1.2 million UEFA EURO 2024 tickets to be on sale as of 3 October

Ticket applications for UEFA EURO 2024 begin on 3 October 2023, with fans across the globe being given the same opportunity to apply through the official UEFA ticketing platform: EURO2024.com/tickets.

UEFA has developed a ticketing programme continuing to put Fans First. More than 80% of 2.7 million tickets will be available for the fans of the participating teams and the general public. Tickets will be available as of €30 with 1 million tickets available for less than €60.

Over 1.2 million tickets will be available in the application period from 3 October (as of 14:00 CEST) to 26 October 2023 and fans can already create their ticket account here and be ready for when the application process starts. A further 1 million tickets will be on sale – in close cooperation with the national associations concerned – to supporters of the participating teams following the final tournament draw on 2 December this year.

Tickets will be held back for sale to supporters of the national teams that qualify through the UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs, scheduled for 21 March and 26 March 2024.

The best opportunity to see UEFA EURO 2024 live at the stadium is to apply for tickets between 3 - 26 October 2023. Tickets will be allocated by a fair and transparent lottery. Every applicant will have the same chance of success, irrespective of when their application is made between 3 October and 26 October 2023.

Those who are unsuccessful in their application in the October 2023 lottery phase will automatically be entered into the 'Fans First' programme. These fans will be the first to be informed about new UEFA EURO 2024 ticket availability (resulting from unsuccessful payments for example). Supporters in the 'Fans First' group will get an exclusive priority period to purchase such tickets according to their initial ranking in the lottery.

In an approach to favour access for as many fans as possible, applicants can apply for a maximum of four tickets per match and only tickets for one match per day per applicant will be attributed.

The ticket price structure for UEFA EURO 2024 remains affordable for as many fans as possible. In total 270,000 tickets will be available for €30 and for the final 10,000 tickets will be available for less than €100.

UEFA will make tickets available for disabled fans at every match. Regardless of their location in the stadium, these tickets will be priced in the most affordable category. Disabled fans can also request a complimentary companion ticket.

A full overview of tickets offered in the different price categories for all matches of UEFA EURO 2024 is available here:

EURO 2024 hospitality packages

Hospitality packages at all stadiums are being sold by 2024 Hospitality Experience AG, the official hospitality provider for UEFA EURO 2024. There are a range of options available, including a more casual and livelier club as well as business lounges or more exclusive private suites.

An official resale platform to combat black market sales

A ticket resale platform will allow fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value via EURO2024.com/tickets. The ticket resale platform will be available in spring 2024. This platform will enable fans to safely purchase tickets from other fans through the official UEFA sales channel. UEFA reminds all fans to apply for tickets only through the official platform EURO2024.com/tickets to eliminate the risk of acquiring invalid or fraudulent tickets and ensure that sellers receive their money in full.

UEFA EURO 2024 will be staged between 14 June and 14 July in 10 German host cities: Berlin, Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.