Who has qualified for UEFA EURO 2024?

UEFA EURO 2024 is taking place in Germany next summer, with 23 teams joining the hosts in the finals. UEFA.com introduces the countries who have already booked their ticket to the final tournament.

Germany

Previous EUROs: 13, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1972*, 1980*, 1996)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualified as hosts

Three-time winners and three-time runners-up, Germany are hosting their first EURO since reunification (West Germany staged the finals in 1988). They are led by 36-year-old former Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann, who replaced Hansi Flick on 22 September 2023.

*as West Germany

How does qualifying work? Germany are assured of finals a spot as hosts, with another 20 teams – the top two in each group – securing their place through the European Qualifiers. The final three nations will be decided via the play-offs, which are determined by teams' performances in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. A full play-off explainer and state of play can be found here .

Previous EUROs: 6, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Runners-up (1980)

EURO 2020: Quarter-finals

Qualification secured: Matchday 7

Belgium beat their main Group F rivals Austria 3-2 on 13 October to confirm their place at a third successive EURO in their first campaign under German-Italian coach Domenico Tedesco. The Red Devils were quarter-finalists at the last two EUROs but failed to progress from the group stage at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.

Previous EUROs: 10, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (1984, 2000)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualification secured: Matchday 7

Two-time winners France have not missed a EURO final tournament since 1988. Hosts in 2016, when they lost to Portugal in the final, Les Bleus have been coached by Didier Deschamps since 2012. They qualified with a 2-1 win against the Netherlands on 13 October.

Previous EUROs: 8, most recently EURO 2020

EURO best: Winners (2016)

EURO 2020: Round of 16

Qualification secured: Matchday 7

Portugal saw off their main Group J rivals Slovakia 3-2 on 13 October to make it to their first finals under new coach Roberto Martínez. If selected, Cristiano Ronaldo will make his sixth EURO finals appearance in Germany; he holds records for the most goals (14) and appearances (25) at the tournament.

