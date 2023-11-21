UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

EURO 2024 final tournament draw pots confirmed

Tuesday, November 21, 2023

The pots have been confirmed for the UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December.

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw pots
The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw pots

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw takes place in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December – the four pots have now been confirmed.

EURO draw details

Pot 1

Germany (hosts)
Portugal
France
Spain
Belgium
England

Pot 2

Hungary
Türkiye
Romania
Denmark
Albania
Austria

Pot 3

Netherlands
Scotland
Croatia
Slovenia
Slovakia
Czechia

Pot 4

Italy
Serbia
Switzerland
Play-off winner A
Play-off winner B
Play-off winner C

How does the EURO 2024 draw work?

A further six pots (A, B, C, D, E, F) are required to draw the respective team’s position in each group. Pots B-F contain four balls each to represent the positions available in each group (eg B1, B2, B3 and B4). Pot A contains only three balls for the positions A2, A3 and A4 in Group A, since Germany will occupy position A1.

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com and the official UEFA EURO 2024 app from 18:00 CET on Saturday 3 December.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Selected for you

Who has qualified for EURO?
Live 21/11/2023

Who has qualified for EURO?

Twenty teams have confirmed their place alongside hosts Germany at the finals.
EURO 2024 finals draw
Live 21/11/2023

EURO 2024 finals draw

When is it, where is it and how can you follow? All you need to know about the EURO 2024 final tournament draw.