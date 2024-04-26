UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: All the friendlies and results
Check out the 24 contenders' pre-tournament form and their friendly opponents ahead of UEFA EURO 2024.
The countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 is on. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games, as well as their pre-EURO friendly opponents.
Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.
Albania
Form: LLDDWW
Latest: Sweden 1-0 Albania, 25/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: TBC
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund
Austria
Form: WWWWWL
Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Austria vs Serbia, 04/06
Switzerland vs Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf
Belgium
Form: DDWWDW
Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Belgium vs Montenegro, 05/06
Belgium vs Luxembourg, 08/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt
Croatia
Form: WDWWLL
Latest: Egypt 2-4 Croatia, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Croatia vs North Macedonia, 03/06
Portugal vs Croatia, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin
Czechia
Form: WWWDWL
Latest: Czechia 2-1 Armenia, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Czechia vs Malta, 07/06
Czechia vs North Macedonia, 10/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig
Denmark
Form: WDLWWW
Latest: Denmark 2-0 Faroe Islands, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Denmark vs Sweden, 05/06
Denmark vs Norway, 08/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart
England
Form: DLDWWW
Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 03/06
England vs Iceland, 07/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen
France
Form: WLDWWW
Latest: France 3-2 Chile, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: France vs Luxembourg, 05/06
France vs Canada, 09/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf
Georgia
Form: DWLDWW
Latest: Georgia 0-0 Greece (aet, Georgia won 4-2 on pens), 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Montenegro vs Georgia, 09/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund
Germany
Form: WWLLDW
Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06
Germany vs Greece, 07/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich
Hungary
Form: WWWDDW
Latest: Hungary 2-0 Kosovo, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Republic of Ireland vs Hungary, 04/06
Hungary vs Israel, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne
Italy
Form: WWDWLW
Latest: Ecuador 0-2 Italy, 24/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06
Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 09/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund
Netherlands
Form: LWWWWL
Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Netherlands vs Canada, 06/06
Netherlands vs Iceland, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg
Poland
Form: DWWDDW
Latest: Wales 0-0 Poland (aet, Poland won 5-4 on pens), 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Poland vs Ukraine, 07/06
Poland vs Türkiye, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg
Portugal
Form: LWWWWW
Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Portugal vs Finland, 04/06
Portugal vs Croatia, 08/06
Portugal vs Republic of Ireland, 11/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig
Romania
Form: LDWWWD
Latest: Colombia 3-2 Romania, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Romania vs Bulgaria, 04/06
Romania vs Liechtenstein, 07/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich
Scotland
Form: LLDDLL
Latest: Scotland 0-1 Northern Ireland, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Gibraltar vs Scotland, 03/06
Scotland vs Finland, 07/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich
Serbia
Form: WLDLWL
Latest: Cyprus 0-1 Serbia, 25/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Austria vs Serbia, 04/06
Sweden vs Serbia, 08/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen
Slovakia
Form: DLWWWL
Latest: Norway 1-1 Slovakia, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Slovakia vs San Marino, 05/06
Slovakia vs Wales, 09/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt
Slovenia
Form: WDWLWW
Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Slovenia vs Armenia, 04/06
Slovenia vs Bulgaria, 08/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart
Spain
Form: DLWWWW
Latest: Spain 3-3 Brazil, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Spain vs Andorra, 05/06
Spain vs Northern Ireland, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin
Switzerland
Form: WDLDDD
Latest: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Switzerland, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Switzerland vs Estonia, 04/06
Switzerland vs Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne
Türkiye
Form: LLDWWW
Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund
Ukraine
Form: WWDWWL
Latest: Ukraine 2-1 Iceland, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06
Poland vs Ukraine, 07/06
Moldova vs Ukraine, 11/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich