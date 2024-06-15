Croatia: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE CROATIA EVER WON THE EURO?

Croatia have yet to win the UEFA European Championship, their best previous campaigns ending in the quarter-finals.

Best result: Quarter-finals 1996, 2008

EURO appearances: 7

EURO hosts: N/A

Overall record: P23 W9 D6 L8 F30 A31

Group stage record: P19 W9 D5 L5 F25 A22

Knockout record: P4 W0 D1 L3 F5 A9

EURO-by-EURO record

1996 Quarter-finals

2000 Did not qualify

2004 Group stage

2008 Quarter-finals

2012 Group stage

2016 Round of 16

2020 Round of 16

CROATIA'S EURO RECORDS

In their first competitive campaign as an independent nation, Croatia qualified for EURO '96, and have missed only one EURO since, falling short in 2000.

Biggest victory

3-0: Croatia vs Denmark, 16/06/1996 (group stage)

Heaviest defeat

3-0: twice, most recently vs Spain, 15/06/2024 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw

2-2: twice, most recently vs Czech Republic, 17/06/2016 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

8 goals: 3-5 vs Spain, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)

Most goals scored at a EURO

7 in 4 games in 2020 (av. 1.75)



Fewest goals scored at a EURO

4 in 3 games in 2004 (av. 1.33)

4 in 3 games in 2012 (av. 1.33)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

5: 2020

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

2: 2012

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 7 (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 4 (1996, 2008, 2016, 2020)

Group winners: 2 (2008, 2016)

Group runners-up: 2 (1996, 2020)

Unbeaten group stage: 2 (2008, 2016)

Winless group stage: 1 (2004)

Best group record: W3 D0 L0 F4 A1 (2008)

Worst group record: W0 D2 L1 F4 A6 (2004)

Fewest points to qualify: 4 (2020)

Most points without qualifying: 4 (2012)

Biggest victory

3-0: Croatia vs Denmark, 16/06/1996

Heaviest defeat

3-0: twice, most recently vs Spain, 15/06/2024

Highest scoring game

6 goals: 2-4 vs England, 21/06/2004

Most group goals scored

5: 2016

Most group goals conceded

6: 2004

Fewest group goals scored

4: 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2020



Fewest group goals conceded

1: 2008

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P2 W0 L2

Quarter-finals

P2 W0 L2*

*Croatia lost on penalties to Türkiye in the 2008 quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw

Biggest victory

N/A

Heaviest defeat

5-3: Spain vs Croatia, 28/06/2021 (aet, round of 16)



Highest scoring game

8 goals: Spain vs Croatia, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)

Extra time

L vs Türkiye, 2008 quarter-finals (0-0 / 1-1 / 1-3p)

﻿L vs Portugal, 2016 round of 16 (0-0 / 0-1)﻿

L vs Spain, 2020 round of 16 (3-3 / 3-5)

CROATIA PLAYER RECORDS

Luka Modrić has made 14 EURO appearances across five finals tournaments, scoring three goals.

Most appearances

14 Luka Modrić

12 Darijo Srna

11 Vedran Ćorluka, Ivan Perišić



Most goals

4 Ivan Perišić

3 Davor Šuker, Mario Mandžukić, Luka Modrić

Most tournaments with goal

3 Luka Modrić (2008, 2016, 2020)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

19y 141d: Joško Gvardiol (vs England, EURO 2020)

20y 94d: Ivan Rakitić (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

20y 163d: Nikola Kalinić (vs Poland, EURO 2008)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

22y 273d: Luka Modrić (vs Austria, EURO 2008)

23y 261d: Nikola Vlašić (vs Scotland, EURO 2020)

23y 309d: Goran Vlaović (vs Türkiye, EURO '96)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

38y 280d: Luka Modrić (vs Spain, EURO 2024)

36y 249d: Niko Kovač (vs Türkiye, EURO 2008)﻿

35y 134d: Ivan Perišić (vs Spain, EURO 2024)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

35y 286d: Luka Modrić (vs Scotland, EURO 2020)

32y 250d: Niko Kovač (vs England, EURO 2004)

32y 140d: Ivan Perišić (vs Scotland, EURO 2020)

Fastest goal scored

3 min: Mario Mandžukić (vs Republic of Ireland, EURO 2012)

COACHES

Zlatko Dalić has led Croatia to two successive EUROs, matching the achievement of Slaven Bilić, who coached Croatia at EURO 2008 and EURO 2012.

Most final tournaments

2: Slaven Bilić (2008, 2012), Zlatko Dalić (2020, 2024)

Most matches

7: Slaven Bilić (2008, 2012)

Most wins

4: Slaven Bilić (2008, 2012)

Youngest coach

39y 271d: Slaven Bilić (vs Austria, EURO 2008)

Oldest coach

71y 2d: Otto Barić (vs England, EURO 2004)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 4

Scored 3

Saved 1

Penalties conceded: 4

Scored 3

Saved 1

Penalty shoot-outs

L 1-3 vs Türkiye, quarter-final (20/06/2008)

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1996

11/06/1996: Türkiye 0-1 Croatia (group stage, Nottingham)

16/06/1996: Croatia 3-0 Denmark (group stage, Sheffield)

19/06/1996: Croatia 0-3 Portugal (group stage, Nottingham)

23/06/1996: Germany 2-1 Croatia (quarter-finals, Manchester)

2004

13/06/2004: Switzerland 0-0 Croatia (group stage, Leiria)

17/06/2004: Croatia 2-2 France (group stage, Leiria)

21/06/2004: Croatia 2-4 England (group stage, Lisbon)

2008

08/06/2008: Austria 0-1 Croatia (group stage, Vienna)

12/06/2008: Croatia 2-1 Germany (group stage, Klagenfurt)

16/06/2008: Poland 0-1 Croatia (group stage, Klagenfurt)

20/06/2008: Croatia 1-1﻿ Türkiye aet, 1-3 pens (quarter-finals, Vienna)

2012

10/06/2012: Republic of Ireland 1-3 Croatia (group stage, Poznań)

14/06/2012: Italy 1-1 Croatia (group stage, Poznań)

18/06/2012: Croatia 0-1 Spain (group stage, Gdańsk)

2016

12/06/2016: Türkiye 0-1 Croatia (group stage, Paris)

17/06/2016: Czech Republic 2-2 Croatia (group stage, Saint-Étienne)

21/06/2016: Croatia 2-1 Spain (group stage, Bordeaux)

25/06/2016: Croatia 0-1 Portugal aet (round of 16, Lens Agglo)

2020

13/06/2021: England 1-0 Croatia (group stage, London)

18/06/2021: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (group stage, Glasgow)

22/06/2021: Croatia 3-1 Scotland (group stage, Glasgow)

28/06/2021: Croatia 3-5 Spain aet (round of 16, Copenhagen)

2024

15/06/2024: Spain 3-0 Croatia (group stage, Berlin)

19/06/2024: Croatia vs Albania (group stage, Hamburg)

24/06/2024: Croatia vs Italy (group stage, Leipzig)

Last updated: 15 June 2024