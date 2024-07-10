EURO 2024 fixtures and results: How Spain and England made it to the final

Check out how UEFA EURO 2024 finalists Spain and England made it all the way to the decider in Berlin on 14 July. For more information on each stadium, visit our EURO 2024 venue guide.

Tournament schedule

Group C

1-0 vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June)

1-1 vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June)

0-0 vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June)

Round of 16

2-1 vs Slovakia (aet) (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June)

Quarter-finals

1-1 vs Switzerland (aet, 5-3 on pens) (Düsseldorf, 6 July)

Semi-finals

2-1 Netherlands (Dortmund, 10 July)

Final

vs Spain (Berlin, 14 July, 21:00 CET)

Group B

3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June)

1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June)

1-0 vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June)

Round of 16

4-1 vs Georgia (Cologne, 30 June)

Quarter-finals

2-1 vs Germany (aet) (Stuttgart, 5 July)

Semi-finals

2-1 vs France (Munich, 9 July)

Final

vs England (Berlin, 14 July, 21:00)

