Slovenia: All their EURO records and stats
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more: check out Slovenia's EURO records and stats.
GENERAL: HAVE SLOVENIA EVER WON THE EURO?
Slovenia have yet to win the UEFA European Championship.
Best result: Group stage 2000
EURO appearances: 2
EURO hosts: N/A
Overall record: P4 W0 D3 L1 F5 A6
Group stage record: P4 W0 D3 L1 F5 A6
Knockout record: N/A
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 N/A
1964 N/A
1968 N/A
1972 N/A
1976 N/A
1980 N/A
1984 N/A
1988 N/A
1992 N/A
1996 Did not qualify
2000 Group stage
2004 Did not qualify
2008 Did not qualify
2012 Did not qualify
2016 Did not qualify
2020 Did not qualify
SLOVENIA'S EURO RECORDS
EURO 2024 is Slovenia's second European Championship; they previously competed in the group stage in EURO 2000.
Biggest victory
N/A
Heaviest defeat
2-1: Spain vs Slovenia, 18/06/2000 (group stage)
Highest scoring draw
3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000 (group stage)
Highest scoring game
6 goals: 3-3 vs Yugoslavia, 13/06/2000 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
4 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 1.33)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
4 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 1.33)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
2: 2000
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
2: 2000
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Appearances: 2 (2000, 2024)
Qualified from group: 0
Group winners: 0
Group runners-up: 0
Unbeaten group stage: 0
Winless group stage: 1 (2000)
Best group record: P3 W0 D2 L1 F4 A5 (2000)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D2 L1 F4 A5 (2000)
Fewest points to qualify: N/A
Most points without qualifying: 2 (2000)
Biggest victory
N/A
Heaviest defeat
2-1: Spain vs Slovenia, 18/06/2000
Highest scoring draw
3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000
Highest scoring game
6 goals: 3-3 vs Yugoslavia, 13/06/2000
Most group goals scored
4: 2000
Most group goals conceded
5: 2000
Fewest group goals scored
4: 2000
Fewest group goals conceded
5: 2000
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
N/A
Quarter-finals
N/A
Semi-finals
N/A
Finals
N/A
Biggest victory
N/A
Heaviest defeats
N/A
Highest scoring game
N/A
Extra time
N/A
SLOVENIA PLAYER RECORDS
Then playing for Olympiacos in Greece, Zlatko Zahovič was Slovenia's most famous footballer when they competed at EURO 2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands.
Most appearances
3: 11 players
Most goals
3: Zlatko Zahovič
1: Miran Pavlin, Erik Janža
Most tournaments with goal
1: Erik Janža (2024), Zlatko Zahovič (2000), Miran Pavlin (2000)
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
23y 119d: Milenko Ačimovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
23y 352d: Zoran Pavlovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
24y 196d: Aleksander Knavs (vs Spain, EURO 2000)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
28y 249d: Miran Pavlin (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
29y 133d: Zlatko Zahovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
30y 361d: Erik Janža (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
35y 158d: Jasmin Kurtić (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)
32y 183d: Darko Milanič (vs Spain, EURO 2000)
32y 75d: Aleš Čeh (vs Norway, EURO 2000)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
30y 361d: Erik Janža (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)
29y 138d: Zlatko Zahovič (vs Spain, EURO 2000)
28y 249d: Miran Pavlin (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
Fastest goal scored
23 min - Zlatko Zahovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
COACHES
Srečko Katanec led Slovenia to their first major final tournament, EURO 2000.
Most final tournaments
1: Srečko Katanec (2000), Matjaž Kek (2024)
Most matches
3: Srečko Katanec (2000)
Most wins
N/A
Youngest coach
36y 333d: Srečko Katanec (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)
Oldest coach
62y 281d: Matjaž Kek (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 0
Penalties conceded: 0
Penalty shoot-outs
N/A
ALL EURO FIXTURES
2000
13/06/2000: Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia, group stage, Charleroi)
18/06/2000: Slovenia 1-2 Spain (group stage, Amsterdam)
21/06/2000: Slovenia 0-0 Norway, group stage, Arnhem)
2024
16/06/2024: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark (group, Stuttgart)
20/06/2024: Slovenia vs Serbia (group, Munich)
25/06/2024: England vs Slovenia (group, Cologne)
Last updated: 16 June 2024