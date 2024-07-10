EURO 2024 fixtures and results: How Spain and England made it to the final
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Fifty games played, just one to go. Check out how UEFA EURO 2024 finalists Spain and England made it all the way to the Berlin showpiece on 14 July.
Check out how UEFA EURO 2024 finalists Spain and England made it all the way to the decider in Berlin on 14 July. For more information on each stadium, visit our EURO 2024 venue guide.
England EURO 2024 results, fixtures
Group C
1-0 vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June)
1-1 vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June)
0-0 vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June)
Round of 16
2-1 vs Slovakia (aet) (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June)
Quarter-finals
1-1 vs Switzerland (aet, 5-3 on pens) (Düsseldorf, 6 July)
Semi-finals
2-1 Netherlands (Dortmund, 10 July)
Final
vs Spain (Berlin, 14 July, 21:00 CET)
Spain EURO 2024 results, fixtures
Group B
3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June)
1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June)
1-0 vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June)
Round of 16
4-1 vs Georgia (Cologne, 30 June)
Quarter-finals
2-1 vs Germany (aet) (Stuttgart, 5 July)
Semi-finals
2-1 vs France (Munich, 9 July)
Final
vs England (Berlin, 14 July, 21:00)
