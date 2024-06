EURO 2024 fixtures and results by team

Check out each team's UEFA EURO 2024 group fixtures and their potential routes to the final in Berlin on 14 July. All kick-off times CET.

Full EURO schedule

Group B

vs Italy (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)

vs Croatia (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)

vs Spain (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, 29 June, 18:00)

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group D

vs France (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)

vs Poland (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)

vs Netherlands (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00 )

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, 1 July, 18:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, 2 July, 21:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group E

vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)

vs Romania (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)

vs Ukraine (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, 1 July, 18:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group B

vs Spain (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)

vs Albania (Hamburg, 19 June, 15:00)

vs Italy (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, 29 June, 18:00)

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group F

vs Portugal (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)

vs Georgia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)

vs Türkiye (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, 2 July, 21:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group C

vs Slovenia (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)

vs England (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)

vs Serbia (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 29 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group C

vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)

vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June, 18:00)

vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 29 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group D

vs Austria (Düsseldorf, 17 June, 21:00)

vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)

vs Poland (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00 )

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, 1 July, 18:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, 2 July, 21:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group F

vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)

vs Czechia (Hamburg, 22 June, 15:00)

vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, 2 July, 21:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group A

5-1 vs Scotland (Munich, 14 June)

vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)

vs Switzerland (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)

Round of 16:

37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 29 June, 21:00)

38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, 29 June, 18:00)

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals:

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals:

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group A

1-3 vs Switzerland (Cologne, 15 June)

vs Germany (Stuttgart, 19 June, 18:00)

vs Scotland (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)

Round of 16:

37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 29 June, 21:00)

38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, 29 June, 18:00)

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals:

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals:

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group B

vs Albania (Dortmund, 15 June, 21:00)

vs Spain (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)

vs Croatia (Leipzig, 24 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, 29 June, 18:00)

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group D

vs Poland (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)

vs France (Leipzig, 21 June, 21:00)

vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June, 18:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00 )

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, 1 July, 18:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, 2 July, 21:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group D

vs Netherlands (Hamburg, 16 June, 15:00)

vs Austria (Berlin, 21 June, 18:00)

vs France (Dortmund, 25 June, 18:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00 )

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, 1 July, 18:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, 2 July, 21:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group F

vs Czechia (Leipzig, 18 June, 21:00)

vs Türkiye (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)

vs Georgia (Gelsenkirchen, 26 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, 2 July, 21:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group E

vs Ukraine (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)

vs Belgium (Cologne, 22 June, 21:00)

vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, 1 July, 18:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group A

1-5 vs Germany (Munich, 14 June)

vs Switzerland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)

vs Hungary (Stuttgart, 23 June, 21:00)

Round of 16:

37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 29 June, 21:00)

38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, 29 June, 18:00)

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals:

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals:

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group C

vs England (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June, 21:00)

vs Slovenia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)

vs Denmark (Munich, 25 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 29 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group E

vs Belgium (Frankfurt, 17 June, 18:00)

vs Ukraine (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)

vs Romania (Frankfurt, 26 June, 18:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, 1 July, 18:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group C

vs Denmark (Stuttgart, 16 June, 18:00)

vs Serbia (Munich, 20 June, 15:00)

vs England (Cologne, 25 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 29 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group B

vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June, 18:00)

vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June, 21:00)

vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, 29 June, 18:00)

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group A

3-1 vs Hungary (Cologne, 15 June)

vs Scotland (Cologne, 19 June, 21:00)

vs Germany (Frankfurt, 23 June, 21:00)

Round of 16:

37: 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, 29 June, 21:00)

38: 2A vs 2B (Berlin, 29 June, 18:00)

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals:

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals:

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group F

vs Georgia (Dortmund, 18 June, 18:00)

vs Portugal (Dortmund, 22 June, 18:00)

vs Czechia (Hamburg, 26 June, 21:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

41: 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, 1 July, 21:00)

44: 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, 2 July, 21:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

Group E

vs Romania (Munich, 17 June, 15:00)

vs Slovakia (Düsseldorf, 21 June, 15:00)

vs Belgium (Stuttgart, 26 June, 18:00)

Round of 16

39: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, 30 June, 21:00)

40: 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June, 18:00)

42: 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, 1 July, 18:00)

43: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, 2 July, 18:00)

Quarter-finals

45: Winner 39 vs Winner 37 (Stuttgart, 5 July, 18:00)

46: Winner 41 vs Winner 42 (Hamburg, 5 July, 21:00)

47: Winner 43 vs Winner 44 (Berlin, 6 July, 21:00)

48: Winner 40 vs Winner 38 (Düsseldorf, 6 July, 18:00)

Semi-finals

Winner 45 vs Winner 46 (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Winner 47 vs Winner 48 (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Final: Berlin (14 July, 21:00)

