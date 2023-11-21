EURO 2024 final tournament draw pots confirmed
Tuesday, November 21, 2023
The pots have been confirmed for the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December.
The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw takes place in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December – the four pots have now been confirmed.
Pot 1
Germany (hosts)
Portugal
France
Spain
Belgium
England
Pot 2
Hungary
Türkiye
Romania
Denmark
Albania
Austria
Pot 3
Netherlands
Scotland
Croatia
Slovenia
Slovakia
Czechia
Pot 4
Italy
Serbia
Switzerland
Play-off winner A
Play-off winner B
Play-off winner C
How does the EURO 2024 draw work?
A further six pots (A, B, C, D, E, F) are required to draw the respective team’s position in each group. Pots B-F contain four balls each to represent the positions available in each group (eg B1, B2, B3 and B4). Pot A contains only three balls for the positions A2, A3 and A4 in Group A, since Germany will occupy position A1.
The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com and the official UEFA EURO 2024 app from 18:00 CET on Saturday 3 December.