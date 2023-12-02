Meduza, OneRepublic and Kim Petras announced as UEFA EURO 2024's official music artists

Italian producers Meduza, American pop-rock trailblazers OneRepublic and German pop icon Kim Petras will unite to create the official UEFA EURO 2024 song, it has been announced at the final draw in Hamburg.

The tournament's official music artists, OneRepublic, Meduza, and Kim Petras will unveil the anticipated track in spring 2024; it is set to become the heartbeat and soundtrack of the summer. This song, along with other musical elements such as the walkout sound and TV sequences, will capture the shared spirit of football and music, reflecting the unity, passion, and diversity at the heart of EURO 2024.

Meduza, the Italian DJs/producer superstars who were nominated for a Grammy award in 2019, say they are thrilled to contribute to such a prestigious event: "It's an honour to create a song that mirrors the passion of EURO 2024 and resonates with our fellow football fans."

OneRepublic, renowned for millions of record sales, billions of streams, chart-topping hits and a Grammy nomination, stand as one of the most successful bands of the 21st century. Band singer Ryan Tedder, winner of three Grammy awards, said: "Growing up, American football and football were the sports I played the most from age five. Performing at the closing ceremony of EURO 2024 in Berlin is an incredible opportunity and honour for any artist, but is truly exciting for me personally. The energy that comes with this sport is like nothing else in the world. We absolutely cannot wait."

Kim Petras, the German pop sensation who reached incredible new heights with her global chart-topping Grammy-winning collaboration with Sam Smith in 2023, said: "In my home country of Germany, football has always been a big deal. I have so many fond memories watching the matches together with my friends and family. Nothing could be a bigger honour for me and I'm so excited to join Meduza and OneRepublic in creating the official song for 2024!"

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA's Marketing Director, noted: "Combining people's most popular passion points that are music and football is ideal for creating an immersive UEFA EURO 2024 experience. Meduza, OneRepublic, and Kim Petras, with their varied and exceptional talent, embody our vision of uniting through football."

UEFA EURO 2024 is set to be a landmark event, celebrating not only Europe's football ability but also its cultural diversity and unity. In a climactic finale, the closing ceremony will feature a live performance of the official song by the three artists.

UEFA EURO 2024 will take place from 14 June to 14 July 2024 across ten host cities in Germany: Berlin, Cologne, Dortmund, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart.