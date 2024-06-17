France: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE FRANCE EVER WON THE EURO?

France have won the UEFA European Championship twice; as hosts in 1984, and in Belgium and the Netherlands at EURO 2000.

Best result: Winners 1984, 2000

EURO appearances: 11

EURO hosts: 1960 (4th), 1984 (W), 2016 (RU)

Overall record: P44 W22 D12 L10 F70 A50

Group stage record: P28 W14 D9 L5 F43 A28

Knockout record: P16 W8 D3 L5 F27 A22

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Fourth place

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Did not qualify

1984 Winners

1988 Did not qualify

1992 Group stage

1996 Semi-finals

2000 Winners

2004 Quarter-finals

2008 Group stage

2012 Quarter-finals

2016 Runners-up

2020 Round of 16

FRANCE'S EURO RECORDS

Since winning the competition in 1984, France have only missed one EURO finals, failing to reach the 1988 tournament.

Biggest victory

5-0: France vs Belgium, 16/06/1984 (group stage)



Heaviest defeat

4-1: Netherlands vs France, 13/06/2008 (group stage)



Highest scoring draw

3-3: France vs Switzerland, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)

Highest scoring game

9 goals: 4-5 vs Yugoslavia, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)

Most goals scored at a EURO

14 in 5 games in 1984 (av. 2.80)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 in 3 games in 2008 (av. 0.33)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

7: 2000

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 1992, 2008

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 10 (1984, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)

Qualified from group: 7 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Group winners: 5 (1984, 1996, 2004, 2016, 2020)

Group runners-up: 2 (1992, 2000)

Unbeaten group stage: 5 (1984, 1996, 2004, 2016, 2020)

Winless group stage: 2 (1992, 2008)

Best group record: P3 W3 D0 L0 F9 A2 (1984)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F1 A6 (2008)

Fewest points to qualify: 4 (2012)

Most points without qualifying: 2 (1992)

Biggest victory

5-0: France vs Belgium, 16/06/1984



Heaviest defeat

4-1: Netherlands vs France, 13/06/2008

Highest scoring games

5 goals: four times, most recently 1-4 v Netherlands, 13/06/2008

Most group goals scored

9: 1984



Most group goals conceded

6: 2008



Fewest group goals conceded

1: 2016



Fewest group goals scored

1: 2008

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P2 W1 L1*

*Includes 4-5 defeat on penalties vs Switzerland (2020)

Quarter-finals

P5 W3* L2

*Includes 5-4 win on penalties vs Netherlands (1996)

Semi-finals

P5 W3 L2*

*Includes 5-6 defeat on penalties vs Czech Republic (1996)

Third-place play-off

P1 W0 L1

Finals

P3 W2 L1

Biggest victory

5-2: France vs Iceland, 03/07/2016 (quarter-finals)

Heaviest defeats

2-0: Czechoslovakia vs France, 09/07/1960 (third-place play-off)

2-0: Spain vs France, 23/06/2012 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring game

9 goals: 4-5 vs Yugoslavia, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)

Extra time

W vs Portugal, 1984 semi-finals (1-1 / 3-2)

W vs Netherlands, 1996 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 5-4 pens)

L vs Czech Republic, 1996 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 5-6 pens)

W vs Portugal, 2000 semi-final (1-1 / 2-1)

W vs Italy, 2000 final (1-1 / 2-1)

L vs Portugal, 2016 final (0-0 / 0-1)

L vs Switzerland, 2020 round of 16 (3-3 / 3-3 / 4-5 pens)

FRANCE PLAYER RECORDS

Michel Platini scored all of his EURO goals at the 1984 finals; his haul of nine remains a tournament record for a single edition.

Most appearances

16 Lilian Thuram

15 Hugo Lloris

14 Zinédine Zidane

Most goals

9 Michel Platini

7 Antoine Griezmann

6 Thierry Henry

Hat-tricks

Michel Platini, 16/06/1984 vs Belgium (group stage)

Michel Platini, 19/06/1984 vs Yugoslavia (group stage)

Most tournaments with goal

3 Thierry Henry (2000, 2004, 2008)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

19y 363d: Kingsley Coman (vs Romania, EURO 2016)

20y 173d: Karim Benzema (vs Romania, EURO 2008)

20y 188d: Anthony Martial (vs Romania, EURO 2016)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

22y 105d: Bruno Bellone (vs Spain, EURO 1984)

22y 136d: François Heutte (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1960)

22y 250d: David Trezeguet (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

37y 261d: Olivier Giroud (vs Austria, EURO 2024)

37y 75d: Bernard Lama (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)

36y 164d: Lilian Thuram (vs Netherlands, EURO 2008)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

34y 205d: Laurent Blanc (vs Denmark, EURO 2000)

33y 191d: Karim Benzema (vs Switzerland, EURO 2020)

32y 108d: Youri Djorkaeff (vs Spain, EURO 2000)

Fastest goal scored

4 min: Michel Platini (vs Belgium, EURO 1984)

COACHES

A EURO 2000 winner as a player, Didier Deschamps has steered France to three EURO final tournaments as a coach.

