EURO 2024 results: Spain's route to the top

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Check out Spain's route to UEFA EURO 2024 glory in Germany.

Nico Williams celebrates scoring the opening goal of the final
Nico Williams celebrates scoring the opening goal of the final UEFA via Getty Images

Check out UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain's route to glory in Germany.

Tournament schedule

Spain EURO 2024 results

Group B
3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June)
1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June)
1-0 vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June)

Round of 16
4-1 vs Georgia (Cologne, 30 June)

Quarter-finals
2-1 vs Germany (aet) (Stuttgart, 5 July)

Semi-finals
2-1 vs France (Munich, 9 July)

Final
2-1 vs England (Berlin, 14 July)

