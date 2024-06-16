Serbia: All their EURO records and stats
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Article summary
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Serbia's EURO records and stats.
Article top media content
Article body
GENERAL: HAVE SERBIA EVER WON THE EURO?
Serbia have yet to win a EURO. This is their first EURO final tournament as an independent nation, though plenty of Serbian players featured at the finals with Yugoslavia and Serbia and Montengro.
Best result: Runners-up as Yugoslavia 1960, 1968
EURO appearances: 6
EURO hosts: 1976 (fourth place)
Overall record: P15 W3 D2 L10 F22 A40
Group stage record: P7 W1 D1 L5 F9 A18
Knockout record: P8 W2 D1 L5 F13 A22
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Runners-up (as Yugoslavia)
1964 Did not qualify (as Yugoslavia)
1968 Runners-up (as Yugoslavia)
1972 Did not qualify (as Yugoslavia)
1976 Fourth place (as Yugoslavia)
1980 Did not qualify (as Yugoslavia)
1984 Group stage (as Yugoslavia)
1988 Did not qualify (as Yugoslavia)
1992 qualified, subsequently disqualified (as Yugoslavia)
1996 Did not participate (as Yugoslavia)
2000 Quarter-finals (as Yugoslavia)
2004 Did not qualify (as Serbia and Montenegro)
2008 Did not qualify
2012 Did not qualify
2016 Did not qualify
2020 Did not qualify
SERBIA'S EURO RECORDS
Serbia are featuring at the final tournament for the first time as an independent nation, though Serbia and Montenegro competed at EURO 2000.
Biggest victory
5-4: Yugoslavia vs France, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)
1-0: twice, most recently vs Norway, 18/06/2000 (group stage)
Heaviest defeats
6-1: Netherlands vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)
5-0: Denmark vs Yugoslavia, 16/06/1984 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000 (group stage)
Highest scoring game
9 goals: 5-4 vs France, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)
Most goals scored at a EURO
8 in 4 games in 2000 (av 2.00)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
2 in 3 games in 1984 (av. 0.67)
2 in 2 games in 1968 (av. 1.00)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
4: 1960, 2000
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
1: 1968
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 3; as Yugoslavia (1984, 2000), as Serbia (2024)
Qualified from group: 1 as Yugoslavia (2000)
Group winners: 0
Group runners-up: 1 as Yugoslavia (2000)
Unbeaten group stage: 0
Winless group stage: 1 as Yugoslavia (1984)
Best group record: P3 W1 D1 L1 F7 A7 (2000, as Yugoslavia)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A10 (1984, as Yugoslavia)
Fewest points to qualify: 4 (2000, as Yugoslavia)
Most points without qualifying: 0 (1984, as Yugoslavia)
Biggest victory
1-0: Yugoslavia vs Norway, 18/06/2000
Heaviest defeat
5-0: Denmark vs Yugoslavia, 16/06/1984
Highest scoring draw
3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000
Highest scoring game
7 goals: 3-4 vs Spain, 21/06/2000 (as Yugoslavia)
Most group goals scored
7: 2000 (as Yugoslavia)
Most group goals conceded
10: 1984 (as Yugoslavia)
Fewest group goals scored
2: 1984 (as Yugoslavia)
Fewest group goals conceded
7: 2000 (as Yugoslavia)
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
N/A
Quarter-finals
P1 W0 L1
Semi-finals
P3 W2 L1
Finals
P2 W0 L2*
*The 1968 final, which was lost in a replay after a 1-1 draw, is a single entry
Biggest victory
5-4: Yugoslavia vs France, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)
1-0: Yugoslavia vs England, 05/06/1968 (semi-finals)
Heaviest defeats
6-1: Netherlands vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)
Highest scoring game
9 goals: 5-4 vs France, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)
Extra time
L vs Soviet Union, 1960 final (1-1 / 1-2)
D vs Italy, 1968 final (1-1 / 1-1) - replay required
L vs West Germany, 1976 semi-final (2-2 / 2-4)
L vs Yugoslavia, 1976 third-place play-off (2-2 / 2-3)
SERBIA PLAYER RECORDS
Savo Milošević was the joint-top scorer at EURO 2000 with five goals for Serbia and Montenegro.
Most appearances
7: Dragan Stojković
5: Dragan Džajić
4: Seven players
Most goals
5: Savo Milošević
4: Dragan Džajić
2: Dražan Jerković, Milan Galić
Most tournaments with goal
2: Dragan Džajić (1968, 1976)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
19y 102d: Dragan Stojković (vs Belgium, EURO 1984)
19y 353d: Jovan Aćimović (vs Italy, EURO 1968)
20y 211d: Fahrudin Jusufi (vs France, EURO 1960)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
19y 108d: Dragan Stojković (vs France, EURO 1984)
22y 6d: Dragan Džajić (vs England, EURO 1968)
22y 27d: Tomislav Knež (vs France, EURO 1960)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
35y 209d: Dušan Tadić (vs England, EURO 2024)
35y 114d: Dragan Stojković (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)
34y 127d: Miroslav Djukić (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
31y 276d: Ljubinko Drulović (vs Slovenia, EURO 2000)
30y 263d: Dejan Govedarica (vs Spain, EURO 2000)
30y 20d: Dragan Džajić (vs Netherlands, EURO 1976)
Fastest goal scored
8 min - Savo Milošević (vs Norway, EURO 2000)
COACHES
Dragan Stojković guided Serbia to the finals of EURO 2024; he played for Yugoslavia at the 1984 EURO and was in the Serbia and Montenegro squad for EURO 2000.
Most final tournaments
1: Six coaches
Most matches
4: Vujadin Boškov (2000)
Most wins
1: Three coaches
Youngest coach
40y 39d: Ljubomir Lovrić (vs France, EURO 1960)
Oldest coach
69y 40d: Vujadin Boškov (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 1
Scored 1
Penalties conceded: 2
Scored 2
Penalty shoot-outs
N/A
ALL EURO FIXTURES
1960
06/07/1960: France 4-5 Yugoslavia (semi-finals, Paris)
10/07/1960: USSR 2-1 Yugoslavia aet (final, Paris)
1968
05/06/1968: Yugoslavia 1-0 England (semi-finals, Florence)
08/06/1968: Italy 1-1 Yugoslavia aet (final, Rome)
10/06/1968: Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia (final replay, Rome)
1976
17/06/1976: Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany aet (semi-finals, Belgrade)
19/06/1976: Netherlands 3-2 Yugoslavia aet (third place play-off, Zagreb)
1984
13/06/1984: Belgium 2-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, Lens Agglo)
16/06/1984: Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, Lyon)
19/06/1984: France 3-2 Yugoslavia (group stage, Saint-Etienne)
2000
13/06/2000: Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia (group stage, Charleroi)
18/06/2000: Norway 0-1 Yugoslavia (group stage, Liege)
21/06/2000: Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain (group stage, Bruges)
25/06/2000: Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (quarter-finals, Rotterdam)
2024
16/06/2024: Serbia 0-1 England (group, Gelsenkirchen)
20/06/2024: Slovenia vs Serbia (group, Munich)
25/06/2024: Denmark vs Serbia (group, Munich)
Last updated: 16 June 2024