Most final tournaments

3: Didier Deschamps (2016, 2020, 2024)

Most matches

12: Didier Deschamps (2016, 2020, 2024)

Most wins

7: Didier Deschamps (2016, 2020, 2024)

Youngest coach

36y 355d: Michel Platini (vs Sweden, EURO '92)

Oldest coach

59y 14d: Roger Lemerre (vs Italy, EURO 2000)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 4

Scored 4

Penalties conceded: 13

Scored 10

Missed 1

Saved 2

Penalty shoot-outs

W 5-4 vs Netherlands, quarter-final (22/06/1996)

L 5-6 vs Czech Republic, semi-finals (26/06/1996)

L 4-5 vs Switzerland, round of 16 (28/06/2021)

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1960

06/07/1960: France 4-5 Yugoslavia (semi-finals, Paris)

09/07/1960: Czechoslovakia 2-0 France (third-place play-off, Marseille)

1984

12/06/1984: France 1-0 Denmark (group stage, Paris)

16/06/1984: France 5-0 Belgium (group stage, Nantes)

19/06/1984: France 3-2 Yugoslavia (group stage, Saint-Étienne)

23/06/1984: France 3-2 Portugal aet (semi-finals, Marseille)

27/06/1984: France 2-0 Spain (final, Paris)

1992

10/06/1992: Sweden 1-1 France (group stage, Solna)

14/06/1992: France 0-0 England (group stage, Malmö)

17/06/1992: France 1-2 Denmark (group stage, Malmö)

1996

10/06/1996: Romania 0-1 France (group stage, Newcastle)

15/06/1996: France 1-1 Spain (group stage, Leeds)

18/06/1996: France 3-1 Bulgaria (group stage, Newcastle)

22/06/1996: France 0-0 Netherlands aet, 5-4 pens (quarter-finals, Liverpool)

26/06/1996: France 0-0 Czech Republic aet, 5-6 pens (semi-finals, Manchester)

2000

11/06/2000: France 3-0 Denmark (group stage, Bruges)

16/06/2000: Czech Republic 1-2 France (group stage, Bruges)

21/06/2000: France 2-3 Netherlands (group stage, Amsterdam)

25/06/2000: Spain 1-2 France (quarter-finals, Bruges)

28/06/2000: France 2-1 Portugal aet, won on golden goal (semi-finals, Brussels)

02/07/2000: France 2-1 Italy aet, won on golden goal (final, Rotterdam)

2004

13/06/2004: France 2-1 England (group stage, Lisbon)

17/06/2004: Croatia 2-2 France (group stage, Leiria)

21/06/2004: Switzerland 1-3 France (group stage, Coimbra)

25/06/2004: France 0-1 Greece (quarter-finals, Lisbon)

2008

09/06/2008: Romania 0-0 France (group stage, Zurich)

13/06/2008: Netherlands 4-1 France (group stage, Berne)

17/06/2008: France 0-2 Italy (group stage, Zurich)

2012

11/06/2012: France 1-1 England (group stage, Donetsk)

15/06/2012: Ukraine 0-2 France (group stage, Donetsk)

19/06/2012: Sweden 2-0 France (group stage, Kyiv)

23/06/2012: Spain 2-0 France (quarter-finals, Donetsk)

2016

10/06/2016: France 2-1 Romania (group stage, Saint-Denis)

15/06/2016: France 2-0 Albania (group stage, Marseille)

19/06/2016: Switzerland 0-0 France (group stage, Lille Métropole)

26/06/2016: France 2-1 Republic of Ireland (round of 16, Lyon)

03/07/2016: France 5-2 Iceland (quarter-finals, Saint-Denis)

07/07/2016: Germany 0-2 France (semi-finals, Marseille)

10/07/2016: Portugal 1-0 France aet (final, Saint-Denis)

2020

15/06/2021: France 1-0 Germany (group stage, Munich)

19/06/2021: Hungary 1-1 France (group stage, Budapest)

23/06/2021: Portugal 2-2 France (group stage, Budapest)

28/06/2021: France 3-3 Switzerland aet, 4-5 pens (round of 16, Bucharest)

2024

17/06/2024: Austria 0-1 France (group stage, Düsseldorf)

21/06/2024: Netherlands vs France (group stage, Leipzig)

25/06/2024: France vs Poland (group stage, Dortmund)

Last updated: 17 June 2024