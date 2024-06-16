Serbia: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE SERBIA EVER WON THE EURO?

Serbia have yet to win a EURO. This is their first EURO final tournament as an independent nation, though plenty of Serbian players featured at the finals with Yugoslavia and Serbia and Montengro.

Best result: Runners-up as Yugoslavia 1960, 1968

EURO appearances: 6

EURO hosts: 1976 (fourth place)

Overall record: P15 W3 D2 L10 F22 A40

Group stage record: P7 W1 D1 L5 F9 A18

Knockout record: P8 W2 D1 L5 F13 A22

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Runners-up (as Yugoslavia)

1964 Did not qualify (as Yugoslavia)

1968 Runners-up (as Yugoslavia)

1972 Did not qualify (as Yugoslavia)

1976 Fourth place (as Yugoslavia)

1980 Did not qualify (as Yugoslavia)

1984 Group stage (as Yugoslavia)

1988 Did not qualify (as Yugoslavia)

1992 qualified, subsequently disqualified (as Yugoslavia)

1996 Did not participate (as Yugoslavia)

2000 Quarter-finals (as Yugoslavia)

2004 Did not qualify (as Serbia and Montenegro)

2008 Did not qualify

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Did not qualify

2020 Did not qualify

SERBIA'S EURO RECORDS

Serbia are featuring at the final tournament for the first time as an independent nation, though Serbia and Montenegro competed at EURO 2000.

Biggest victory

5-4: Yugoslavia vs France, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)

1-0: twice, most recently vs Norway, 18/06/2000 (group stage)

Heaviest defeats

6-1: Netherlands vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)

5-0: Denmark vs Yugoslavia, 16/06/1984 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw

3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

9 goals: 5-4 vs France, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)

Most goals scored at a EURO

8 in 4 games in 2000 (av 2.00)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

2 in 3 games in 1984 (av. 0.67)

2 in 2 games in 1968 (av. 1.00)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

4: 1960, 2000



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 1968

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 3; as Yugoslavia (1984, 2000), as Serbia (2024)

Qualified from group: 1 as Yugoslavia (2000)

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 1 as Yugoslavia (2000)

Unbeaten group stage: 0

Winless group stage: 1 as Yugoslavia (1984)

Best group record: P3 W1 D1 L1 F7 A7 (2000, as Yugoslavia)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D0 L3 F2 A10 (1984, as Yugoslavia)

Fewest points to qualify: 4 (2000, as Yugoslavia)

Most points without qualifying: 0 (1984, as Yugoslavia)

Biggest victory

1-0: Yugoslavia vs Norway, 18/06/2000



Heaviest defeat

5-0: Denmark vs Yugoslavia, 16/06/1984

Highest scoring draw

3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000

Highest scoring game

7 goals: 3-4 vs Spain, 21/06/2000 (as Yugoslavia)

Most group goals scored

7: 2000 (as Yugoslavia)

Most group goals conceded

10: 1984 (as Yugoslavia)

Fewest group goals scored

2: 1984 (as Yugoslavia)

Fewest group goals conceded

7: 2000 (as Yugoslavia)

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

N/A

Quarter-finals

P1 W0 L1

Semi-finals

P3 W2 L1



Finals

P2 W0 L2*

*The 1968 final, which was lost in a replay after a 1-1 draw, is a single entry



Biggest victory

5-4: Yugoslavia vs France, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)

1-0: Yugoslavia vs England, 05/06/1968 (semi-finals)

Heaviest defeats

6-1: Netherlands vs Yugoslavia, 25/06/2000 (quarter-finals)

Highest scoring game

9 goals: 5-4 vs France, 06/07/1960 (semi-finals)



Extra time

L vs Soviet Union, 1960 final (1-1 / 1-2)

D vs Italy, 1968 final (1-1 / 1-1) - replay required

L vs West Germany, 1976 semi-final (2-2 / 2-4)

L vs Yugoslavia, 1976 third-place play-off (2-2 / 2-3)

SERBIA PLAYER RECORDS

Savo Milošević was the joint-top scorer at EURO 2000 with five goals for Serbia and Montenegro.

Most appearances

7: Dragan Stojković

5: Dragan Džajić

4: Seven players

Most goals

5: Savo Milošević

4: Dragan Džajić

2: Dražan Jerković, Milan Galić

Most tournaments with goal

2: Dragan Džajić (1968, 1976)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

19y 102d: Dragan Stojković (vs Belgium, EURO 1984)

19y 353d: Jovan Aćimović (vs Italy, EURO 1968)

20y 211d: Fahrudin Jusufi (vs France, EURO 1960)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

19y 108d: Dragan Stojković (vs France, EURO 1984)

22y 6d: Dragan Džajić (vs England, EURO 1968)

22y 27d: Tomislav Knež (vs France, EURO 1960)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

35y 209d: Dušan Tadić (vs England, EURO 2024)

35y 114d: Dragan Stojković (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)

34y 127d: Miroslav Djukić (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

31y 276d: Ljubinko Drulović (vs Slovenia, EURO 2000)

30y 263d: Dejan Govedarica (vs Spain, EURO 2000)

30y 20d: Dragan Džajić (vs Netherlands, EURO 1976)

Fastest goal scored

8 min - Savo Milošević (vs Norway, EURO 2000)

COACHES

Dragan Stojković guided Serbia to the finals of EURO 2024; he played for Yugoslavia at the 1984 EURO and was in the Serbia and Montenegro squad for EURO 2000.

Most final tournaments

1: Six coaches

Most matches

4: Vujadin Boškov (2000)

Most wins

1: Three coaches

Youngest coach

40y 39d: Ljubomir Lovrić (vs France, EURO 1960)

Oldest coach

69y 40d: Vujadin Boškov (vs Netherlands, EURO 2000)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 1

Scored 1

Penalties conceded: 2

Scored 2

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A



ALL EURO FIXTURES

1960

06/07/1960: France 4-5 Yugoslavia (semi-finals, Paris)

10/07/1960: USSR 2-1 Yugoslavia aet (final, Paris)

1968

05/06/1968: Yugoslavia 1-0 England (semi-finals, Florence)

08/06/1968: Italy 1-1 Yugoslavia aet (final, Rome)

10/06/1968: Italy 2-0 Yugoslavia (final replay, Rome)

1976

17/06/1976: Yugoslavia 2-4 West Germany aet (semi-finals, Belgrade)

19/06/1976: Netherlands 3-2 Yugoslavia aet (third place play-off, Zagreb)

1984

13/06/1984: Belgium 2-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, Lens Agglo)

16/06/1984: Denmark 5-0 Yugoslavia (group stage, Lyon)

19/06/1984: France 3-2 Yugoslavia (group stage, Saint-Etienne)

2000

13/06/2000: Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia (group stage, Charleroi)

18/06/2000: Norway 0-1 Yugoslavia (group stage, Liege)

21/06/2000: Yugoslavia 3-4 Spain (group stage, Bruges)

25/06/2000: Netherlands 6-1 Yugoslavia (quarter-finals, Rotterdam)

2024

16/06/2024: Serbia 0-1 England (group, Gelsenkirchen)

20/06/2024: Slovenia vs Serbia (group, Munich)

25/06/2024: Denmark vs Serbia (group, Munich)

Last updated: 16 June 2024