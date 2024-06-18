Portugal: All their EURO records and stats
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Portugal's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE PORTUGAL EVER WON THE EURO?
Portugal beat hosts France in the final to win UEFA EURO 2016, their first major international tournament success. They came agonisingly close to winning the competition as hosts in 2004, losing to Greece in the decider.
Best result: Winners 2016
EURO appearances: 9
EURO hosts: 2004 (RU)
Overall record: P40 W20 D10 L10 F58 A39
Group stage record: P25 W14 D7 L4 F41 A24
Knockout record: P15 W6 D3 L6 F17 A15
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not qualify
1964 Did not qualify
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Did not qualify
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Did not qualify
1984 Semi-finals
1988 Did not qualify
1992 Did not qualify
1996 Quarter-finals
2000 Semi-finals
2004 Runners-up
2008 Quarter-finals
2012 Semi-finals
2016 Winners
2020 Round of 16
PORTUGAL'S EURO RECORDS
Portugal reached the finals for the first time in 1984, and have been regulars at the final tournament since EURO '96. EURO 2024 is their eighth successive final tournament, and they have never been eliminated in the group stage.
Biggest victories
3-0: three times, most recently vs Hungary, 15/06/2021 (group stage)
Heaviest defeats
4-2: Portugal vs Germany, 19/06/2021 (group stage)
2-0: Switzerland vs Portugal, 15/06/2008 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
3-3: Portugal vs Hungary, 22/06/2016 (group stage)
Highest scoring games
6 goals: 3-3 vs Hungary, 22/06/2016 (group stage)
6 goals: 2-4 vs Germany, 19/06/2021 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
10 goals in 5 games in 2000 (av. 2.00)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
4 goals in 4 games in 1984 (av. 1.00)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
7: 2008
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
3: 1984, 2020
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 9 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 8 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Group winners: 4 (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)
Group runners-up: 2 (1984, 2012)
Unbeaten group stage: 4 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2016)
Winless group stage: 1 (2016)
Best group record: P3 W3 D0 L0 F7 A2 (2000)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D3 L0 F4 A4 (2016)
Fewest points to qualify: 3 (2016)
Most points without qualifying: N/A
Biggest victories
3-0: three times, most recently vs Hungary, 15/06/2021
Heaviest defeats
4-2: Germany vs Portugal, 19/06/2021
2-0: Switzerland vs Portugal, 15/06/2008
Highest scoring games
6 goals: 3-3 vs Hungary, 22/06/2016
6 goals: 2-4 vs Germany, 19/06/2021
Most group goals scored
7: 2000, 2020
Most group goals conceded
6: 2020
Fewest group goals scored
2: 1984
Fewest group goals conceded
1: 1984, 1996
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P2 W1 L1
Quarter-finals
P6 W4 L2
*Includes wins on penalties vs England (2004) and vs Poland (2016)
Semi-finals
P5 W2 L3
*Includes defeat on penalties vs Spain (2012)
Finals
P2 W1 L1
Biggest victories
2-0: twice, most recently vs Wales, 06/07/2016 (semi-finals)
Heaviest defeats
3-2: twice, most recently vs Germany, 19/06/2008 (quarter-finals)
2-1: France vs Portugal aet, 28/06/2000 (semi-finals)
1-0: three times, most recently vs Belgium, 27/06/2021 (round of 16)
Highest scoring games
5 goals: twice, most recently 2-3 vs Germany, 19/06/2008 (quarter-finals)
Extra time
L vs France 1984 semi-finals (1-1 / 2-3)
L vs France 2000 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-2 – golden goal)
W vs England 2004 quarter-finals (1-1 / 2-2 / 6-5 pens)
L vs Spain 2012 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 2-4 pens)
W vs Croatia 2016 round of 16 (0-0 / 1-0)
W vs Poland 2016 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-3 pens)
W vs France 2016 final (0-0 / 1-0)
PORTUGAL PLAYER RECORDS
Portugal boast some of the most celebrated players in the history of the EURO, not least Cristiano Ronaldo, who first featured on home soil as a 19-year-old at EURO 2004.
Most appearances
26: Cristiano Ronaldo
20: Pepe
19: João Moutinho
Most goals
14: Cristiano Ronaldo
6: Nuno Gomes
3: Sérgio Conceição, Nani, Hélder Postiga
Hat-tricks
Sérgio Conceição, 20/06/2000 vs Germany (group stage)
Most tournaments with goal
5: Cristiano Ronaldo (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
18y 301d: Renato Sanches (vs Iceland, EURO 2016)
19y 128d: Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Greece, EURO 2004)
20y 306d: Nélson Oliveira (vs Germany, EURO 2012)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
18y 317d: Renato Sanches (vs Poland, EURO 2016)
19y 128d: Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Greece, EURO 2004)
21y 187d: Francisco Conceição (vs Czechia, EURO 2024)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
41y 113d: Pepe (vs Czechia, EURO 2024)
39y 134d: Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Czechia, EURO 2024)
38y 35d: Ricardo Carvalho (vs Hungary, EURO 2016)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
36y 138d: Cristiano Ronaldo (vs France, EURO 2020)
34y 213d: Nené (vs Romania, EURO 1984)
32y 273d: Ricardo Quaresma (vs Croatia, EURO 2016)
Fastest goal scored
4 min - Luís Figo (vs Croatia, EURO '96)
COACHES
Fernando Santos led Portugal to glory at EURO 2016 in France, while Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari was in charge when they made it to the final of EURO 2004 as hosts.
