France: All their EURO records and stats

Monday, June 17, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out France's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE FRANCE EVER WON THE EURO?
France have won the UEFA European Championship twice; as hosts in 1984, and in Belgium and the Netherlands at EURO 2000.
Best result: Winners 1984, 2000
EURO appearances: 11
EURO hosts: 1960 (4th), 1984 (W), 2016 (RU)
Overall record: P44 W22 D12 L10 F70 A50
Group stage record: P28 W14 D9 L5 F43 A28
Knockout record: P16 W8 D3 L5 F27 A22
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Fourth place
1964 Did not qualify
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Did not qualify
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Did not qualify
1984 Winners
1988 Did not qualify
1992 Group stage
1996 Semi-finals
2000 Winners
2004 Quarter-finals
2008 Group stage
2012 Quarter-finals
2016 Runners-up
2020 Round of 16
FRANCE'S EURO RECORDS
Since winning the competition in 1984, France have only missed one EURO finals, failing to reach the 1988 tournament.
Biggest victory
5-0: France vs Belgium, 16/06/1984 (group stage)
Heaviest defeat
4-1: Netherlands vs France, 13/06/2008 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
3-3: France vs Switzerland, 28/06/2021 (round of 16)
Highest scoring game
9 goals: 4-5 vs Yugoslavia, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)
Most goals scored at a EURO
14 in 5 games in 1984 (av. 2.80)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
1 in 3 games in 2008 (av. 0.33)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
7: 2000
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
1: 1992, 2008
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 10 (1984, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024)
Qualified from group: 7 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Group winners: 5 (1984, 1996, 2004, 2016, 2020)
Group runners-up: 2 (1992, 2000)
Unbeaten group stage: 5 (1984, 1996, 2004, 2016, 2020)
Winless group stage: 2 (1992, 2008)
Best group record: P3 W3 D0 L0 F9 A2 (1984)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F1 A6 (2008)
Fewest points to qualify: 4 (2012)
Most points without qualifying: 2 (1992)
Biggest victory
5-0: France vs Belgium, 16/06/1984
Heaviest defeat
4-1: Netherlands vs France, 13/06/2008
Highest scoring games
5 goals: four times, most recently 1-4 v Netherlands, 13/06/2008
Most group goals scored
9: 1984
Most group goals conceded
6: 2008
Fewest group goals conceded
1: 2016
Fewest group goals scored
1: 2008
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P2 W1 L1*
*Includes 4-5 defeat on penalties vs Switzerland (2020)
Quarter-finals
P5 W3* L2
*Includes 5-4 win on penalties vs Netherlands (1996)
Semi-finals
P5 W3 L2*
*Includes 5-6 defeat on penalties vs Czech Republic (1996)
Third-place play-off
P1 W0 L1
Finals
P3 W2 L1
Biggest victory
5-2: France vs Iceland, 03/07/2016 (quarter-finals)
Heaviest defeats
2-0: Czechoslovakia vs France, 09/07/1960 (third-place play-off)
2-0: Spain vs France, 23/06/2012 (quarter-finals)
Highest scoring game
9 goals: 4-5 vs Yugoslavia, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)
Extra time
W vs Portugal, 1984 semi-finals (1-1 / 3-2)
W vs Netherlands, 1996 quarter-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 5-4 pens)
L vs Czech Republic, 1996 semi-finals (0-0 / 0-0 / 5-6 pens)
W vs Portugal, 2000 semi-final (1-1 / 2-1)
W vs Italy, 2000 final (1-1 / 2-1)
L vs Portugal, 2016 final (0-0 / 0-1)
L vs Switzerland, 2020 round of 16 (3-3 / 3-3 / 4-5 pens)
FRANCE PLAYER RECORDS
Michel Platini scored all of his EURO goals at the 1984 finals; his haul of nine remains a tournament record for a single edition.
Most appearances
16 Lilian Thuram
15 Hugo Lloris
14 Zinédine Zidane
Most goals
9 Michel Platini
7 Antoine Griezmann
6 Thierry Henry
Hat-tricks
Michel Platini, 16/06/1984 vs Belgium (group stage)
Michel Platini, 19/06/1984 vs Yugoslavia (group stage)
Most tournaments with goal
3 Thierry Henry (2000, 2004, 2008)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
19y 363d: Kingsley Coman (vs Romania, EURO 2016)
20y 173d: Karim Benzema (vs Romania, EURO 2008)
20y 188d: Anthony Martial (vs Romania, EURO 2016)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
22y 105d: Bruno Bellone (vs Spain, EURO 1984)
22y 136d: François Heutte (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 1960)
22y 250d: David Trezeguet (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
37y 261d: Olivier Giroud (vs Austria, EURO 2024)
37y 75d: Bernard Lama (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)
36y 164d: Lilian Thuram (vs Netherlands, EURO 2008)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
34y 205d: Laurent Blanc (vs Denmark, EURO 2000)
33y 191d: Karim Benzema (vs Switzerland, EURO 2020)
32y 108d: Youri Djorkaeff (vs Spain, EURO 2000)
Fastest goal scored
4 min: Michel Platini (vs Belgium, EURO 1984)
COACHES
A EURO 2000 winner as a player, Didier Deschamps has steered France to three EURO final tournaments as a coach.
