UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: All the friendlies and results

The countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 is on. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games, as well as their pre-EURO friendly opponents.

Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.

Form: WWLLDD

Latest: Albania 3-1 Azerbaijan, 07/06

First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Form: DWWWWW

Latest: ﻿Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06

First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Form: WWDDWW

Latest: Belgium 3-0 Luxembourg, 08/06

First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Form: WWWDWW

Latest: Portugal 1-2 Croatia, 08/06

First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Form: WWWWDW

Latest: Czechia 7-1 Malta, 07/06

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Czechia vs North Macedonia, 10/06

First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Form: WWWDLW

Latest: ﻿Denmark 3-1 Norway, 08/06﻿

First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Form: LWDLDW

Latest: ﻿England 0-1 Iceland, 07/06

First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Form: DWWLDW

Latest: France 0-0 Canada, 09/06

First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Form: WDWLDW

Latest: Montenegro 1-3 Georgia, 09/06

First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Form: WDWWLL

Latest: ﻿Germany 2-1 Greece, 07/06

First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Form: WLWWWD

Latest: Hungary 3-0 Israel, 08/06

First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Form: WDWWDW

Latest: Italy 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, 09/06

First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Form: WLWWWW

Latest: ﻿Netherlands 4-0 Canada, 06/06

Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Netherlands vs Iceland, 10/06

First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Form: WDWWDD

Latest: Poland 3-1 Ukraine, 07/06

Pre-EURO friendlies: Poland vs Türkiye, 10/06

First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Form: LWLWWW

Latest: Portugal 1-2 Croatia, 08/06

Pre-EURO friendlies: Portugal vs Republic of Ireland, 11/06

First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Form: DDLDWW

Latest: Romania 0-0 Liechtenstein, 07/06

First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

Form: DWLLDD

Latest: Scotland 2-2 Finland, 07/06

First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Form: WLWLDL

Latest: ﻿Sweden 0-3 Serbia, 08/06

First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Form: WWDLWW

Latest: Slovakia 4-0 Wales, 09/06

First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Form: DWWDWL

Latest: Slovenia 1-1 Bulgaria, 08/06

First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Form: WWDLWW

Latest: ﻿Spain 5-1 Northern Ireland, 08/06

First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Form: DWWDLD

Latest: Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06

First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Form: DLLDWW

Latest: Italy 0-0 Türkiye, 04/06

Pre-EURO friendlies: Poland vs Türkiye, 10/06

First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Form: LDWWDW

Latest: Poland 3-1 Ukraine, 07/06

Pre-EURO friendlies: Moldova vs Ukraine, 11/06

First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich