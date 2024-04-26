UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: All the friendlies and results

Friday, April 26, 2024

Check out the 24 contenders' pre-tournament form and their friendly opponents ahead of UEFA EURO 2024.

Austria are on a five-match winning run, beating Türkiye 6-1 last time out
Austria are on a five-match winning run, beating Türkiye 6-1 last time out Getty Images

The countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 is on. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games, as well as their pre-EURO friendly opponents.

Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.

Get the EURO app!

Albania

Form: LLDDWW
Latest: Sweden 1-0 Albania, 25/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿TBC
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Austria

Form: WWWWWL
Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Austria vs Serbia, 04/06
Switzerland vs Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Friendly highlights: Austria 6-1 Türkiye

Belgium

Form: DDWWDW
Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Belgium vs Montenegro, 05/06
Belgium vs Luxembourg, 08/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Croatia

Form: WDWWLL
Latest: Egypt 2-4 Croatia, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Croatia vs North Macedonia, 03/06
Portugal vs Croatia, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Czechia

Form: WWWDWL
Latest: Czechia 2-1 Armenia, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Czechia vs Malta, 07/06
Czechia vs North Macedonia, 10/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Czechia's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Denmark

Form: WDLWWW
Latest: Denmark 2-0 Faroe Islands, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Denmark vs Sweden, 05/06
Denmark vs Norway, 08/06﻿
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

England

Form: DLDWWW
Latest: England 2-2 Belgium, 26/03﻿
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 03/06
England vs Iceland, 07/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Friendly highlights: England 2-2 Belgium
All the EURO 2024 fixtures!

France

Form: WLDWWW
Latest: France 3-2 Chile, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: France vs Luxembourg, 05/06
France vs Canada, 09/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Georgia

Form: DWLDWW
Latest: Georgia 0-0 Greece (aet, Georgia won 4-2 on pens), 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Montenegro vs Georgia, 09/06﻿
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Highlights: Georgia 0-0 Greece (4-2 pens)

Germany

Form: WWLLDW
Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03﻿
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06
Germany vs Greece, 07/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Hungary

Form: WWWDDW
Latest: Hungary 2-0 Kosovo, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Republic of Ireland vs Hungary, 04/06
Hungary vs Israel, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Italy

Form: WWDWLW
Latest: Ecuador 0-2 Italy, 24/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06
Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 09/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Italy's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Netherlands

Form: LWWWWL
Latest: Germany 2-1 Netherlands, 26/03﻿
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Netherlands vs Canada, 06/06
Netherlands vs Iceland, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Poland

Form: DWWDDW
Latest: Wales 0-0 Poland (aet, Poland won 5-4 on pens), 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Poland vs Ukraine, 07/06
Poland vs Türkiye, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Highlights: Wales 0-0 Poland (4-5 pens)

Portugal

Form: LWWWWW
Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Portugal vs Finland, 04/06
Portugal vs Croatia, 08/06
Portugal vs Republic of Ireland, 11/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Romania

Form: LDWWWD
Latest: Colombia 3-2 Romania, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Romania vs Bulgaria, 04/06
Romania vs Liechtenstein, 07/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

EURO 2024: All you need to know

Scotland

Form: LLDDLL
Latest: Scotland 0-1 Northern Ireland, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Gibraltar vs Scotland, 03/06
Scotland vs Finland, 07/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Serbia

Form: WLDLWL
Latest: Cyprus 0-1 Serbia, 25/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Austria vs Serbia, 04/06﻿
Sweden vs Serbia, 08/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Slovakia

Form: DLWWWL
Latest: Norway 1-1 Slovakia, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Slovakia vs San Marino, 05/06
Slovakia vs Wales, 09/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Slovakia's road to Germany: Every goal

Slovenia

Form: WDWLWW
Latest: Slovenia 2-0 Portugal, 26/03﻿
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Slovenia vs Armenia, 04/06
Slovenia vs Bulgaria, 08/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Spain

Form: DLWWWW
Latest: Spain 3-3 Brazil, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Spain vs Andorra, 05/06
Spain vs Northern Ireland, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Friendly highlights: Spain 3-3 Brazil

Switzerland

Form: WDLDDD
Latest: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Switzerland, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Switzerland vs Estonia, 04/06
Switzerland vs Austria, 08/06﻿
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Türkiye

Form: LLDWWW
Latest: Austria 6-1 Türkiye, 26/03﻿﻿
Pre-EURO friendlies: Italy vs Türkiye, 04/06﻿
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Türkiye's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Ukraine

Form: WWDWWL
Latest: Ukraine 2-1 Iceland, 26/03
Pre-EURO friendlies: Germany vs Ukraine, 03/06
Poland vs Ukraine, 07/06
Moldova vs Ukraine, 11/06
﻿First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

Highlights: Ukraine 2-1 Iceland

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, April 26, 2024

Selected for you

Who has qualified for EURO?
Live 04/04/2024

Who has qualified for EURO?

All 23 teams to have qualified and join hosts Germany have been confirmed.
EURO 2024 fixtures by team
Live 04/04/2024

EURO 2024 fixtures by team

The EURO 2024 finalists now know their group stage opponents and where they will be facing them.
Your in-depth guide to EURO
Live 11/04/2024

Your in-depth guide to EURO

Three-time winners Germany will stage the UEFA European Championship in 2024.
EURO 2024: Host cities
Live 04/04/2024

EURO 2024: Host cities

Get the lowdown on the EURO 2024 host cities and stadiums with our venue guides.