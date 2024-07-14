EURO 2024 results: Spain's route to the top
Sunday, July 14, 2024
Article summary
Check out Spain's route to UEFA EURO 2024 glory in Germany.
Article top media content
Article body
Check out UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain's route to glory in Germany.
Spain EURO 2024 results
Group B
3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June)
1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June)
1-0 vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June)
Round of 16
4-1 vs Georgia (Cologne, 30 June)
Quarter-finals
2-1 vs Germany (aet) (Stuttgart, 5 July)
Semi-finals
2-1 vs France (Munich, 9 July)
Final
2-1 vs England (Berlin, 14 July)
Sign up for a free MyUEFA account to watch live streams and on-demand content, play games and challenge your friends, win money-can’t-buy prizes, and apply for tickets to Europe’s biggest games.