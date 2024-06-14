Germany: All their EURO records and stats
Friday, June 14, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Germany's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE GERMANY EVER WON THE EURO?
West Germany won the UEFA European Championship in 1972 and 1980, while the reunified Germany triumphed at EURO '96 in England.
Best result: Winners 1972, 1980 (both as West Germany), 1996
EURO appearances: 14
EURO hosts: 1988 (SF), 2024
Overall record: P54 W28 D13 L13 F83 A56
Group stage record: P34 W17 D10 L7 F46 A27
Knockout record: P20 W11 D3 L6 F37 A29
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not participate
1964 Did not participate
1968 Did not qualify (as West Germany)
1972 Winners (as West Germany)
1976 Runners-up (as West Germany)
1980 Winners (as West Germany)
1984 Group stage (as West Germany)
1988 Semi-finals (as West Germany)
1992 Runners-up
1996 Winners
2000 Group stage
2004 Group stage
2008 Runners-up
2012 Semi-finals
2016 Semi-finals
2020 Round of 16
GERMANY'S EURO RECORDS
West Germany did not participate in the first two editions of the UEFA European Championship, then failed to qualify for the 1968 finals, but West Germany and Germany have not missed a final tournament since.
Biggest victory
5-1: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06/2024 (group stage)
Heaviest defeat
3-0: Portugal vs Germany, 20/06/2000 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
2-2: twice, most recently Germany vs Hungary, 23/06/2021 (group stage)
Highest scoring games
6 goals: four times, most recently 5-1 vs Scotland, 14/06/2024 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
10 goals in 5 games in 2012 (av. 2.00)
10 goals in 6 games in 1996 (av. 1.67)
10 goals in 6 games in 2008 (av. 1.67)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
1 goal in 3 games in 2000 (av. 0.33)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
8: 2012
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
1: 1984, 2000
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 12 (3 as West Germany 1980, 1984, 1988, 8 as Germany 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 8 (2 as West Germany 1980, 1988, 6 as Germany 1992, 1996, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Group winners: 5 (2 as West Germany 1980, 1988, 3 as Germany 1996, 2012, 2016)
Group runners-up: 3 (1992, 2008, 2020)
Unbeaten group stage: 5 (2 as West Germany 1980, 1988, 3 as Germany 1996, 2012, 2016)
Winless group stage: 2 (2000, 2004)
Best group record: P3 W3 D0 L0 F5 A2 (2012)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F1 A5 (2000)
Fewest points to qualify: 3 (1992*)
Most points without qualifying: 3 (1984*)
*2 points for a win
Biggest victory
5-1: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06/2024 (group stage)
Heaviest defeat
3-0: Portugal vs Germany, 20/06/2000
Highest scoring game
6 goals: twice, most recently 5-1 vs Scotland, 14/06/2024
Most group goals scored
6: 2020
Most group goals conceded
5: 2020
Fewest group goals conceded
0: 1996, 2016
Fewest group goals scored
1: 2000
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P2 W1 L01
Quarter-finals
P4 W4* L0
*Includes win on penalties vs Italy (2016)
Semi-finals
P8 W5* L3
*Includes win on penalties vs England (1996)
Finals
P6 W3 L3*
*Includes loss on penalties vs Czechoslovakia (1976)
Biggest victories
3-0: West Germany vs Soviet Union, 18/06/1972 (final)
3-0: Germany vs Slovakia, 26/06/2016 (round of 16)
Heaviest defeats
2-0 three times, most recently vs England, 29/06/2021 (round of 16)
Highest scoring games
6 goals: 4-2 vs Yugoslavia, 17/06/1976 (semi-finals)
6 goals: 4-2 vs Greece, 22/06/2012 (quarter-finals)
Extra time
W vs Yugoslavia 1976 semi-final (2-2 / 4-2)
L vs Czechoslovakia 1976 final (2-2 / 2-2 / 3-5 pens)
W vs England 1996 semi-final (1-1 / 1-1 / 6-5 pens)
W vs Czech Republic 1996 final (1-1 / 2-1 golden goal)
W vs Italy 2016 quarter-final (1-1 / 1-1 / 6-5 pens)
GERMANY PLAYER RECORDS
Great West Germany players like Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Müller did not have the opportunity to play as many EURO finals games as the stars of the post-reunification age, like Jürgen Klinsmann, Mario Gomez, Bastian Schweinsteiger or Manuel Neuer.
Most appearances
18: Bastian Schweinsteiger
16: Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer
15: Toni Kroos
14: Philipp Lahm
Most goals
5: Jürgen Klinsmann, Mario Gomez
Hat-tricks
Dieter Müller, 17/06/76 vs Yugoslavia (semi-finals)
Klaus Allofs, 14/06/80 vs Netherlands (group stage)
Most tournaments with goal
3: Jürgen Klinsmann (1988, 1992, 1996)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
18y 117d: Jamal Musiala (vs Hungary, EURO 2020)
19y 19d: Lukas Podolski (vs Czech Republic, EURO 2004)
19y 85d: Lothar Matthäus (vs Netherlands, EURO 1980)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
21y 42d: Florian Wirtz (vs Scotland, EURO 2024)
21y 109d: Jamal Musiala (vs Scotland, EURO 2024)
22y 8d: Kai Havertz (vs Portugal, EURO 2020)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
39y 91d: Lothar Matthäus (vs Portugal, EURO 2000)
38y 232d: Jens Lehmann (vs Spain, EURO 2008)
38y 79d: Manuel Neuer (vs Scotland, EURO 2024)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
34y 13d: Miroslav Klose (vs Greece, EURO 2012)
33y 240d: Stefan Kuntz (vs England, EURO '96)
31y 329d: Jürgen Klinsmann (vs Croatia, EURO '96)
Fastest goal scored
8 min: Jérôme Boateng (vs Slovakia, EURO 2016)
COACHES
Joachim Löw was in charge of Germany from 2006-21, becoming the first coach to lead a team at four EURO final tournaments.
