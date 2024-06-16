Slovenia: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE SLOVENIA EVER WON THE EURO?

Slovenia have yet to win the UEFA European Championship.

Best result: Group stage 2000

EURO appearances: 2

EURO hosts: N/A

Overall record: P4 W0 D3 L1 F5 A6

Group stage record: P4 W0 D3 L1 F5 A6

Knockout record: N/A

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 N/A

1964 N/A﻿

1968 N/A﻿

1972 N/A﻿

1976 N/A﻿

1980 N/A﻿

1984 N/A﻿

1988 N/A﻿

1992 N/A﻿

1996 Did not qualify﻿

2000 Group stage

2004 Did not qualify﻿﻿

2008 Did not qualify﻿﻿

2012 Did not qualify﻿﻿

2016 Did not qualify﻿﻿

2020 Did not qualify﻿

Slovenia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

SLOVENIA'S EURO RECORDS

EURO 2024 is Slovenia's second European Championship; they previously competed in the group stage in EURO 2000.

Biggest victory

N/A

Heaviest defeat

2-1: Spain vs Slovenia, 18/06/2000 (group stage)



Highest scoring draw

3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

6 goals: 3-3 vs Yugoslavia, 13/06/2000 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

4 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 1.33)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

4 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 1.33)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

2: 2000



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

2: 2000

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 2 (2000, 2024)

Qualified from group: 0

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 0

Unbeaten group stage: 0

Winless group stage: 1 (2000)

Best group record: P3 W0 D2 L1 F4 A5 (2000)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D2 L1 F4 A5 (2000)

Fewest points to qualify: N/A

Most points without qualifying: 2 (2000)

Biggest victory

N/A



Heaviest defeat

2-1: Spain vs Slovenia, 18/06/2000

Highest scoring draw

3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000

Highest scoring game

6 goals: 3-3 vs Yugoslavia, 13/06/2000

Most group goals scored

4: 2000

Most group goals conceded

5: 2000

Fewest group goals scored

4: 2000

Fewest group goals conceded

5: 2000

EURO 2000 highlights: Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

N/A

Quarter-finals

N/A

Semi-finals

N/A



Finals

N/A



Biggest victory

N/A

Heaviest defeats

N/A

Highest scoring game

N/A

Extra time

N/A

SLOVENIA PLAYER RECORDS

Then playing for Olympiacos in Greece, Zlatko Zahovič was Slovenia's most famous footballer when they competed at EURO 2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Most appearances

3: 11 players



Most goals

3: Zlatko Zahovič

1: Miran Pavlin, Erik Janža

Most tournaments with goal

1: Erik Janža (2024), Zlatko Zahovič (2000), Miran Pavlin (2000)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

23y 119d: Milenko Ačimovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

23y 352d: Zoran Pavlovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

24y 196d: Aleksander Knavs (vs Spain, EURO 2000)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

28y 249d: Miran Pavlin (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

29y 133d: Zlatko Zahovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

30y 361d: Erik Janža (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

35y 158d: Jasmin Kurtić (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)

32y 183d: Darko Milanič (vs Spain, EURO 2000)

32y 75d: Aleš Čeh (vs Norway, EURO 2000)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

30y 361d: Erik Janža (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)

29y 138d: Zlatko Zahovič (vs Spain, EURO 2000)

28y 249d: Miran Pavlin (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

Fastest goal scored

23 min - Zlatko Zahovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

Slovenia celebrate EURO 2024 qualification

COACHES

Srečko Katanec led Slovenia to their first major final tournament, EURO 2000.

Most final tournaments

1: Srečko Katanec (2000), Matjaž Kek (2024)

Most matches

3: Srečko Katanec (2000)

Most wins

N/A

Youngest coach

36y 333d: Srečko Katanec (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

Oldest coach

62y 281d: Matjaž Kek (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 0

Penalties conceded: 0

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A

ALL EURO FIXTURES

2000

13/06/2000: Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia, group stage, Charleroi)

18/06/2000: Slovenia 1-2 Spain (group stage, Amsterdam)

21/06/2000: Slovenia 0-0 Norway, group stage, Arnhem)

2024

16/06/2024: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark (group, Stuttgart)

20/06/2024: Slovenia vs Serbia (group, Munich)

25/06/2024: England vs Slovenia (group, Cologne)

Last updated: 16 June 2024