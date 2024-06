Georgia: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE GEORGIA EVER WON THE EURO?

Best result: N/A

EURO appearances: 1

EURO hosts: N/A

Overall record: P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A3

Group stage record: P1 W0 D0 L1 F1 A3

Knockout record: P0 W0 D0 L0 F0 A0

EURO-by-EURO record

1996 Did not qualify

2000 Did not qualify

2004 Did not qualify

2008 Did not qualify

2012 Did not qualify

2016 Did not qualify

2020 Did not qualify

TEAM RECORDS

Biggest victory

N/A



Heaviest defeat

3-1: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06/2024 (group stage)

Highest scoring draws

N/A

Highest scoring game

4 goals: 1-3 vs Türkiye, 18/06/2024 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

1: 2024

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1: 2024

Most different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 2024

Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 2024

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Appearances: 1 (2024)

Qualified from group: N/A

Group winners: N/A

Group runners-up: N/A

Unbeaten group stage: N/A

Winless group stage: N/A

Best group record: N/A

Worst group record: N/A

Fewest points to qualify: N/A

Most points without qualifying: N/A

Biggest victory

N/A



Heaviest defeat

3-1: Türkiye vs Georgia, 18/06/2024

Highest scoring draw

N/A

Highest scoring game

4 goals: 1-3 vs Türkiye, 18/06/2024

Most group goals scored

1: 2024

Most group goals conceded

3: 2024

Fewest group goals scored

1: 2024

Fewest group goals conceded

3: 2024

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P0 W0 L0

Quarter-finals

P0 W0 L0

Semi-finals

P0 W0 L0



Finals

P0 W0 L0



Biggest victory

N/A

Heaviest defeat

N/A

Highest scoring game

N/A



Extra time

N/A



PLAYER RECORDS

Georgia are appearing at their first EURO in 2024.

Most appearances

1: 15 players

Most goals

1: Georges Mikautadze

Hat-tricks

N/A



Most tournaments with goal

1: Georges Mikautadze

Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

23y 13d: Anzor Mekvabishvili (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)

23y 124d: Zuriko Davitashvili (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)

23y 127d: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)



Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

23y 231d: Georges Mikautadze (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

36y 350d: Guram Kashia (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)

32y 133d: Solomon Kverkvelia (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)

30y 100d: Budu Zivzivadze (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)

Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

23y 231d Georges Mikautadze (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)

Fastest goal scored

32 min - Georges Mikautadze (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)

COACHES

Georgia are featuring at their first EURO.

Most final tournaments

1: Willy Sagnol (2024)

Most matches

1: Willy Sagnol (2024)

Most wins

N/A

Youngest coach

47y 92d: Willy Sagnol (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)

Oldest coach

47y 92d: Willy Sagnol (vs Türkiye, EURO 2024)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 0

Penalties conceded: 0

Penalty shoot-outs

N/A



ALL EURO FIXTURES

2024

18/06/2024: Türkiye 3-1 Georgia (group stage, Dortmund)

22/06/2024: Georgia vs Czechia (group stage, Hamburg)

26/06/2024: Georgia vs Portugal (group stage, Gelsenkirchen)

Last updated: 18 June 2024