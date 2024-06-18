Portugal: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE PORTUGAL EVER WON THE EURO?

Portugal beat hosts France in the final to win UEFA EURO 2016, their first major international tournament success. They came agonisingly close to winning the competition as hosts in 2004, losing to Greece in the decider.

Best result: Winners 2016

EURO appearances: 9

EURO hosts: 2004 (RU)

Overall record: P40 W20 D10 L10 F58 A39

Group stage record: P25 W14 D7 L4 F41 A24

Knockout record: P15 W6 D3 L6 F17 A15

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not qualify

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Did not qualify

1984 Semi-finals

1988 Did not qualify

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Quarter-finals

2000 Semi-finals

2004 Runners-up

2008 Quarter-finals

2012 Semi-finals

2016 Winners

2020 Round of 16

PORTUGAL'S EURO RECORDS

Portugal reached the finals for the first time in 1984, and have been regulars at the final tournament since EURO '96. EURO 2024 is their eighth successive final tournament, and they have never been eliminated in the group stage.

Biggest victories

3-0: three times, most recently vs Hungary, 15/06/2021 (group stage)



Heaviest defeats

4-2: Portugal vs Germany, 19/06/2021 (group stage)

2-0: Switzerland vs Portugal, 15/06/2008 (group stage)



Highest scoring draw

3-3: Portugal vs Hungary, 22/06/2016 (group stage)

Highest scoring games

6 goals: 3-3 vs Hungary, 22/06/2016 (group stage)

6 goals: 2-4 vs Germany, 19/06/2021 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

10 goals in 5 games in 2000 (av. 2.00)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

4 goals in 4 games in 1984 (av. 1.00)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

7: 2008

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

3: 1984, 2020

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 9 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 8 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Group winners: 4 (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008)

Group runners-up: 2 (1984, 2012)

Unbeaten group stage: 4 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2016)

Winless group stage: 1 (2016)

Best group record: P3 W3 D0 L0 F7 A2 (2000)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D3 L0 F4 A4 (2016)

Fewest points to qualify: 3 (2016)

Most points without qualifying: N/A

Biggest victories

3-0: three times, most recently vs Hungary, 15/06/2021



Heaviest defeats

4-2: Germany vs Portugal, 19/06/2021

2-0: Switzerland vs Portugal, 15/06/2008

Highest scoring games

6 goals: 3-3 vs Hungary, 22/06/2016

6 goals: 2-4 vs Germany, 19/06/2021

Most group goals scored

7: 2000, 2020



Most group goals conceded

6: 2020

Fewest group goals scored

2: 1984



Fewest group goals conceded

1: 1984, 1996

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P2 W1 L1

Quarter-finals

P6 W4 L2

*Includes wins on penalties vs England (2004) and vs Poland (2016)

Semi-finals

P5 W2 L3

*Includes defeat on penalties vs Spain (2012)

Finals

P2 W1 L1

Biggest victories

2-0: twice, most recently vs Wales, 06/07/2016 (semi-finals)

Heaviest defeats

3-2: twice, most recently vs Germany, 19/06/2008 (quarter-finals)﻿﻿

2-1: France vs Portugal aet, 28/06/2000 (semi-finals)

﻿1-0: three times, most recently vs Belgium, 27/06/2021 (round of 16)

Highest scoring games

5 goals: twice, most recently 2-3 vs Germany, 19/06/2008 (quarter-finals)

Extra time

L vs France 1984 semi-finals (1-1 / 2-3)

L vs France 2000 semi-finals (1-1 / 1-2 – golden goal)

W vs England 2004 quarter-finals (1-1 / 2-2 / 6-5 pens)

L vs Spain 2012 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 2-4 pens)

W vs Croatia 2016 round of 16 (0-0 / 1-0)

W vs Poland 2016 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-3 pens)

W vs France 2016 final (0-0 / 1-0)﻿

PORTUGAL PLAYER RECORDS

Portugal boast some of the most celebrated players in the history of the EURO, not least Cristiano Ronaldo, who first featured on home soil as a 19-year-old at EURO 2004.

Most appearances

26: Cristiano Ronaldo

20: Pepe

19: João Moutinho

Most goals

14: Cristiano Ronaldo

6: Nuno Gomes

3: Sérgio Conceição, Nani, Hélder Postiga

Hat-tricks

Sérgio Conceição, 20/06/2000 vs Germany (group stage)

Most tournaments with goal

5: Cristiano Ronaldo (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

18y 301d: Renato Sanches (vs Iceland, EURO 2016)

19y 128d: Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Greece, EURO 2004)

20y 306d: Nélson Oliveira (vs Germany, EURO 2012)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

18y 317d: Renato Sanches (vs Poland, EURO 2016)

19y 128d: Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Greece, EURO 2004)

21y 187d: Francisco Conceição (vs Czechia, EURO 2024)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

41y 113d: Pepe (vs Czechia, EURO 2024)

39y 134d: Cristiano Ronaldo (vs Czechia, EURO 2024)

38y 35d: Ricardo Carvalho (vs Hungary, EURO 2016)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

36y 138d: Cristiano Ronaldo (vs France, EURO 2020)

34y 213d: Nené (vs Romania, EURO 1984)

32y 273d: Ricardo Quaresma (vs Croatia, EURO 2016)

Fastest goal scored

4 min - Luís Figo (vs Croatia, EURO '96)

COACHES

Fernando Santos led Portugal to glory at EURO 2016 in France, while Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari was in charge when they made it to the final of EURO 2004 as hosts.

