UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: All the friendlies and results

The countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 is on. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games, as well as their pre-EURO friendly opponents.

Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.

Form: LLDDWW

Latest: Sweden 1-0 Albania, 25/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿TBC

First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Form: WWWWWL

Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Austria vs Serbia, 04/06

Switzerland vs Austria, 08/06

First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Friendly highlights: Austria 6-1 Türkiye

Form: DDWWDW

Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Belgium vs Montenegro, 05/06

Belgium vs Luxembourg, 08/06

First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Form: WDWWLL

Latest: Egypt 2-4 Croatia, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Croatia vs North Macedonia, 03/06

Portugal vs Croatia, 08/06

First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Form: WWWDWL

Latest: Czechia 2-1 Armenia, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Czechia vs Malta, 07/06

Czechia vs North Macedonia, 10/06

First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Czechia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Form: WDLWWW

Latest: Denmark 2-0 Faroe Islands, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Denmark vs Sweden, 05/06

Denmark vs Norway, 08/06﻿

First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Form: DLDWWW

Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03﻿

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 03/06

England vs Iceland, 07/06

First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Friendly highlights: England 2-2 Belgium

Form: WLDWWW

Latest: France 3-2 Chile, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: France vs Luxembourg, 05/06

France vs Canada, 09/06

First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Form: DWLDWW

Latest: Georgia 0-0 Greece (aet, Georgia won 4-2 on pens), 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Montenegro vs Georgia, 09/06﻿

First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Highlights: Georgia 0-0 Greece (4-2 pens)

Form: WWLLDW

Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03﻿

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06

Germany vs Greece, 07/06

First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Form: WWWDDW

Latest: Hungary 2-0 Kosovo, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Republic of Ireland vs Hungary, 04/06

Hungary vs Israel, 08/06

First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Form: WWDWLW

Latest: Ecuador 0-2 Italy, 24/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06

Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 09/06

First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Italy's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Form: LWWWWL

Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03﻿

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Netherlands vs Canada, 06/06

Netherlands vs Iceland, 10/06

First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Form: DWWDDW

Latest: Wales 0-0 Poland (aet, Poland won 5-4 on pens), 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Poland vs Ukraine, 07/06

Poland vs Türkiye, 10/06

First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Highlights: Wales 0-0 Poland (4-5 pens)

Form: LWWWWW

Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Portugal vs Finland, 04/06

Portugal vs Croatia, 08/06

Portugal vs Republic of Ireland, 11/06

First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Form: LDWWWD

Latest: Colombia 3-2 Romania, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Romania vs Bulgaria, 04/06

Romania vs Liechtenstein, 07/06

First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

EURO 2024: All you need to know

Form: LLDDLL

Latest: Scotland 0-1 Northern Ireland, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Gibraltar vs Scotland, 03/06

Scotland vs Finland, 07/06

First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Form: WLDLWL

Latest: Cyprus 0-1 Serbia, 25/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Austria vs Serbia, 04/06﻿

Sweden vs Serbia, 08/06

First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Form: DLWWWL

Latest: Norway 1-1 Slovakia, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Slovakia vs San Marino, 05/06

Slovakia vs Wales, 09/06

First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Slovakia's road to Germany: Every goal

Form: WDWLWW

Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03﻿

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Slovenia vs Armenia, 04/06

Slovenia vs Bulgaria, 08/06

First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Form: DLWWWW

Latest: Spain 3-3 Brazil, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Spain vs Andorra, 05/06

Spain vs Northern Ireland, 08/06

First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Friendly highlights: Spain 3-3 Brazil

Form: WDLDDD

Latest: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Switzerland, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Switzerland vs Estonia, 04/06

Switzerland vs Austria, 08/06﻿

First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Form: LLDWWW

Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03﻿﻿

Pre-EURO friendlies: Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06﻿

First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Türkiye's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Form: WWDWWL

Latest: Ukraine 2-1 Iceland, 26/03

Pre-EURO friendlies: Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06

Poland vs Ukraine, 07/06

Moldova vs Ukraine, 11/06

﻿First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich