UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: All the friendlies and results
Sunday, June 9, 2024
Check out the 24 contenders' pre-tournament form and their friendly opponents ahead of UEFA EURO 2024.
The countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 is on. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games, as well as their pre-EURO friendly opponents.
Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.
Albania
Form: WWLLDD
Latest: Albania 3-1 Azerbaijan, 07/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund
Austria
Form: DWWWWW
Latest: Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf
Belgium
Form: WWDDWW
Latest: Belgium 3-0 Luxembourg, 08/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt
Croatia
Form: WWWDWW
Latest: Portugal 1-2 Croatia, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin
Czechia
Form: WWWWDW
Latest: Czechia 7-1 Malta, 07/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: Czechia vs North Macedonia, 10/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig
Denmark
Form: WWWDLW
Latest: Denmark 3-1 Norway, 08/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart
England
Form: LWDLDW
Latest: England 0-1 Iceland, 07/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen
France
Form: DWWLDW
Latest: France 0-0 Canada, 09/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf
Georgia
Form: WDWLDW
Latest: Montenegro 1-3 Georgia, 09/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund
Germany
Form: WDWWLL
Latest: Germany 2-1 Greece, 07/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich
Hungary
Form: WLWWWD
Latest: Hungary 3-0 Israel, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne
Italy
Form: WDWWDW
Latest: Italy 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, 09/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund
Netherlands
Form: WLWWWW
Latest: Netherlands 4-0 Canada, 06/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: Netherlands vs Iceland, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg
Poland
Form: WDWWDD
Latest: Poland 3-1 Ukraine, 07/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: Poland vs Türkiye, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg
Portugal
Form: LWLWWW
Latest: Portugal 1-2 Croatia, 08/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: Portugal vs Republic of Ireland, 11/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig
Romania
Form: DDLDWW
Latest: Romania 0-0 Liechtenstein, 07/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich
Scotland
Form: DWLLDD
Latest: Scotland 2-2 Finland, 07/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich
Serbia
Form: WLWLDL
Latest: Sweden 0-3 Serbia, 08/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen
Slovakia
Form: WWDLWW
Latest: Slovakia 4-0 Wales, 09/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt
Slovenia
Form: DWWDWL
Latest: Slovenia 1-1 Bulgaria, 08/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart
Spain
Form: WWDLWW
Latest: Spain 5-1 Northern Ireland, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin
Switzerland
Form: DWWDLD
Latest: Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne
Türkiye
Form: DLLDWW
Latest: Italy 0-0 Türkiye, 04/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: Poland vs Türkiye, 10/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund
Ukraine
Form: LDWWDW
Latest: Poland 3-1 Ukraine, 07/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: Moldova vs Ukraine, 11/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich