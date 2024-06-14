UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA EURO 2024 fixtures and results: When and where are the matches?

Friday, June 14, 2024

UEFA EURO 2024 kicked off on Friday 14 June and ends with the final in Berlin on Sunday 14 July. See dates, venues and schedule.

Emre Can celebrates with Niclas Füllkrug after scoring Germany's fifth against Scotland in the EURO 2024 opener
Emre Can celebrates with Niclas Füllkrug after scoring Germany's fifth against Scotland in the EURO 2024 opener AFP via Getty Images

Check out the full UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament schedule below. All kick-off times are CEST.

Full match schedule
EURO 2024: The host cities

When are the EURO 2024 matches?

Group stage

14 June
Group A: Germany 5-1 Scotland (Munich)

15 June
A: Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15:00)
B: Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, 18:00)
B: Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, 21:00)

16 June
D: Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 15:00)
C: Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 18:00)
C: Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

17 June
E: Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, 15:00)
E: Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 18:00)
D: Austria vs France (Düsseldorf, 21:00)

18 June
F: Türkiye vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18:00)
F: Portugal vs Czechia (Leipzig, 21:00)

Top scorer: Lukaku's 14 Belgium goals

19 June
B: Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, 15:00)
A: Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 18:00)
A: Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, 21:00)

20 June
C: Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, 15:00)
C: Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, 18:00)
B: Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

21 June
E: Slovakia vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 15:00)
D: Poland vs Austria (Berlin, 18:00)
D: Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, 21:00)

22 June
F: Georgia vs Czechia (Hamburg, 15:00)
F: Türkiye vs Portugal (Dortmund, 18:00)
E: Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, 21:00)

Did you know...?

As part of UEFA's commitment to making EURO 2024 a reference event for sustainability in sport, venues and matches have been organised in regionalised clusters. This reduces the number of flights taken by teams by 75 per cent compared to EURO 2016, as well as ensuring easier, sustainable transport between matches for supporters.

23 June
A: Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, 21:00)
A: Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 21:00)

24 June
B: Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, 21:00)
B: Albania vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 21:00)

25 June
D: Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, 18:00)
D: France vs Poland (Dortmund, 18:00)
C: England vs Slovenia (Cologne, 21:00)
C: Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, 21:00)

26 June
E: Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, 18:00)
E: Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 18:00)
F: Czechia vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 21:00)
F: Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 21:00)

Rest days on 27 and 28 June

EURO 2024 host cities: Munich

When does the EURO 2024 round of 16 start?

29 June
38 2A vs 2B (Berlin﻿, 18:00)
37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 21:00)

30 June
40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen), 18:00)
39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 21:00)

1 July
42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf﻿, 18:00)
41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 21:00)

2 July
43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 18:00)
44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig), 21:00)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

EURO 2024 host cities: Leipzig

When do the EURO 2024 quarter-finals start?

5 July
45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, 18:00)
46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, 21:00)

6 July
48 W40 vs W38 (Düsseldorf, 18:00)
47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, 21:00)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

When do the EURO 2024 semi-finals start?

9 July
49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, 21:00)

10 July
50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, 21:00)

Rest days on 11, 12 and 13 July

When is the EURO 2024 final?

14 July
W49 vs W50 (Berlin, 21:00)

Download full fixture list

