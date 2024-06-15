Albania: All their EURO records and stats
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Albania's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE ALBANIA EVER WON THE EURO?
Albania have yet to win the UEFA European Championship. They were eliminated at the group stage in their first campaign, at EURO 2016.
Best result: Group stage (2016)
EURO appearances: 2
EURO hosts: N/A
Overall record: P4 W1 D0 L3 F2 A5
Group stage record: P4 W1 D0 L3 F2 A5
Knockout record: N/A
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not qualify
1964 Did not qualify
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Did not qualify
1976 Did not participate
1980 Did not participate
1984 Did not qualify
1988 Did not qualify
1992 Did not qualify
1996 Did not qualify
2000 Did not qualify
2004 Did not qualify
2008 Did not qualify
2012 Did not qualify
2016 Group stage
2020 Did not qualify
ALBANIA'S EURO RECORDS
Albania did not make it through the group stage at their maiden EURO in 2016, but recorded their first ever final tournament win.
Biggest victory
1-0: Albania vs Romania, 19/06/2016 (group stage)
Heaviest defeat
2-0: France vs Albania, 15/06/2016 (group stage)
Highest scoring draws
N/A
Highest scoring game
3 goals: 1-2 vs Italy, 15/06/2024 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
1 in 3 games in 2016 (av 0.33)
1 in 1 game in 2024 (av 1.00)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
1 in 3 games in 2016 (av 0.33)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
1: 2016, 2024
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
1: 2016, 2024
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 2 (2016, 2024)
Qualified from group: 0
Group winners: 0
Group runners-up: 0
Unbeaten group stage: 0
Winless group stage: 0
Best group record: P3 W1 D0 L2 F1 A3 (2016)
Worst group record: P3 W1 D0 L2 F1 A3 (2016)
Fewest points to qualify: N/A
Most points without qualifying: 3 (2016)
Biggest victory
1-0: Albania vs Romania, 19/06/2016 (group stage)
Heaviest defeat
2-0: France vs Albania, 15/06/2016 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
N/A
Highest scoring game
3 goals: 1-2 vs Italy, 15/06/2024 (group stage)
Most group goals scored
1: 2016, 2024
Most group goals conceded
3: 2016
Fewest group goals scored
1: 2016, 2024
Fewest group goals conceded
3: 2016
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
N/A
Quarter-finals
N/A
Semi-finals
N/A
Finals
N/A
Biggest victory
N/A
Heaviest defeat
N/A
Highest scoring game
N/A
Extra time
N/A
ALBANIA PLAYER RECORDS
Eight players were used in all three games at Albania's first EURO in 2016.
Most appearances
4: Elseid Hysaj
3: Arlind Ajeti, Amir Abrashi, Ansi Agolli, Etrit Berisha, Ermir Lenjani, Mergim Mavraj, Odise Roshi, Armando Sadiku
Most goals
1: Nedim Bajrami, Armando Sadiku
Hat-tricks
N/A
Most tournaments with goal
1: Nedim Bajrami, Armando Sadiku
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
20y 314d: Mario Mitaj (vs Italy, EURO 2024)
22y 98d: Kristjan Asllani (vs Italy, EURO 2024)
22y 130d: Elseid Hysaj (vs Switzerland, EURO 2016)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorer
25y 23d: Armando Sadiku (vs Romania, EURO 2016)
25y 108d: Nedim Bajrami (vs Italy, EURO 2024)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
33y 252d: Ansi Agolli (vs Romania, EURO 2016)
32y 328d: Lorik Cana (vs Romania, EURO 2016)
32y 151d: Burim Kukeli (vs France, EURO 2016)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorer
25y 108d: Nedim Bajrami (vs Italy, EURO 2024)
25y 23d: Armando Sadiku (vs Romania, EURO 2016)
Fastest goal scored
23 seconds: Nedim Bajrami (vs Italy, EURO 2024)
COACHES
Italian-born coach Gianni De Biasi took Albanian citizenship before leading the national team at EURO 2016.
Most final tournaments
1: Gianni De Biasi (2016), Sylvinho (2024)
Most matches
3: Gianni De Biasi (2016)
Most wins
1: Gianni De Biasi (2016)
Youngest coach
50y 64d: Sylvinho (vs Italy, EURO 2024)
Oldest coach
60y 3d: Gianni De Biasi (vs Romania, EURO 2016)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 0
Penalties conceded: 0
Penalty shoot-outs
N/A
ALL EURO FIXTURES
2016
11/06/2016: Albania 0-1 Switzerland (group stage, Lens Agglo)
15/06/2016: France 2-0 Albania (group stage, Marseille)
19/06/2016: Romania 0-1 Albania (group stage, Lyon)
2024
15/06/2024: Italy 2-1 Albania (group stage, Dortmund)
19/06/2024: Croatia vs Albania (group stage, Hamburg)
24/06/2024: Albania vs Spain (group stage, Düsseldorf)
Last updated: 15 June 2024