Türkiye: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE TÜRKIYE EVER WON THE EURO?

Türkiye have yet to win the UEFA European Championship; their most successful campaign ended in the semi-finals of EURO 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.

Best result: Semi-finals 2008

EURO appearances: 6

EURO hosts: n/a

Overall record: P19 W5 D2 L12 F17 A31

Group stage record: P16 W5 D1 L10 F14 A25

Knockout record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F3 A6

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not qualify

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Did not qualify

1984 Did not qualify

1988 Did not qualify

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Group stage

2000 Quarter-finals

2004 Did not qualify

2008 Semi-finals

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Group stage

2020 Group stage

Türkiye's road to Germany: Watch every goal

TÜRKIYE'S EURO RECORDS

The Crescent-Stars made their first appearance at a EURO final tournament at EURO '96 in England and have missed just two EUROs since.

*Country known as Turkey prior to EURO 2024 qualifying

Biggest victories

3-1: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06/2024 (group stage)

2-0: Türkiye vs Belgium, 19/06/2000 (group stage)

2-0: Türkiye vs Czech Republic, 21/06/2016 (group stage)

Heaviest defeats

3-0: Denmark vs Türkiye, 19/06/1996 (group stage)

3-0: Spain vs Türkiye, 17/06/2016 (group stage)

3-0: Türkiye vs Italy, 11/06/2021 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw

1-1: Türkiye vs Croatia, 20/06/2008 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring games

5 goals: 3-2 vs Czech Republic, 15/06/2008 (group stage)

5 goals: 2-3 vs Germany, 25/06/2008 (semi-finals)

Most goals scored at a EURO

8 goals in 5 games in 2008 (av. 1.60)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

0 goals in 3 games in 1996 (av. 0.00)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

4: 2008

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

0: 1996

All angles of Kahveci's brilliant EURO 2020 strike

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 6 (1996, 2000, 2008, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 2 (2000, 2008)

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 2 (2000, 2008)

Unbeaten group stage: 0

Winless group stage: 2 (1996, 2020)

Best group record: P3 W2 D0 L1 F5 A5 (2008)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D0 L3 F1 A8 (2020)

Fewest points to qualify: 4 (2000)

Most points without qualifying: 3 (2016)

Biggest victories

3-1: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06/2024

2-0: Türkiye vs Belgium, 19/06/2000

2-0: Türkiye vs Czech Republic, 21/06/2016

Heaviest defeats

3-0: Denmark vs Türkiye, 19/06/1996

3-0: Spain vs Türkiye, 17/06/2016

3-0: Türkiye vs Italy, 11/06/2021

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 3-2 vs Czech Republic, 15/06/2008

Most group goals scored

5: 2008

Most group goals conceded

8: 2020

Fewest group goals scored

0: 1996

Fewest group goals conceded

2: 2000

EURO 2008 highlights: Turkey 3-2 Czech Republic

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

N/A

Quarter-finals

P2 W1* L1

*Includes win on penalties vs Croatia (2008)

Semi-finals

P1 W0 L1

Biggest victory

N/A

*1-1 at full time, the 2008 quarter-final vs Croatia was decided by a penalty shoot-out.

Heaviest defeats

2-0: Portugal vs Türkiye, 24/06/2000 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 2-3 vs Germany, 25/06/2008 (semi-finals)

Extra time

W vs Croatia, 2008 quarter-finals (0-0 / 1-1 / 3-1 pens)

EURO 2008 highlights: Turkey's comeback win against Switzerland

TÜRKIYE PLAYER RECORDS

Imposing goalkeeper Rüştü Reçber made 120 appearances for the national team, including nine at EURO final tournaments.

Most appearances

9: Rüştü Reçber

8: Hakan Balta

7: Hakan Şükür, Alpay Özalan, Ogün Temizkanoğlu, Arif Erdem, Mehmet Topal

Most goals

3: Semih Şentürk

2: Nihat Kahveci, Arda Turan, Hakan Şükür

Most tournaments with goal

1: 12 players

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

18y 324d: Emre Mor (vs Croatia, EURO 2016)

19y 45d: Kenan Yıldız (vs Georgia, EURO 2024)

19y 114d: Arda Güler (vs Georgia, EURO 2024)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

19y 114d: Arda Güler (vs Georgia, EURO 2024)

21y 90d: Ozan Tufan (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016)

21y 133d: Arda Turan (vs Switzerland, EURO 2008)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

35y 340d: Burak Yılmaz (vs Switzerland, EURO 2020)

35y 109d: Mert Günok (vs Georgia, EURO 2024)

35y 46d: Rüştü Reçber (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

30y 342d: Burak Yılmaz (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016)

28y 292d: Hakan Şükür (vs Belgium, EURO 2000)

28y 205d: Nihat Kahveci (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2008)

Fastest goal scored

10 min - Burak Yılmaz (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016)

COACHES

Fatih Terim led his nation to three different EURO final tournaments, with a 20-year gap between his first games at EURO '96 and his most recent ones at EURO 2016.

Most final tournaments

3: Fatih Terim (1996, 2008, 2016)

Most matches

11: Fatih Terim (1996, 2008, 2016)

Most wins

3: Fatih Terim (2008, 2016)

Youngest coach

42y 281d: Fatih Terim (vs Croatia, EURO '96)

Oldest coach

62y 291d: Fatih Terim (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2016)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 1

Saved 1

Penalties conceded: 2

Scored 1

Missed 1

Penalty shoot-outs

W 3-1 vs Croatia, quarter-finals (20/06/2008)

EURO 2008 highlights: Türkiye oust Croatia on penalties

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1996

11/06/1996: Türkiye 0-1 Croatia (group, Nottingham)

14/06/1996: Portugal 1-0 Türkiye (group, Nottingham)

19/06/1996: Türkiye 0-3 Denmark (group, Sheffield)

2000

11/06/2000: Türkiye 1-2 Italy (group, Arnhem)

15/06/2000: Sweden 0-0 Türkiye (group, Eindhoven)

19/06/2000: Türkiye 2-0 Belgium (group, Brussels)

24/06/2000: Türkiye 0-2 Portugal (quarter-finals, Amsterdam)

2008

07/06/2008: Portugal 2-0 Türkiye (group, Geneva)

11/06/2008: Switzerland 1-2 Türkiye (group, Basel)

15/06/2008: Türkiye 3-2 Czech Republic (group, Geneva)

20/06/2008: Croatia 1-1 Türkiye aet, 1-3 pens (quarter-finals, Vienna)

25/06/2008: Germany 3-2 Türkiye (semi-finals, Basel)



2016

12/06/2016: Türkiye 0-1 Croatia (group, Paris)

17/06/2016: Spain 3-0 Türkiye (group, Nice)

21/06/2016: Czech Republic 0-2 Türkiye (group, Lens Agglo)

2020

11/06/2021: Türkiye 0-3 Italy (group, Rome)

16/06/2021: Türkiye 0-2 Wales (group, Baku)

20/06/2021: Switzerland 3-1 Türkiye (group, Baku)

2024

18/06/2024: Türkiye 3-1 Georgia (group, Dortmund)

22/06/2024: Türkiye vs Portugal (group, Dortmund)

26/06/2024: Czechia vs Türkiye (group, Hamburg)

Last updated: 18 June 2024