Most final tournaments

2: Luiz Felipe Scolari (2004, 2008), Fernando Santos (2016, 2020)

Most matches

11: Fernando Santos (2016, 2020)

Most wins

5: Luiz Felipe Scolari (2004, 2008)

Youngest coach

42y 355d: Paulo Bento (vs Germany, EURO 2012)

Oldest coach

66y 260d: Fernando Santos (vs Belgium, EURO 2020)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 4

Scored 3

Missed 1

Penalties conceded: 4

Scored 3

Saved 1

Penalty shoot-outs

W 6-5 vs England, quarter-finals (24/06/2004)

L 2-4 vs Spain, semi-finals (27/06/2012)

W 5-3 vs Poland, quarter-finals (30/06/2016)﻿

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1984

14/06/1984: West Germany 0-0 Portugal (group, Strasbourg)

17/06/1984: Portugal 1-1 Spain (group, Marseille)

20/06/1984: Portugal 1-0 Romania (group, Nantes)

23/06/1984: France 3-2 Portugal aet (semi-finals, Marseille)

1996

09/06/1996: Denmark 1-1 Portugal (group, Sheffield)

14/06/1996: Portugal 1-0 Turkey (group, Nottingham)

19/06/1996: Croatia 0-3 Portugal (group, Nottingham)

23/06/1996: Czech Republic 1-0 Portugal (quarter-finals, Birmingham)

2000

12/06/2000: Portugal 3-2 England (group, Eindhoven)

17/06/2000: Romania 0-1 Portugal (group, Arnhem)

20/06/2000: Portugal 3-0 Germany (group, Rotterdam)

24/06/2000: Turkey 0-2 Portugal (quarter-finals, Amsterdam)

28/06/2000: France 2-1 Portugal aet, golden goal (semi-finals, Brussels)

2004

12/06/2004: Portugal 1-2 Greece (group, Porto)

16/06/2004: Russia 0-2 Portugal (group, Lisbon)

20/06/2004: Spain 0-1 Portugal (group, Lisbon)

24/06/2004: Portugal 2-2 England aet, 6-5 pens (quarter-finals, Lisbon)

30/06/2004: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands (semi-finals, Lisbon)

04/07/2004: Portugal 0-1 Greece (final, Lisbon)

2008

07/06/2008: Portugal 2-0 Turkey (group, Geneva)

11/06/2008: Czech Republic 1-3 Portugal (group, Geneva)

15/06/2008: Switzerland 2-0 Portugal (group, Basel)

19/06/2008: Portugal 2-3 Germany (quarter-finals, Basel)

2012

09/06/2012: Germany 1-0 Portugal (group, Lviv)

13/06/2012: Denmark 2-3 Portugal (group, Lviv)

17/06/2012: Portugal 2-1 Netherlands (group, Kharkiv)

21/06/2012: Czech Republic 0-1 Portugal (quarter-finals, Warsaw)

27/06/2012: Portugal 0-0 Spain aet, 2-4 pens (semi-finals, Donetsk)

2016

14/06/2016: Portugal 1-1 Iceland (group, Saint-Étienne﻿)

18/06/2016: Portugal 0-0 Austria (group, Paris)

22/06/2016: Hungary 3-3 Portugal (group, Lyon)

25/06/2016: Croatia 0-1 Portugal aet (round of 16, Lens Agglo)

30/06/2016: Poland 1-1 Portugal aet, 3-5 pens (quarter-finals, Marseille)

06/07/2016: Portugal 2-0 Wales (semi-finals, Lyon)

10/07/2016: Portugal 1-0 France aet (final, Saint-Denis)

2020

15/06/2021: Hungary 0-3 Portugal (group, Budapest)

19/06/2021: Portugal 2-4 Germany (group, Munich)

23/06/2021: Portugal 2-2 France (group, Budapest)

27/06/2021: Belgium 1-0 Portugal (round of 16, Seville)

2024

18/06/2024: Portugal 2-1 Czechia (group, Leipzig)

22/06/2024: Türkiye vs Portugal (group, Dortmund)

26/06/2024: Georgia vs Portugal (group, Gelsenkirchen)

Last updated: 18 June 2024