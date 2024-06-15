Albania: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE ALBANIA EVER WON THE EURO?

Albania have yet to win the UEFA European Championship. They were eliminated at the group stage in their first campaign, at EURO 2016.

Best result: Group stage (2016)

EURO appearances: 2

EURO hosts: N/A

Overall record: P4 W1 D0 L3 F2 A5

Group stage record: P4 W1 D0 L3 F2 A5

Knockout record: N/A

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not qualify

1964 Did not qualify﻿

1968 Did not qualify﻿

1972 Did not qualify﻿

1976 Did not participate

1980 Did not participate

1984 Did not qualify﻿

1988 Did not qualify﻿

1992 Did not qualify﻿

1996 Did not qualify﻿

2000 Did not qualify﻿

2004 Did not qualify﻿

2008 Did not qualify﻿

2012 Did not qualify﻿

2016 Group stage

2020 Did not qualify

ALBANIA'S EURO RECORDS

Albania did not make it through the group stage at their maiden EURO in 2016, but recorded their first ever final tournament win.

Biggest victory

1-0: Albania vs Romania, 19/06/2016 (group stage)



Heaviest defeat

2-0: France vs Albania, 15/06/2016 (group stage)

Highest scoring draws

N/A

Highest scoring game

3 goals: 1-2 vs Italy, 15/06/2024 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

1 in 3 games in 2016 (av 0.33)

1 in 1 game in 2024 (av 1.00)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 in 3 games in 2016 (av 0.33)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 2016, 2024



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 2016, 2024

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 2 (2016, 2024)

Qualified from group: 0

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 0﻿

Unbeaten group stage: 0﻿

Winless group stage: 0﻿

Best group record: P3 W1 D0 L2 F1 A3 (2016)

Worst group record: P3 W1 D0 L2 F1 A3 (2016)

Fewest points to qualify: N/A

Most points without qualifying: 3 (2016)

Biggest victory

1-0: Albania vs Romania, 19/06/2016 (group stage)



Heaviest defeat

2-0: France vs Albania, 15/06/2016 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw

N/A

Highest scoring game

3 goals: 1-2 vs Italy, 15/06/2024 (group stage)

Most group goals scored

1: 2016, 2024

Most group goals conceded

3: 2016

Fewest group goals scored

1: 2016, 2024

Fewest group goals conceded

3: 2016

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

N/A

Quarter-finals

N/A

Semi-finals

N/A



Finals

N/A



Biggest victory

N/A

Heaviest defeat

N/A

Highest scoring game

N/A



Extra time

N/A



ALBANIA PLAYER RECORDS

Eight players were used in all three games at Albania's first EURO in 2016.

Most appearances

4: Elseid Hysaj

3: Arlind Ajeti, Amir Abrashi, Ansi Agolli, Etrit Berisha, Ermir Lenjani, Mergim Mavraj, Odise Roshi, Armando Sadiku

Most goals

1: Nedim Bajrami, Armando Sadiku

Hat-tricks

N/A

Most tournaments with goal

1: Nedim Bajrami, Armando Sadiku

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

20y 314d: Mario Mitaj (vs Italy, EURO 2024)

22y 98d: Kristjan Asllani (vs Italy, EURO 2024)

22y 130d: Elseid Hysaj (vs Switzerland, EURO 2016)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorer

25y 23d: Armando Sadiku (vs Romania, EURO 2016)

25y 108d: Nedim Bajrami (vs Italy, EURO 2024)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

33y 252d: Ansi Agolli (vs Romania, EURO 2016)

32y 328d: Lorik Cana (vs Romania, EURO 2016)

32y 151d: Burim Kukeli (vs France, EURO 2016)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorer

25y 108d: Nedim Bajrami (vs Italy, EURO 2024)

25y 23d: Armando Sadiku (vs Romania, EURO 2016)

Fastest goal scored

23 seconds: Nedim Bajrami (vs Italy, EURO 2024)

COACHES

Italian-born coach Gianni De Biasi took Albanian citizenship before leading the national team at EURO 2016.

Most final tournaments

1: Gianni De Biasi (2016), Sylvinho (2024)

Most matches

3: Gianni De Biasi (2016)

Most wins

1: Gianni De Biasi (2016)

Youngest coach

50y 64d: Sylvinho (vs Italy, EURO 2024)

Oldest coach

60y 3d: Gianni De Biasi (vs Romania, EURO 2016)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 0

Penalties conceded: 0

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A



ALL EURO FIXTURES

2016

11/06/2016: Albania 0-1 Switzerland (group stage, Lens Agglo)

15/06/2016: France 2-0 Albania (group stage, Marseille)

19/06/2016: Romania 0-1 Albania (group stage, Lyon)

2024

15/06/2024: Italy 2-1 Albania (group stage, Dortmund)

19/06/2024: Croatia vs Albania (group stage, Hamburg)

24/06/2024: Albania vs Spain (group stage, Düsseldorf)

Last updated: 15 June 2024