Most final tournaments
3: Didier Deschamps (2016, 2020, 2024)
Most matches
12: Didier Deschamps (2016, 2020, 2024)
Most wins
7: Didier Deschamps (2016, 2020, 2024)
Youngest coach
36y 355d: Michel Platini (vs Sweden, EURO '92)
Oldest coach
59y 14d: Roger Lemerre (vs Italy, EURO 2000)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 4
Scored 4
Penalties conceded: 13
Scored 10
Missed 1
Saved 2
Penalty shoot-outs
W 5-4 vs Netherlands, quarter-final (22/06/1996)
L 5-6 vs Czech Republic, semi-finals (26/06/1996)
L 4-5 vs Switzerland, round of 16 (28/06/2021)
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1960
06/07/1960: France 4-5 Yugoslavia (semi-finals, Paris)
09/07/1960: Czechoslovakia 2-0 France (third-place play-off, Marseille)
1984
12/06/1984: France 1-0 Denmark (group stage, Paris)
16/06/1984: France 5-0 Belgium (group stage, Nantes)
19/06/1984: France 3-2 Yugoslavia (group stage, Saint-Étienne)
23/06/1984: France 3-2 Portugal aet (semi-finals, Marseille)
27/06/1984: France 2-0 Spain (final, Paris)
1992
10/06/1992: Sweden 1-1 France (group stage, Solna)
14/06/1992: France 0-0 England (group stage, Malmö)
17/06/1992: France 1-2 Denmark (group stage, Malmö)
1996
10/06/1996: Romania 0-1 France (group stage, Newcastle)
15/06/1996: France 1-1 Spain (group stage, Leeds)
18/06/1996: France 3-1 Bulgaria (group stage, Newcastle)
22/06/1996: France 0-0 Netherlands aet, 5-4 pens (quarter-finals, Liverpool)
26/06/1996: France 0-0 Czech Republic aet, 5-6 pens (semi-finals, Manchester)
2000
11/06/2000: France 3-0 Denmark (group stage, Bruges)
16/06/2000: Czech Republic 1-2 France (group stage, Bruges)
21/06/2000: France 2-3 Netherlands (group stage, Amsterdam)
25/06/2000: Spain 1-2 France (quarter-finals, Bruges)
28/06/2000: France 2-1 Portugal aet, won on golden goal (semi-finals, Brussels)
02/07/2000: France 2-1 Italy aet, won on golden goal (final, Rotterdam)
2004
13/06/2004: France 2-1 England (group stage, Lisbon)
17/06/2004: Croatia 2-2 France (group stage, Leiria)
21/06/2004: Switzerland 1-3 France (group stage, Coimbra)
25/06/2004: France 0-1 Greece (quarter-finals, Lisbon)
2008
09/06/2008: Romania 0-0 France (group stage, Zurich)
13/06/2008: Netherlands 4-1 France (group stage, Berne)
17/06/2008: France 0-2 Italy (group stage, Zurich)
2012
11/06/2012: France 1-1 England (group stage, Donetsk)
15/06/2012: Ukraine 0-2 France (group stage, Donetsk)
19/06/2012: Sweden 2-0 France (group stage, Kyiv)
23/06/2012: Spain 2-0 France (quarter-finals, Donetsk)
2016
10/06/2016: France 2-1 Romania (group stage, Saint-Denis)
15/06/2016: France 2-0 Albania (group stage, Marseille)
19/06/2016: Switzerland 0-0 France (group stage, Lille Métropole)
26/06/2016: France 2-1 Republic of Ireland (round of 16, Lyon)
03/07/2016: France 5-2 Iceland (quarter-finals, Saint-Denis)
07/07/2016: Germany 0-2 France (semi-finals, Marseille)
10/07/2016: Portugal 1-0 France aet (final, Saint-Denis)
2020
15/06/2021: France 1-0 Germany (group stage, Munich)
19/06/2021: Hungary 1-1 France (group stage, Budapest)
23/06/2021: Portugal 2-2 France (group stage, Budapest)
28/06/2021: France 3-3 Switzerland aet, 4-5 pens (round of 16, Bucharest)
2024
17/06/2024: Austria 0-1 France (group stage, Düsseldorf)
21/06/2024: Netherlands vs France (group stage, Leipzig)
25/06/2024: France vs Poland (group stage, Dortmund)
