Romania: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE ROMANIA EVER WON THE EURO?

Romania have yet to win the UEFA European Championship; in their most successful campaign to date, they reached the quarter-finals of EURO 2000.

Best result: Quarter-finals 2000

EURO appearances: 6

EURO hosts: N/A

Overall record: P17 W2 D5 L10 F13 A21

Group stage record: P16 W2 D5 L9 F13 A19

Knockout record: P1 W0 D0 L1 F0 A2

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not qualify

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Did not qualify

1984 Group stage

1988 Did not qualify

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Group stage

2000 Quarter-finals

2004 Did not qualify

2008 Group stage

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Group stage

2020 Did not qualify

Romania's road to Germany: Watch every goal

ROMANIA'S EURO RECORDS

The 1984 edition was Romania's first EURO final tournament. They reached the finals for a sixth time by qualifying for EURO 2024.

Biggest victory

3-0: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06/2024 (group stage)



Heaviest defeats

2-0: Italy vs Romania, 24/06/2000 (quarter-finals)

2-0: Netherlands vs Romania, 17/06/2008 (group stage)

Highest scoring draws

1-1: four times, most recently vs Switzerland, 15/06/2016 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 3-2 vs England, 20/06/2000 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

4 in 4 games in 2000 (av. 1.00)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 in 3 games in 1996 (av 0.33)

1 in 3 games in 2008 (av. 0.33)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

4: 2000



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 1996, 2008, 2016

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 6 (1984, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2016, 2024)

Qualified from group: 1 (2000)

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 1 (2000)

Unbeaten group stage: 0

Winless group stage: 4 (1984, 1996, 2008, 2016)

Best group record: P3 W1 D1 L1 F4 A4 (2000)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D0 L3 F1 A4 (1996)

Fewest points to qualify: 4 (2000)

Most points without qualifying: 2 (2008)

Biggest victory

3-0: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06/2024



Heaviest defeat

2-0: Netherlands vs Romania, 17/06/2008

Highest scoring draw

1-1: four times, most recently vs Switzerland, 15/06/2016 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 3-2 vs England, 20/06/2000 (group stage)

Most group goals scored

4: 2000

Most group goals conceded

4: 1984, 1996, 2000, 2016

Fewest group goals scored

3: 2008

Fewest group goals conceded

1: 1996, 2008

Chivu scores for Romania against England at EURO 2000

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

N/A

Quarter-finals

P1 W0 L1

Semi-finals

N/A



Finals

N/A



Biggest victory

N/A

Heaviest defeats

2-0: Italy vs Romania, 24/06/2000 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring game

2 goals: 0-2: vs Italy, 24/06/2000 (quarter-finals)



Extra time

N/A

ROMANIA PLAYER RECORDS

Gheorghe Hagi was one of a number of players who featured for Romania as they qualified for back-to-back EURO final tournaments in 1996 and 2000.

Most appearances

8: Gheorghe Hagi

7: Cristian Chivu, Dorinel Munteanu



Most goals

2: Bogdan Stancu

1: 11 players

Most tournaments with goal

1: 12 players

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

19y 130d: Gheorghe Hagi (vs Spain, EURO 1984)

19y 230d: Cristian Chivu (vs Germany, EURO 2000)

21y 156d: Adrian Mutu (vs Germany, EURO 2000)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

19y 238d: Cristian Chivu (vs England, EURO 2000)

24y 347d: Denis Drăguş (vs Ukraine, EURO 2024)

25y 34d: Marcel Coraş (vs West Germany, EURO 1984)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

36y 350d: Florin Niță (vs Ukraine, EURO 2024)

36y 98d: Lucian Sanmartean (vs Albania, EURO 2016)

36y 35d: Miodrag Belodedici (vs Italy, EURO 2000)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

31y 361d: Dorinel Munteanu (vs England, EURO 2000)

31y 95d: Laszlo Bölöni (vs Spain, EURO 1984)

31y 41d: Nicolae Stanciu (vs Ukraine, EURO 2024)

Fastest goal scored

5 min: Viorel Moldovan (vs Germany, EURO 2000)

See Romania seal top spot in their qualifying group

COACHES

Anghel Iordănescu led Romania at EURO '96 and EURO 2016. His son Edward Iordănescu is in charge for their EURO 2024 campaign.

Most final tournaments

2: Anghel Iordănescu (1996, 2016)

Most matches

6: Anghel Iordănescu (1996, 2016)

Most wins

1: Emerich Ienei, Edward Iordănescu

Youngest coach

38y 321d: Mircea Lucescu (vs Spain, EURO 1984)

Oldest coach

66y 46d: Anghel Iordănescu (vs Albania, EURO 2016)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 4

Scored 3

Saved 1

Penalties conceded: 2

Scored 2

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A

ALL EURO FIXTURES

1984

14/06/1984: Romania 1-1 Spain (group stage, Saint-Etienne)

17/06/1984: West Germany 2-1 Romania (group stage, Lens Agglo)

20/06/1984: Portugal 1-0 Romania (group stage, Nantes)

1996

10/06/1996: Romania 0-1 France (group stage, Newcastle)

13/06/1996: Bulgaria 1-0 Romania (group stage, Newcastle)

18/06/1996: Romania 1-2 Spain (group stage, Leeds)

2000

12/06/2000: Germany 1-1 Romania (group stage, Liege)

17/06/2000: Romania 0-1 Portugal (group stage, Arnhem)

20/06/2000: England 2-3 Romania (group stage, Charleroi)

24/06/2000: Italy 2-0 Romania (quarter-finals, Brussels)

2008

09/06/2008: Romania 0-0 France (group stage, Zurich)

13/06/2008: Italy 1-1 Romania (group stage, Zurich)

17/06/2008: Netherlands 2-0 Romania (group stage, Bern)

2016

10/06/2016: France 2-1 Romania (group stage, Saint-Denis)

15/06/2016: Romania 1-1 Switzerland (group stage, Paris)

19/06/2016: Romania 0-1 Albania (group stage, Lyon)

2024

17/06/2024: Romania 3-0 Ukraine (group, Munich)

22/06/2024: Belgium vs Romania (group, Cologne)

26/06/2024: Slovakia vs Romania (group, Frankfurt)

Last updated: 17 June 2024