Poland: All their EURO records and stats
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Article summary
Biggest wins, heaviest defeats, highest scorers, most appearances, shoot-outs, group stage stats and more.
Article top media content
Article body
GENERAL: HAVE POLAND EVER WON THE EURO?
Best result: Quarter finals, 2016
Previous EURO appearances: 4
EURO hosts: 2012 (co-hosts, group stage)
Overall record: P15 W2 D7 L6 F12 A17
Group stage record: P13 W2 D5 L6 F10 A15
Knockout record: P2 W0 D2 L0 F2 A2
EURO-by-EURO record
1960 Did not qualify
1964 Did not qualify
1968 Did not qualify
1972 Did not qualify
1976 Did not qualify
1980 Did not qualify
1984 Did not qualify
1988 Did not qualify
1992 Did not qualify
1996 Did not qualify
2000 Did not qualify
2004 Did not qualify
2008 Group stage
2012 Group stage
2016 Quarter-finals
2020 Group stage
POLAND'S EURO RECORDS
Poland had made it to seven World Cup final tournaments before they qualified for a EURO for the first time, making their debut at EURO 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.
Biggest victory
1-0: Twice, most recently vs Ukraine, 21/06/2016 (group stage)
Heaviest defeat
2-0: Germany vs Poland, 08/06/2008 (group stage)
Highest scoring draws
1-1: Six times, most recently vs Spain, 19/06/2021 (group stage)
Highest scoring game
5 goals: 2-3 vs Sweden, 23/06/2021 (group stage)
Most goals scored at a EURO
4 in 3 games in 2020 (av. 1.33)
4 in 5 games in 2016 (av. 0.80)
Fewest goals scored at a EURO
1 in 3 games in 2008 (av. 0.33)
Most different goalscorers at a EURO
3: 2016
Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO
1: 2008
GROUP STAGE RECORDS
Previous appearances: 4 (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)
Qualified from group: 1 (2016)
Group winners: 0
Group runners-up: 1 (2016)
Unbeaten group stage: 1 (2016)
Winless group stage: 3 (2008, 2012, 2020)
Best group record: P3 W2 D1 L0 F2 A0 (2016)
Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F1 A4 (2008)
Fewest points to qualify: 7 (2016)
Most points without qualifying: 2 (2012)
Biggest victory
1-0: Twice, most recently vs Ukraine, 21/06/2016
Heaviest defeat
2-0: Germany vs Poland, 08/06/2008
Highest scoring draw
1-1: Four times, most recently vs Spain, 19/06/2021
Highest scoring game
5 goals: 2-3 vs Sweden, 23/06/2021
Most group goals scored
4: 2020
Most group goals conceded
6: 2020
Fewest group goals scored
1: 2008
Fewest group goals conceded
0: 2016
KNOCKOUT RECORDS
Round of 16
P1 W1 L0
Quarter-finals
P1 W0 L1
Semi-finals
N/A
Finals
N/A
Biggest victory
N/A – both knockout ties have been 1-1 at full time and decided by a penalty shoot-out
Heaviest defeats
N/A – both knockout ties have been 1-1 at full time and decided by a penalty shoot-out
Highest scoring game
2 goals: Twice, most recently 1-1 vs Portugal, 30/06/2016 (quarter-finals)
Extra time
W vs Switzerland 2016 round of 16 (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-4 pens)
L vs Portugal 2016 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 3-5 pens)
POLAND PLAYER RECORDS
Robert Lewandowski is Poland's top appearance maker and scorer at EUROs, and has scored at three different final tournaments.
Most appearances
11: Robert Lewandowski
8: Jakub Błaszczykowski, Kamil Glik, Łukasz Piszczek
Most goals
5: Robert Lewandowski
3: Jakub Błaszczykowski
Most tournaments with goal
3: Robert Lewandowski (2012, 2016, 2020)
Hat-tricks
N/A
Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
17y 246d: Kacper Kozłowski (vs Spain, EURO 2020)
19y 172d: Bartosz Kapustka (vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)
19y 283d: Kacper Urbański (vs Netherlands, EURO 2024)
Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers
22y 105d: Arkadiusz Milik (vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)
23y 292d: Robert Lewandowski (vs Greece, EURO 2012)
26y 18d: Roger Guerreiro (vs Austria, EURO 2008)
Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance
35y 80d: Jacek Bąk (vs Austria, EURO 2008)
34y 59d: Wojciech Szczęsny (vs Netherlands, EURO 2024)
33y 140d: Kamil Glik (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)
Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers
32y 306d: Robert Lewandowski (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)
30y 194d: Jakub Błaszczykowski (vs Switzerland, EURO 2016)
27y 340d: Adam Buksa (vs Netherlands, EURO 2024)
Fastest goal scored
1 min 40 sec: Robert Lewandowski (vs Portugal, EURO 2016)
COACHES
All of Poland's EURO coaches to date have only featured at one final tournament.
Most final tournaments
1: Leo Beenhakker (2008)
1: Franciszek Smuda (2012)
1: Adam Nawałka (2016)
1: Paulo Sousa (2020)
1: Michał Probierz (2024)
Most matches
5: Adam Nawałka (2016)
Most wins
2: Adam Nawałka (2016)
Youngest coach
50y 288d: Paulo Sousa (vs Slovakia, EURO 2020)
Oldest coach
65y 319d: Leo Beenhakker (vs Germany, EURO 2008)
PENALTIES
Penalties awarded: 0
Penalties conceded: 3
Scored 1
Missed 2
Penalty shoot-outs
W vs Switzerland 2016 round of 16 (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-4 pens)
L vs Portugal 2016 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 3-5 pens)
ALL EURO FIXTURES
2008
08/06/2008: Germany 2-0 Poland (group, Klagenfurt)
12/06/2008: Austria 1-1 Poland (group, Vienna)
16/06/2008: Poland 0-1 Croatia (group, Klagenfurt)
2012
08/06/2012: Poland 1-1 Greece (group, Warsaw)
12/06/2012: Poland 1-1 Russia (group, Warsaw)
16/06/2012: Czech Republic 1-0 Poland (group, Wrocław)
2016
12/06/2016: Poland 1-0 Northern Ireland (group, Nice)
16/06/2016: Germany 0-0 Poland (group, Saint-Denis)
21/06/2016: Ukraine 0-1 Poland (group, Marseille)
25/06/2016: Switzerland 1-1 Poland aet, 4-5 pens (round of 16, Saint-Étienne )
30/06/2016: Poland 1-1 Portugal aet, 3-5 pens (quarter-finals, Marseille)
2020
14/06/2021: Poland 1-2 Slovakia (group, St Petersburg)
19/06/2021: Spain 1-1 Poland (group, Seville)
23/06/2021: Sweden 3-2 Poland (group, St Petersburg)
2024
16/06/2024: Poland 1-2 Netherlands (group, Hamburg)
21/06/2024: Poland vs Austria (group, Berlin)
25/06/2024: France vs Poland (group, Dortmund)
Last updated 16 June 2024