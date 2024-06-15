Croatia: All their EURO records and stats
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Croatia's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE CROATIA EVER WON THE EURO?
Croatia have yet to win the UEFA European Championship, their best previous campaigns ending in the quarter-finals.
Best result: Quarter-finals 1996, 2008
EURO appearances: 7
EURO hosts: N/A
Overall record: P23 W9 D6 L8 F30 A31
Group stage record: P19 W9 D5 L5 F25 A22
Knockout record: P4 W0 D1 L3 F5 A9
EURO-by-EURO record
1996 Quarter-finals
2000 Did not qualify
2004 Group stage
2008 Quarter-finals
2012 Group stage
2016 Round of 16
2020 Round of 16
CROATIA'S EURO RECORDS
In their first competitive campaign as an independent nation, Croatia qualified for EURO '96, and have missed only one EURO since, falling short in 2000.
Biggest victory
3-0: Croatia vs Denmark, 16/06/1996 (group stage)
Heaviest defeat
3-0: twice, most recently vs Spain, 15/06/2024 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
2-2: twice, most recently vs Czech Republic, 17/06/2016 (group stage)
Highest scoring game
8 goals: 3-5 vs Spain, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)
Most goals scored at a EURO
7 in 4 games in 2020 (av. 1.75)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
4 in 3 games in 2004 (av. 1.33)
4 in 3 games in 2012 (av. 1.33)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
5: 2020
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
2: 2012
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 7 (1996, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 4 (1996, 2008, 2016, 2020)
Group winners: 2 (2008, 2016)
Group runners-up: 2 (1996, 2020)
Unbeaten group stage: 2 (2008, 2016)
Winless group stage: 1 (2004)
Best group record: W3 D0 L0 F4 A1 (2008)
Worst group record: W0 D2 L1 F4 A6 (2004)
Fewest points to qualify: 4 (2020)
Most points without qualifying: 4 (2012)
Biggest victory
3-0: Croatia vs Denmark, 16/06/1996
Heaviest defeat
3-0: twice, most recently vs Spain, 15/06/2024
Highest scoring game
6 goals: 2-4 vs England, 21/06/2004
Most group goals scored
5: 2016
Most group goals conceded
6: 2004
Fewest group goals scored
4: 1996, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2020
Fewest group goals conceded
1: 2008
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P2 W0 L2
Quarter-finals
P2 W0 L2*
*Croatia lost on penalties to Türkiye in the 2008 quarter-finals after a 1-1 draw
Biggest victory
N/A
Heaviest defeat
5-3: Spain vs Croatia, 28/06/2021 (aet, round of 16)
Highest scoring game
8 goals: Spain vs Croatia, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)
Extra time
L vs Türkiye, 2008 quarter-finals (0-0 / 1-1 / 1-3p)
L vs Portugal, 2016 round of 16 (0-0 / 0-1)
L vs Spain, 2020 round of 16 (3-3 / 3-5)
CROATIA PLAYER RECORDS
Luka Modrić has made 14 EURO appearances across five finals tournaments, scoring three goals.
Most appearances
14 Luka Modrić
12 Darijo Srna
11 Vedran Ćorluka, Ivan Perišić
Most goals
4 Ivan Perišić
3 Davor Šuker, Mario Mandžukić, Luka Modrić
Most tournaments with goal
3 Luka Modrić (2008, 2016, 2020)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
19y 141d: Joško Gvardiol (vs England, EURO 2020)
20y 94d: Ivan Rakitić (vs Germany, EURO 2008)
20y 163d: Nikola Kalinić (vs Poland, EURO 2008)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
22y 273d: Luka Modrić (vs Austria, EURO 2008)
23y 261d: Nikola Vlašić (vs Scotland, EURO 2020)
23y 309d: Goran Vlaović (vs Türkiye, EURO '96)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
38y 280d: Luka Modrić (vs Spain, EURO 2024)
36y 249d: Niko Kovač (vs Türkiye, EURO 2008)
35y 134d: Ivan Perišić (vs Spain, EURO 2024)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
35y 286d: Luka Modrić (vs Scotland, EURO 2020)
32y 250d: Niko Kovač (vs England, EURO 2004)
32y 140d: Ivan Perišić (vs Scotland, EURO 2020)
Fastest goal scored
3 min: Mario Mandžukić (vs Republic of Ireland, EURO 2012)
COACHES
Zlatko Dalić has led Croatia to two successive EUROs, matching the achievement of Slaven Bilić, who coached Croatia at EURO 2008 and EURO 2012.
Most final tournaments
2: Slaven Bilić (2008, 2012), Zlatko Dalić (2020, 2024)
Most matches
7: Slaven Bilić (2008, 2012)
Most wins
4: Slaven Bilić (2008, 2012)
Youngest coach
39y 271d: Slaven Bilić (vs Austria, EURO 2008)
Oldest coach
71y 2d: Otto Barić (vs England, EURO 2004)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 4
Scored 3
Saved 1
Penalties conceded: 4
Scored 3
Saved 1
Penalty shoot-outs
L 1-3 vs Türkiye, quarter-final (20/06/2008)
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1996
11/06/1996: Türkiye 0-1 Croatia (group stage, Nottingham)
16/06/1996: Croatia 3-0 Denmark (group stage, Sheffield)
19/06/1996: Croatia 0-3 Portugal (group stage, Nottingham)
23/06/1996: Germany 2-1 Croatia (quarter-finals, Manchester)
2004
13/06/2004: Switzerland 0-0 Croatia (group stage, Leiria)
17/06/2004: Croatia 2-2 France (group stage, Leiria)
21/06/2004: Croatia 2-4 England (group stage, Lisbon)
2008
08/06/2008: Austria 0-1 Croatia (group stage, Vienna)
12/06/2008: Croatia 2-1 Germany (group stage, Klagenfurt)
16/06/2008: Poland 0-1 Croatia (group stage, Klagenfurt)
20/06/2008: Croatia 1-1 Türkiye aet, 1-3 pens (quarter-finals, Vienna)
2012
10/06/2012: Republic of Ireland 1-3 Croatia (group stage, Poznań)
14/06/2012: Italy 1-1 Croatia (group stage, Poznań)
18/06/2012: Croatia 0-1 Spain (group stage, Gdańsk)
2016
12/06/2016: Türkiye 0-1 Croatia (group stage, Paris)
17/06/2016: Czech Republic 2-2 Croatia (group stage, Saint-Étienne)
21/06/2016: Croatia 2-1 Spain (group stage, Bordeaux)
25/06/2016: Croatia 0-1 Portugal aet (round of 16, Lens Agglo)
2020
13/06/2021: England 1-0 Croatia (group stage, London)
18/06/2021: Croatia 1-1 Czech Republic (group stage, Glasgow)
22/06/2021: Croatia 3-1 Scotland (group stage, Glasgow)
28/06/2021: Croatia 3-5 Spain aet (round of 16, Copenhagen)
2024
15/06/2024: Spain 3-0 Croatia (group stage, Berlin)
19/06/2024: Croatia vs Albania (group stage, Hamburg)
24/06/2024: Croatia vs Italy (group stage, Leipzig)
Last updated: 15 June 2024