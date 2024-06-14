Germany: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE GERMANY EVER WON THE EURO?

West Germany won the UEFA European Championship in 1972 and 1980, while the reunified Germany triumphed at EURO '96 in England.

Best result: Winners 1972, 1980 (both as West Germany), 1996

EURO appearances: 14

EURO hosts: 1988 (SF), 2024

Overall record: P54 W28 D13 L13 F83 A56

Group stage record: P34 W17 D10 L7 F46 A27

Knockout record: P20 W11 D3 L6 F37 A29

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not participate

1964 Did not participate

1968 Did not qualify (as West Germany)

1972 Winners (as West Germany)

1976 Runners-up (as West Germany)

1980 Winners (as West Germany)

1984 Group stage (as West Germany)

1988 Semi-finals (as West Germany)

1992 Runners-up

1996 Winners

2000 Group stage

2004 Group stage

2008 Runners-up

2012 Semi-finals

2016 Semi-finals

2020 Round of 16

GERMANY'S EURO RECORDS

West Germany did not participate in the first two editions of the UEFA European Championship, then failed to qualify for the 1968 finals, but West Germany and Germany have not missed a final tournament since.

Biggest victory

5-1: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06/2024 (group stage)



Heaviest defeat

3-0: Portugal vs Germany, 20/06/2000 (group stage)



Highest scoring draw

2-2: twice, most recently Germany vs Hungary, 23/06/2021 (group stage)

Highest scoring games

6 goals: four times, most recently 5-1 vs Scotland, 14/06/2024 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

10 goals in 5 games in 2012 (av. 2.00)

10 goals in 6 games in 1996 (av. 1.67)

10 goals in 6 games in 2008 (av. 1.67)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 goal in 3 games in 2000 (av. 0.33)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

8: 2012



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 1984, 2000

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 12 (3 as West Germany 1980, 1984, 1988, 8 as Germany 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 8 (2 as West Germany 1980, 1988, 6 as Germany 1992, 1996, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Group winners: 5 (2 as West Germany 1980, 1988, 3 as Germany 1996, 2012, 2016)

Group runners-up: 3 (1992, 2008, 2020)

Unbeaten group stage: 5 (2 as West Germany 1980, 1988, 3 as Germany 1996, 2012, 2016)

Winless group stage: 2 (2000, 2004)

Best group record: P3 W3 D0 L0 F5 A2 (2012)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F1 A5 (2000)

Fewest points to qualify: 3 (1992*)

Most points without qualifying: 3 (1984*)

*2 points for a win

Biggest victory

5-1: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06/2024 (group stage)



Heaviest defeat

3-0: Portugal vs Germany, 20/06/2000

Highest scoring game

6 goals: twice, most recently 5-1 vs Scotland, 14/06/2024

Most group goals scored

6: 2020

Most group goals conceded

5: 2020



Fewest group goals conceded

0: 1996, 2016

Fewest group goals scored

1: 2000

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P2 W1 L01

Quarter-finals

P4 W4* L0

*Includes win on penalties vs Italy (2016)



Semi-finals

P8 W5* L3

*Includes win on penalties vs England (1996)

Finals

P6 W3 L3*

*Includes loss on penalties vs Czechoslovakia (1976)

Biggest victories

3-0: West Germany vs Soviet Union, 18/06/1972 (final)

3-0: Germany vs Slovakia, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)



Heaviest defeats

2-0 three times, most recently vs England, 29/06/2021 (round of 16)

Highest scoring games

6 goals: 4-2 vs Yugoslavia, 17/06/1976 (semi-finals)

6 goals: 4-2 vs Greece, 22/06/2012 (quarter-finals)



Extra time

W vs Yugoslavia 1976 semi-final (2-2 / 4-2)

L vs Czechoslovakia 1976 final (2-2 / 2-2 / 3-5 pens)

W vs England 1996 semi-final (1-1 / 1-1 / 6-5 pens)

W vs Czech Republic 1996 final (1-1 / 2-1 golden goal)

W vs Italy 2016 quarter-final (1-1 / 1-1 / 6-5 pens)

GERMANY PLAYER RECORDS

Great West Germany players like Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Müller did not have the opportunity to play as many EURO finals games as the stars of the post-reunification age, like Jürgen Klinsmann, Mario Gomez, Bastian Schweinsteiger or Manuel Neuer.

Most appearances

18: Bastian Schweinsteiger

16: Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer

15: ﻿Toni Kroos

14: Philipp Lahm

Most goals

5: Jürgen Klinsmann, Mario Gomez

Hat-tricks

Dieter Müller, 17/06/76 vs Yugoslavia (semi-finals)

Klaus Allofs, 14/06/80 vs Netherlands (group stage)



Most tournaments with goal

3: Jürgen Klinsmann (1988, 1992, 1996)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

18y 117d: Jamal Musiala (vs Hungary, EURO 2020)

19y 19d: Lukas Podolski (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2004)

19y 85d: Lothar Matthäus (vs Netherlands, EURO 1980)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

21y 42d: Florian Wirtz (vs Scotland, EURO 2024)

21y 109d: Jamal Musiala (vs Scotland, EURO 2024)

22y 8d: Kai Havertz (vs Portugal, EURO 2020)



Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

39y 91d: Lothar Matthäus (vs Portugal, EURO 2000)

38y 232d: Jens Lehmann (vs Spain, EURO 2008)

38y 79d: Manuel Neuer (vs Scotland, EURO 2024)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

34y 13d: Miroslav Klose (vs Greece, EURO 2012)

33y 240d: Stefan Kuntz (vs England, EURO '96)

31y 329d: Jürgen Klinsmann (vs Croatia, EURO '96)

Fastest goal scored

8 min: Jérôme Boateng (vs Slovakia, EURO 2016)

COACHES

Joachim Löw was in charge of Germany from 2006-21, becoming the first coach to lead a team at four EURO final tournaments.

