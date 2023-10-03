EURO 2024 tickets go on general sale: All you need to know and how to apply

Are EURO 2024 tickets on general sale?

Yes, ticket applications for UEFA EURO 2024 started on 3 October 2023, with this initial window open until Thursday 26 October 2023. The start of the ticket application phase was announced by EURO 2024 tournament director Philipp Lahm and tournament ambassador Celia Šašić in Hamburg at festivities on Germany Unity Day.

Lahm said: "With ticketing sales starting today, German Unity Day, we are giving everyone the opportunity to be part of UEFA EURO 2024 in the stadiums. With a great football tournament and a multitude of activities in the run-up and during UEFA EURO 2024 in the heart of Europe we will celebrate Europe, its great people, values and the sport that brings us all together and keeps us united. With the unifying force of football we can strengthen the sense of unity and the European idea in Germany and beyond."

Celia Šašić said: "Another milestone to UEFA EURO 2024 has been reached today with the start of the ticketing sales for a special European football festival. Football fans can be part of UEFA EURO 2024 starting at €30. For that very reason it was important to us to give everyone the same chance to receive tickets – 80% of all the tickets are going directly to fans; a simple ordering process and a lottery will guarantee fairness." Ticketing details were first announced on 12 September 2023.

How do I apply for EURO 2024 tickets?

Fans across the globe are being given the same opportunity to apply through the official UEFA ticketing platform: EURO2024.com/tickets.

How many tickets are available?

Over 1.2 million tickets will be available in the application period from 14:00 CEST on 3 October until 26 October 2023. More than 80% of the total 2.7 million tickets will be for the fans of the participating teams and the general public.

How much do tickets cost?

In total, 270,000 tickets will be available for €30 with one million tickets priced at less than €60. For the final, 10,000 tickets will be available for less than €100.

How many tickets can I apply for?

In an approach to favour access for as many fans as possible, applicants can apply for a maximum of four tickets per match and only tickets for one match per day per applicant will be attributed.

Are tickets sold on a first come, first served basis?

No, tickets will be allocated by a fair and transparent lottery. Every applicant will have the same chance of success, irrespective of when their application is made between 3 and 26 October 2023.

Are accessibility tickets available?

Yes, UEFA will make tickets available for disabled fans at every match. Regardless of their location in the stadium, these tickets will be priced in the most affordable category. Disabled fans can also request a complimentary companion ticket.

Will there be another chance to buy tickets?

Those who are unsuccessful in their application in the October 2023 phase will be notified about new ticket availability (resulting from, for example, failed payments of other fans) according to their ranking in the lottery. These tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Furthermore, one million tickets will also go on sale – in close cooperation with the national associations concerned – to supporters of the participating teams following the final tournament draw on 2 December this year.

Tickets will also be held back for sale to supporters of the national teams that qualify through the UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs, scheduled for 21 March and 26 March 2024.

Will there be an official resale platform?

A ticket resale platform will allow fans to offer their tickets for resale at face value via EURO2024.com/tickets. The ticket resale platform will be available in spring 2024. This platform will enable fans to safely purchase tickets from other fans through the official UEFA sales channel. UEFA reminds all fans to apply for tickets only through the official platform EURO2024.com/tickets to eliminate the risk of acquiring invalid or fraudulent tickets and ensure that sellers receive their money in full.

What about hospitality packages?

Hospitality packages at all stadiums are being sold by 2024 Hospitality Experience AG, the official hospitality provider for EURO 2024. There are a range of options available, including a more casual and livelier club as well as business lounges or more exclusive private suites.

