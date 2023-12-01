UEFA EURO 2024 tickets for fans of qualified teams to go on sale

Following the conclusion of the successful general public application window, which saw applications for over 20 million tickets, UEFA is pleased to announce details of the second sales phase for EURO 2024.

EURO 2024 ticket portal

Once the final tournament draw has been made on 2 December 2023, another sales phase will start for the fans of the 20 qualified teams, as well as hosts Germany. This sales phase will not start at the same time, but according to the schedule defined by each participating national association (PNA).

Following the feedback received after previous EUROs, UEFA has optimised the ticket allocation and reserved a fixed number of tickets for each participating national association, regardless of the stadium's capacity. With this increase in the amount of tickets, each participating national association has the following allocation, and the vast majority will be made available for fans of that team:

All of these tickets will be allocated in accordance with how the respective association wishes to sell tickets to their fans. More information can be found by clicking on the flags of the teams on EURO2024.com/tickets. Fans who do not meet the criteria set by their national football association or who do not support a specific team are encouraged to apply from now until 14:00 CET on 12 December 2023 via a further public lottery application on EURO2024.com/tickets.

Accessibility tickets for fans requiring easy access seats, as well as for those who use a wheelchair, will be sold at the same price as the Fans First category, regardless of the location in the stadium.

More information for the sales of fans' tickets for the final three teams who qualify through the European Qualifiers play-offs will be released after the completion of these matches on 21 and 26 March 2024.

Tickets reserved for the knockout stage matches will be sold during the tournament upon the qualification of the teams for the respective matches.

UEFA EURO 2024 will take place across ten host cities in Germany, with over 2.7 million tickets available, more than 80% of which are allocated to all fans.

For information about UEFA EURO 2024 official hospitality sales packages, visit 2024-hospitality.com.

