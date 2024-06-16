UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Slovenia: All their EURO records and stats

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Slovenia's EURO records and stats.

Slovenia have reached their first EURO final tournament since 2000
GENERAL: HAVE SLOVENIA EVER WON THE EURO?

Slovenia have yet to win the UEFA European Championship.

Best result: Group stage 2000
EURO appearances: 2
EURO hosts: N/A
Overall record: P4 W0 D3 L1 F5 A6
Group stage record: P4 W0 D3 L1 F5 A6
Knockout record: N/A

EURO-by-EURO record
1960 N/A
1964 N/A﻿
1968 N/A﻿
1972 N/A﻿
1976 N/A﻿
1980 N/A﻿
1984 N/A﻿
1988 N/A﻿
1992 N/A﻿
1996 Did not qualify﻿
2000 Group stage
2004 Did not qualify﻿﻿
2008 Did not qualify﻿﻿
2012 Did not qualify﻿﻿
2016 Did not qualify﻿﻿
2020 Did not qualify﻿

Slovenia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

SLOVENIA'S EURO RECORDS

EURO 2024 is Slovenia's second European Championship; they previously competed in the group stage in EURO 2000.

Biggest victory
N/A

Heaviest defeat
2-1: Spain vs Slovenia, 18/06/2000 (group stage)

Highest scoring draw
3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000 (group stage)

Highest scoring game
6 goals: 3-3 vs Yugoslavia, 13/06/2000 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO
4 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 1.33)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO
4 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 1.33)

Most different goalscorers at a EURO
2: 2000

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
2: 2000

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 2 (2000, 2024)
Qualified from group: 0
Group winners: 0
Group runners-up: 0
Unbeaten group stage: 0
Winless group stage: 1 (2000)
Best group record: P3 W0 D2 L1 F4 A5 (2000)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D2 L1 F4 A5 (2000)
Fewest points to qualify: N/A
Most points without qualifying: 2 (2000)

Biggest victory
N/A

Heaviest defeat
2-1: Spain vs Slovenia, 18/06/2000

Highest scoring draw
3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000

Highest scoring game
6 goals: 3-3 vs Yugoslavia, 13/06/2000

Most group goals scored
4: 2000

Most group goals conceded
5: 2000

Fewest group goals scored
4: 2000

Fewest group goals conceded
5: 2000

EURO 2000 highlights: Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16
N/A

Quarter-finals
N/A 

Semi-finals
N/A

Finals
N/A

Biggest victory
N/A

Heaviest defeats
N/A

Highest scoring game
N/A

Extra time
N/A

SLOVENIA PLAYER RECORDS

Then playing for Olympiacos in Greece, Zlatko Zahovič was Slovenia's most famous footballer when they competed at EURO 2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Most appearances
3: 11 players

Most goals
3: Zlatko Zahovič
1: Miran Pavlin, Erik Janža

Most tournaments with goal
1: Erik Janža (2024), Zlatko Zahovič (2000), Miran Pavlin (2000)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
23y 119d: Milenko Ačimovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
23y 352d: Zoran Pavlovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
24y 196d: Aleksander Knavs (vs Spain, EURO 2000)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
28y 249d: Miran Pavlin (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
29y 133d: Zlatko Zahovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
30y 361d: Erik Janža (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
35y 158d: Jasmin Kurtić (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)
32y 183d: Darko Milanič (vs Spain, EURO 2000)
32y 75d: Aleš Čeh (vs Norway, EURO 2000)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
30y 361d: Erik Janža (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)
29y 138d: Zlatko Zahovič (vs Spain, EURO 2000)
28y 249d: Miran Pavlin (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

Fastest goal scored
23 min - Zlatko Zahovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

Slovenia celebrate EURO 2024 qualification

COACHES

Srečko Katanec led Slovenia to their first major final tournament, EURO 2000.

Most final tournaments
1: Srečko Katanec (2000), Matjaž Kek (2024)

Most matches
3: Srečko Katanec (2000)

Most wins
N/A

Youngest coach
36y 333d: Srečko Katanec (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

Oldest coach
62y 281d: Matjaž Kek (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 0

Penalties conceded: 0

Penalty shoot-outs
N/A

ALL EURO FIXTURES

2000
13/06/2000: Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia, group stage, Charleroi)
18/06/2000: Slovenia 1-2 Spain (group stage, Amsterdam)
21/06/2000: Slovenia 0-0 Norway, group stage, Arnhem)

2024
16/06/2024: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark (group, Stuttgart)
20/06/2024: Slovenia vs Serbia (group, Munich)
25/06/2024: England vs Slovenia (group, Cologne)

Last updated: 16 June 2024

