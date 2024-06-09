UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA EURO 2024 form guide: All the friendlies and results

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Check out the 24 contenders' pre-tournament form and their friendly opponents ahead of UEFA EURO 2024.

Davide Frattesi opened the scoring for Italy in their warm-up friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina
Davide Frattesi opened the scoring for Italy in their warm-up friendly win against Bosnia and Herzegovina Getty Images

The countdown to UEFA EURO 2024 is on. Check out the 24 contenders' form in their six most recent games, as well as their pre-EURO friendly opponents.

Form includes all matches including friendlies; most recent result listed first.

Albania

Form: WWLLDD
Latest: Albania 3-1 Azerbaijan, 07/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Austria

Form: DWWWWW
Latest: ﻿Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Highlights: Austria 2-1 Serbia

Belgium

Form: WWDDWW
Latest: Belgium 3-0 Luxembourg, 08/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Croatia

Form: WWWDWW
Latest: Portugal 1-2 Croatia, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Highlights: Portugal 1-2 Croatia

Czechia

Form: WWWWDW
Latest: Czechia 7-1 Malta, 07/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Czechia vs North Macedonia, 10/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Denmark

Form: WWWDLW
Latest: ﻿Denmark 3-1 Norway, 08/06﻿
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

England

Form: LWDLDW
Latest: ﻿England 0-1 Iceland, 07/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Highlights: England 3-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
France

Form: DWWLDW
Latest: France 0-0 Canada, 09/06
First EURO game: Austria vs France, 17/06, Düsseldorf

Georgia

Form: WDWLDW
Latest: Montenegro 1-3 Georgia, 09/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Germany

Form: WDWWLL
Latest: ﻿Germany 2-1 Greece, 07/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Highlights: Germany 2-1 Greece

Hungary

Form: WLWWWD
Latest: Hungary 3-0 Israel, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Italy

Form: WDWWDW
Latest: Italy 1-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina, 09/06
First EURO game: Italy vs Albania, 15/06, Dortmund

Italy's road to Germany: Watch every goal

Netherlands

Form: WLWWWW
Latest: ﻿Netherlands 4-0 Canada, 06/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: ﻿Netherlands vs Iceland, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Poland

Form: WDWWDD
Latest: Poland 3-1 Ukraine, 07/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: Poland vs Türkiye, 10/06
First EURO game: Poland vs Netherlands, 16/06, Hamburg

Highlights: Wales 0-0 Poland (4-5 pens)

Portugal

Form: LWLWWW
Latest: Portugal 1-2 Croatia, 08/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: Portugal vs Republic of Ireland, 11/06
First EURO game: Portugal vs Czechia, 18/06, Leipzig

Highlights: Portugal 4-2 Finland

Romania

Form: DDLDWW
Latest: Romania 0-0 Liechtenstein, 07/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

Scotland

Form: DWLLDD
Latest: Scotland 2-2 Finland, 07/06
First EURO game: Germany vs Scotland, 14/06, Munich

Serbia

Form: WLWLDL
Latest: ﻿Sweden 0-3 Serbia, 08/06
First EURO game: Serbia vs England, 16/06, Gelsenkirchen

Slovakia

Form: WWDLWW
Latest: Slovakia 4-0 Wales, 09/06
First EURO game: Belgium vs Slovakia, 17/06, Frankfurt

Slovakia's road to Germany: Every goal

Slovenia

Form: DWWDWL
Latest: Slovenia 1-1 Bulgaria, 08/06
First EURO game: Slovenia vs Denmark, 16/06, Stuttgart

Spain

Form: WWDLWW
Latest: ﻿Spain 5-1 Northern Ireland, 08/06
First EURO game: Spain vs Croatia, 15/06, Berlin

Friendly highlights: Spain 3-3 Brazil

Switzerland

Form: DWWDLD
Latest: Switzerland 1-1 Austria, 08/06
First EURO game: Hungary vs Switzerland, 15/06, Cologne

Türkiye

Form: DLLDWW
Latest: Italy 0-0 Türkiye, 04/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: Poland vs Türkiye, 10/06
First EURO game: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06, Dortmund

Highlights: Italy 0-0 Türkiye

Ukraine

Form: LDWWDW
Latest: Poland 3-1 Ukraine, 07/06
Pre-EURO friendlies: Moldova vs Ukraine, 11/06
First EURO game: Romania vs Ukraine, 17/06, Munich

Highlights: Germany 0-0 Ukraine

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, June 9, 2024

