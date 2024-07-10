UEFA.com works better on other browsers
EURO 2024 fixtures and results: How Spain and England made it to the final

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Fifty games played, just one to go. Check out how UEFA EURO 2024 finalists Spain and England made it all the way to the Berlin showpiece on 14 July.

England celebrate their dramatic semi-final defeat of the Netherlands
England celebrate their dramatic semi-final defeat of the Netherlands UEFA via Getty Images

Check out how UEFA EURO 2024 finalists Spain and England made it all the way to the decider in Berlin on 14 July. For more information on each stadium, visit our EURO 2024 venue guide.

Tournament schedule

England EURO 2024 results, fixtures

Group C
1-0 vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June)
1-1 vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June)
0-0 vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June)

Round of 16
2-1 vs Slovakia (aet) (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June)

Quarter-finals
1-1 vs Switzerland (aet, 5-3 on pens) (Düsseldorf, 6 July)

Semi-finals
2-1 Netherlands (Dortmund, 10 July)

Final
vs Spain (Berlin, 14 July, 21:00 CET)

Spain EURO 2024 results, fixtures

Group B
3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June)
1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June)
1-0 vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June)

Round of 16
4-1 vs Georgia (Cologne, 30 June)

Quarter-finals
2-1 vs Germany (aet) (Stuttgart, 5 July)

Semi-finals
2-1 vs France (Munich, 9 July)

Final
vs England (Berlin, 14 July, 21:00)