Most final tournaments

4: Joachim Löw (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Most matches

21: Joachim Löw (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Most wins

12: Joachim Löw (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Youngest coach

36y 327d: Julian Nagelsmann (vs Scotland, EURO 2024)

Oldest coach

63y 7d: Erich Ribbeck (vs Portugal, EURO 2000)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 5

Scored 4

Saved 1

Penalties conceded: 11

Scored 9

Saved 2

Penalty shoot-outs

L 3-5 vs Czechoslovakia, final (20/06/1976)

W 6-5 vs England, semi-finals (26/06/1996)

W 6-5 vs Italy, quarter-finals (02/07/2016)

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1972

14/06/1972: Belgium 1-2 West Germany (semi-finals, Deurne)

18/06/1972: West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union (final, Brussels)

1976

17/06/1976: Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany aet (semi-finals, Belgrade)

20/06/1976: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany aet, 5-3 pens (final, Belgrade)

1980

11/06/1980: Czechoslovakia 0-1 West Germany (group, Rome)

14/06/1980: West Germany 3-2 Netherlands (group, Naples)

17/06/1980: Greece 0-0 West Germany (group, Turin)

22/06/1980: Belgium 1-2 West Germany (final, Rome)

1984

14/06/1984: West Germany 0-0 Portugal (group, Strasbourg)

17/06/1984: West Germany 2-1 Romania (group, Lens Agglo)

20/06/1984: West Germany 0-1 Spain (group, Paris)

1988

10/06/1988: West Germany 1-1 Italy (group, Düsseldorf)

14/06/1988: West Germany 2-0 Denmark (group, Gelsenkirchen)

17/06/1988: West Germany 2-0 Spain (group, Munich)

21/06/1988: West Germany 1-2 Netherlands (semi-finals, Hamburg)

1992

12/06/1992: Commonwealth of Independent States 1-1 Germany (group, Norrköping)

15/06/1992: Scotland 0-2 Germany (group, Norrköping)

18/06/1992: Netherlands 3-1 Germany (group, Gothenburg)

21/06/1992: Sweden 2-3 Germany (semi-finals, Solna)

26/06/1992: Denmark 2-0 Germany (final, Gothenburg)



1996

09/06/1996: Germany 2-0 Czech Republic (group, Manchester)

16/06/1996: Russia 0-3 Germany (group, Manchester)

19/06/1996: Italy 0-0 Germany (group, Manchester)

23/06/1996: Germany 2-1 Croatia (quarter-finals, Manchester)

26/06/1996: Germany 1-1 England aet, 6-5 on pens (semi-finals, London)

30/06/1996: Czech Republic 1-2 Germany aet, golden goal (final, London)

2000

12/06/2000: Germany 1-1 Romania (group, Liege)

17/06/2000: England 1-0 Germany (group, Charleroi)

20/06/2000: Portugal 3-0 Germany (group, Rotterdam)

2004

15/06/2004: Germany 1-1 Netherlands (group, Porto)

19/06/2004: Latvia 0-0 Germany (group, Porto)

23/06/2004: Germany 1-2 Czech Republic (group, Lisbon)

2008

08/06/2008: Germany 2-0 Poland (group, Klagenfurt)

12/06/2008: Croatia 2-1 Germany (group, Klagenfurt)

16/06/2008: Austria 0-1 Germany (group, Vienna)

19/06/2008: Portugal 2-3 Germany (quarter-finals, Basel)

25/06/2008: Germany 3-2 Turkey (semi-finals, Basel)

29/06/2008: Germany 0-1 Spain (final, Vienna)

2012

09/06/2012: Germany 1-0 Portugal (group, Lviv)

13/06/2012: Netherlands 1-2 Germany (group, Kharkiv)

17/06/2012: Denmark 1-2 Germany (group, Lviv)

22/06/2012: Germany 4-2 Greece (quarter-finals, Gdansk)

28/06/2012: Germany 1-2 Italy (semi-finals, Warsaw)

2016

12/06/2016: Germany 2-0 Ukraine (group, Lille Métropole)

16/06/2016: Germany 0-0 Poland (group, Saint-Denis)

21/06/2016: Northern Ireland 0-1 Germany (group, Paris)

26/06/2016: Germany 3-0 Slovakia (round of 16, Lille Métropole)

02/07/2016: Germany 1-1 Italy aet, 6-5 pens (quarter-finals, Bordeaux)

07/07/2016: Germany 0-2 France (semi-finals, Marseille)

2020

15/06/2021: France 1-0 Germany (group, Munich)

19/06/2021: Portugal 2-4 Germany (group, Munich)

23/06/2021: Germany 2-2 Hungary (group, Munich)

29/06/2021: England 2-0 Germany (round of 16, London)

2024

14/06/2024: Germany 5-1 Scotland (group, Munich)

19/06/2024: Germany vs Hungary (group, Stuttgart)

23/06/2024: Switzerland vs Germany (group, Frankfurt)

Last updated: 14 June 2024