final tournaments.
Most appearances
9: Rüştü Reçber
8: Hakan Balta
7: Hakan Şükür, Alpay Özalan, Ogün Temizkanoğlu, Arif Erdem, Mehmet Topal
Most goals
3: Semih Şentürk
2: Nihat Kahveci, Arda Turan, Hakan Şükür
Most tournaments with goal
1: 12 players
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
18y 324d: Emre Mor (vs Croatia, EURO 2016)
19y 45d: Kenan Yıldız (vs Georgia, EURO 2024)
19y 114d: Arda Güler (vs Georgia, EURO 2024)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
19y 114d: Arda Güler (vs Georgia, EURO 2024)
21y 90d: Ozan Tufan (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016)
21y 133d: Arda Turan (vs Switzerland, EURO 2008)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
35y 340d: Burak Yılmaz (vs Switzerland, EURO 2020)
35y 109d: Mert Günok (vs Georgia, EURO 2024)
35y 46d: Rüştü Reçber (vs Germany, EURO 2008)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
30y 342d: Burak Yılmaz (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016)
28y 292d: Hakan Şükür (vs Belgium, EURO 2000)
28y 205d: Nihat Kahveci (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2008)
Fastest goal scored
10 min - Burak Yılmaz (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016)
COACHES
Fatih Terim led his nation to three different EURO final tournaments, with a 20-year gap between his first games at EURO '96 and his most recent ones at EURO 2016.
Most final tournaments
3: Fatih Terim (1996, 2008, 2016)
Most matches
11: Fatih Terim (1996, 2008, 2016)
Most wins
3: Fatih Terim (2008, 2016)
Youngest coach
42y 281d: Fatih Terim (vs Croatia, EURO '96)
Oldest coach
62y 291d: Fatih Terim (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 1
Saved 1
Penalties conceded: 2
Scored 1
Missed 1
Penalty shoot-outs
W 3-1 vs Croatia, quarter-finals (20/06/2008)
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1996
11/06/1996: Türkiye 0-1 Croatia (group, Nottingham)
14/06/1996: Portugal 1-0 Türkiye (group, Nottingham)
19/06/1996: Türkiye 0-3 Denmark (group, Sheffield)
2000
11/06/2000: Türkiye 1-2 Italy (group, Arnhem)
15/06/2000: Sweden 0-0 Türkiye (group, Eindhoven)
19/06/2000: Türkiye 2-0 Belgium (group, Brussels)
24/06/2000: Türkiye 0-2 Portugal (quarter-finals, Amsterdam)
2008
07/06/2008: Portugal 2-0 Türkiye (group, Geneva)
11/06/2008: Switzerland 1-2 Türkiye (group, Basel)
15/06/2008: Türkiye 3-2 Czech Republic (group, Geneva)
20/06/2008: Croatia 1-1 Türkiye aet, 1-3 pens (quarter-finals, Vienna)
25/06/2008: Germany 3-2 Türkiye (semi-finals, Basel)
2016
12/06/2016: Türkiye 0-1 Croatia (group, Paris)
17/06/2016: Spain 3-0 Türkiye (group, Nice)
21/06/2016: Czech Republic 0-2 Türkiye (group, Lens Agglo)
2020
11/06/2021: Türkiye 0-3 Italy (group, Rome)
16/06/2021: Türkiye 0-2 Wales (group, Baku)
20/06/2021: Switzerland 3-1 Türkiye (group, Baku)
2024
18/06/2024: Türkiye 3-1 Georgia (group, Dortmund)
22/06/2024: Türkiye vs Portugal (group, Dortmund)
26/06/2024: Czechia vs Türkiye (group, Hamburg)
Last updated: 18 June 2024