Most final tournaments
4: Joachim Löw (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Most matches
21: Joachim Löw (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Most wins
12: Joachim Löw (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Youngest coach
36y 327d: Julian Nagelsmann (vs Scotland, EURO 2024)
Oldest coach
63y 7d: Erich Ribbeck (vs Portugal, EURO 2000)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 5
Scored 4
Saved 1
Penalties conceded: 11
Scored 9
Saved 2
Penalty shoot-outs
L 3-5 vs Czechoslovakia, final (20/06/1976)
W 6-5 vs England, semi-finals (26/06/1996)
W 6-5 vs Italy, quarter-finals (02/07/2016)
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1972
14/06/1972: Belgium 1-2 West Germany (semi-finals, Deurne)
18/06/1972: West Germany 3-0 Soviet Union (final, Brussels)
1976
17/06/1976: Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany aet (semi-finals, Belgrade)
20/06/1976: Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany aet, 5-3 pens (final, Belgrade)
1980
11/06/1980: Czechoslovakia 0-1 West Germany (group, Rome)
14/06/1980: West Germany 3-2 Netherlands (group, Naples)
17/06/1980: Greece 0-0 West Germany (group, Turin)
22/06/1980: Belgium 1-2 West Germany (final, Rome)
1984
14/06/1984: West Germany 0-0 Portugal (group, Strasbourg)
17/06/1984: West Germany 2-1 Romania (group, Lens Agglo)
20/06/1984: West Germany 0-1 Spain (group, Paris)
1988
10/06/1988: West Germany 1-1 Italy (group, Düsseldorf)
14/06/1988: West Germany 2-0 Denmark (group, Gelsenkirchen)
17/06/1988: West Germany 2-0 Spain (group, Munich)
21/06/1988: West Germany 1-2 Netherlands (semi-finals, Hamburg)
1992
12/06/1992: Commonwealth of Independent States 1-1 Germany (group, Norrköping)
15/06/1992: Scotland 0-2 Germany (group, Norrköping)
18/06/1992: Netherlands 3-1 Germany (group, Gothenburg)
21/06/1992: Sweden 2-3 Germany (semi-finals, Solna)
26/06/1992: Denmark 2-0 Germany (final, Gothenburg)
1996
09/06/1996: Germany 2-0 Czech Republic (group, Manchester)
16/06/1996: Russia 0-3 Germany (group, Manchester)
19/06/1996: Italy 0-0 Germany (group, Manchester)
23/06/1996: Germany 2-1 Croatia (quarter-finals, Manchester)
26/06/1996: Germany 1-1 England aet, 6-5 on pens (semi-finals, London)
30/06/1996: Czech Republic 1-2 Germany aet, golden goal (final, London)
2000
12/06/2000: Germany 1-1 Romania (group, Liege)
17/06/2000: England 1-0 Germany (group, Charleroi)
20/06/2000: Portugal 3-0 Germany (group, Rotterdam)
2004
15/06/2004: Germany 1-1 Netherlands (group, Porto)
19/06/2004: Latvia 0-0 Germany (group, Porto)
23/06/2004: Germany 1-2 Czech Republic (group, Lisbon)
2008
08/06/2008: Germany 2-0 Poland (group, Klagenfurt)
12/06/2008: Croatia 2-1 Germany (group, Klagenfurt)
16/06/2008: Austria 0-1 Germany (group, Vienna)
19/06/2008: Portugal 2-3 Germany (quarter-finals, Basel)
25/06/2008: Germany 3-2 Turkey (semi-finals, Basel)
29/06/2008: Germany 0-1 Spain (final, Vienna)
2012
09/06/2012: Germany 1-0 Portugal (group, Lviv)
13/06/2012: Netherlands 1-2 Germany (group, Kharkiv)
17/06/2012: Denmark 1-2 Germany (group, Lviv)
22/06/2012: Germany 4-2 Greece (quarter-finals, Gdansk)
28/06/2012: Germany 1-2 Italy (semi-finals, Warsaw)
2016
12/06/2016: Germany 2-0 Ukraine (group, Lille Métropole)
16/06/2016: Germany 0-0 Poland (group, Saint-Denis)
21/06/2016: Northern Ireland 0-1 Germany (group, Paris)
26/06/2016: Germany 3-0 Slovakia (round of 16, Lille Métropole)
02/07/2016: Germany 1-1 Italy aet, 6-5 pens (quarter-finals, Bordeaux)
07/07/2016: Germany 0-2 France (semi-finals, Marseille)
2020
15/06/2021: France 1-0 Germany (group, Munich)
19/06/2021: Portugal 2-4 Germany (group, Munich)
23/06/2021: Germany 2-2 Hungary (group, Munich)
29/06/2021: England 2-0 Germany (round of 16, London)
2024
14/06/2024: Germany 5-1 Scotland (group, Munich)
19/06/2024: Germany vs Hungary (group, Stuttgart)
23/06/2024: Switzerland vs Germany (group, Frankfurt)
Last updated: 14 June 2024