Most final tournaments
2: Luiz Felipe Scolari (2004, 2008), Fernando Santos (2016, 2020)
Most matches
11: Fernando Santos (2016, 2020)
Most wins
5: Luiz Felipe Scolari (2004, 2008)
Youngest coach
42y 355d: Paulo Bento (vs Germany, EURO 2012)
Oldest coach
66y 260d: Fernando Santos (vs Belgium, EURO 2020)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 4
Scored 3
Missed 1
Penalties conceded: 4
Scored 3
Saved 1
Penalty shoot-outs
W 6-5 vs England, quarter-finals (24/06/2004)
L 2-4 vs Spain, semi-finals (27/06/2012)
W 5-3 vs Poland, quarter-finals (30/06/2016)
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1984
14/06/1984: West Germany 0-0 Portugal (group, Strasbourg)
17/06/1984: Portugal 1-1 Spain (group, Marseille)
20/06/1984: Portugal 1-0 Romania (group, Nantes)
23/06/1984: France 3-2 Portugal aet (semi-finals, Marseille)
1996
09/06/1996: Denmark 1-1 Portugal (group, Sheffield)
14/06/1996: Portugal 1-0 Turkey (group, Nottingham)
19/06/1996: Croatia 0-3 Portugal (group, Nottingham)
23/06/1996: Czech Republic 1-0 Portugal (quarter-finals, Birmingham)
2000
12/06/2000: Portugal 3-2 England (group, Eindhoven)
17/06/2000: Romania 0-1 Portugal (group, Arnhem)
20/06/2000: Portugal 3-0 Germany (group, Rotterdam)
24/06/2000: Turkey 0-2 Portugal (quarter-finals, Amsterdam)
28/06/2000: France 2-1 Portugal aet, golden goal (semi-finals, Brussels)
2004
12/06/2004: Portugal 1-2 Greece (group, Porto)
16/06/2004: Russia 0-2 Portugal (group, Lisbon)
20/06/2004: Spain 0-1 Portugal (group, Lisbon)
24/06/2004: Portugal 2-2 England aet, 6-5 pens (quarter-finals, Lisbon)
30/06/2004: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands (semi-finals, Lisbon)
04/07/2004: Portugal 0-1 Greece (final, Lisbon)
2008
07/06/2008: Portugal 2-0 Turkey (group, Geneva)
11/06/2008: Czech Republic 1-3 Portugal (group, Geneva)
15/06/2008: Switzerland 2-0 Portugal (group, Basel)
19/06/2008: Portugal 2-3 Germany (quarter-finals, Basel)
2012
09/06/2012: Germany 1-0 Portugal (group, Lviv)
13/06/2012: Denmark 2-3 Portugal (group, Lviv)
17/06/2012: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands (group, Kharkiv)
21/06/2012: Czech Republic 0-1 Portugal (quarter-finals, Warsaw)
27/06/2012: Portugal 0-0 Spain aet, 2-4 pens (semi-finals, Donetsk)
2016
14/06/2016: Portugal 1-1 Iceland (group, Saint-Étienne)
18/06/2016: Portugal 0-0 Austria (group, Paris)
22/06/2016: Hungary 3-3 Portugal (group, Lyon)
25/06/2016: Croatia 0-1 Portugal aet (round of 16, Lens Agglo)
30/06/2016: Poland 1-1 Portugal aet, 3-5 pens (quarter-finals, Marseille)
06/07/2016: Portugal 2-0 Wales (semi-finals, Lyon)
10/07/2016: Portugal 1-0 France aet (final, Saint-Denis)
2020
15/06/2021: Hungary 0-3 Portugal (group, Budapest)
19/06/2021: Portugal 2-4 Germany (group, Munich)
23/06/2021: Portugal 2-2 France (group, Budapest)
27/06/2021: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (round of 16, Seville)
2024
18/06/2024: Portugal 2-1 Czechia (group, Leipzig)
22/06/2024: Türkiye vs Portugal (group, Dortmund)
26/06/2024: Georgia vs Portugal (group, Gelsenkirchen)
Last updated: 18 June 2024