Slovenia: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE SLOVENIA EVER WON THE EURO?

Slovenia have yet to win the UEFA European Championship.

Best result: Group stage 2000

EURO appearances: 2

EURO hosts: N/A

Overall record: P4 W0 D3 L1 F5 A6

Group stage record: P4 W0 D3 L1 F5 A6

Knockout record: N/A

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 N/A

1964 N/A

1968 N/A

1972 N/A

1976 N/A

1980 N/A

1984 N/A

1988 N/A

1992 N/A

1996 Did not qualify

2000 Group stage

2004 Did not qualify

2008 Did not qualify

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Did not qualify

2020 Did not qualify

SLOVENIA'S EURO RECORDS

EURO 2024 is Slovenia's second European Championship; they previously competed in the group stage in EURO 2000.

Biggest victory

N/A

Heaviest defeat

2-1: Spain vs Slovenia, 18/06/2000 (group stage)



Highest scoring draw

3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

6 goals: 3-3 vs Yugoslavia, 13/06/2000 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

4 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 1.33)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

4 in 3 games in 2000 (av. 1.33)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

2: 2000



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

2: 2000

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 2 (2000, 2024)

Qualified from group: 0

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 0

Unbeaten group stage: 0

Winless group stage: 1 (2000)

Best group record: P3 W0 D2 L1 F4 A5 (2000)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D2 L1 F4 A5 (2000)

Fewest points to qualify: N/A

Most points without qualifying: 2 (2000)

Biggest victory

N/A



Heaviest defeat

2-1: Spain vs Slovenia, 18/06/2000

Highest scoring draw

3-3: Yugoslavia vs Slovenia, 13/06/2000

Highest scoring game

6 goals: 3-3 vs Yugoslavia, 13/06/2000

Most group goals scored

4: 2000

Most group goals conceded

5: 2000

Fewest group goals scored

4: 2000

Fewest group goals conceded

5: 2000

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

N/A

Quarter-finals

N/A

Semi-finals

N/A



Finals

N/A



Biggest victory

N/A

Heaviest defeats

N/A

Highest scoring game

N/A

Extra time

N/A

SLOVENIA PLAYER RECORDS

Then playing for Olympiacos in Greece, Zlatko Zahovič was Slovenia's most famous footballer when they competed at EURO 2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Most appearances

3: 11 players



Most goals

3: Zlatko Zahovič

1: Miran Pavlin, Erik Janža

Most tournaments with goal

1: Erik Janža (2024), Zlatko Zahovič (2000), Miran Pavlin (2000)

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

23y 119d: Milenko Ačimovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

23y 352d: Zoran Pavlovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

24y 196d: Aleksander Knavs (vs Spain, EURO 2000)

Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

28y 249d: Miran Pavlin (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

29y 133d: Zlatko Zahovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

30y 361d: Erik Janža (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

35y 158d: Jasmin Kurtić (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)

32y 183d: Darko Milanič (vs Spain, EURO 2000)

32y 75d: Aleš Čeh (vs Norway, EURO 2000)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

30y 361d: Erik Janža (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)

29y 138d: Zlatko Zahovič (vs Spain, EURO 2000)

28y 249d: Miran Pavlin (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

Fastest goal scored

23 min - Zlatko Zahovič (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

COACHES

Srečko Katanec led Slovenia to their first major final tournament, EURO 2000.

Most final tournaments

1: Srečko Katanec (2000), Matjaž Kek (2024)

Most matches

3: Srečko Katanec (2000)

Most wins

N/A

Youngest coach

36y 333d: Srečko Katanec (vs Yugoslavia, EURO 2000)

Oldest coach

62y 281d: Matjaž Kek (vs Denmark, EURO 2024)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 0

Penalties conceded: 0

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A

ALL EURO FIXTURES

2000

13/06/2000: Yugoslavia 3-3 Slovenia, group stage, Charleroi)

18/06/2000: Slovenia 1-2 Spain (group stage, Amsterdam)

21/06/2000: Slovenia 0-0 Norway, group stage, Arnhem)

2024

16/06/2024: Slovenia 1-1 Denmark (group, Stuttgart)

20/06/2024: Slovenia vs Serbia (group, Munich)

25/06/2024: England vs Slovenia (group, Cologne)

Last updated: 16 June 2024