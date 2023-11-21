EURO 2024 final tournament draw pots confirmed

The UEFA EURO 2024 final tournament draw takes place in Hamburg on Saturday 2 December – the four pots have now been confirmed.

EURO draw details

Pot 1

Germany (hosts)

Portugal

France

Spain

Belgium

England

Pot 2

Hungary

Türkiye

Romania

Denmark

Albania

Austria



Pot 3

Netherlands

Scotland

Croatia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Czechia



Pot 4

Italy

Serbia

Switzerland

Play-off winner A

Play-off winner B

Play-off winner C



How does the EURO 2024 draw work?

A further six pots (A, B, C, D, E, F) are required to draw the respective team’s position in each group. Pots B-F contain four balls each to represent the positions available in each group (eg B1, B2, B3 and B4). Pot A contains only three balls for the positions A2, A3 and A4 in Group A, since Germany will occupy position A1.

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com and the official UEFA EURO 2024 app from 18:00 CET on Saturday 3 December.