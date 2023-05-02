UEFA EURO 2024 volunteers: Over 16,000 pre-registrations ahead of application window opening on 14 June

The official UEFA EURO 2024 volunteer application phase begins on 14 June 2023, one year ahead of the opening match in Munich.

Official Volunteer Programme

A total of 16,000 volunteers have already expressed their interest in participating in the UEFA EURO 2024 Volunteer Programme in Germany. The tournament will take place from 14 June to 14 July 2024, in the ten host cities of Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich, and Stuttgart.

For the first time, UEFA and the ten host cities are implementing a joint Volunteer Programme. Volunteers will play a vital role in the success of the European Championship, contributing in and around the stadiums in over 25 different volunteer areas.

Célia Šašić, German Football Association (DFB) vice-president and UEFA EURO 2024 ambassador, said: "'United by Football' is the EURO 2024 motto, so it will be a success if it becomes a tournament for everyone. The number of registrations gives me a very good feeling about this. It proves that people in Germany continue to want to volunteer for a good cause, which is a great achievement. We want to strengthen the culture of volunteering – the foundation of football and the glue for our country – through EURO 2024. And we want to have a big celebration together."

EURO 2024: The host cities

To provide all interested parties with an overview, the official website has now been launched. Starting now, information about the Volunteer Programme, FAQs, and an overview of possible areas of involvement can be found at www.euro2024volunteers.com. Pre-registration, which offers exclusive advance information for applicants, can be completed via the website until the end of May.

All interested parties will have the opportunity to submit their application once the application phase officially launches on 14 June.

A separate applicant platform, covering the interview and selection process, offers volunteer opportunities in areas ranging from accreditation to fan zones and ticketing. To ensure a seamless experience for all interested parties, digital assistance software for accessibility is in place for both the website and the application platform.

More background information into the Volunteer Programme can also be obtained through dedicated social media channels. Insights into the Volunteer Journey can be found at @euro2024volunteer on Facebook and Instagram.