Poland: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE POLAND EVER WON THE EURO?

Best result: Quarter finals, 2016

Previous EURO appearances: 4

EURO hosts: 2012 (co-hosts, group stage)

Overall record: P15 W2 D7 L6 F12 A17

Group stage record: P13 W2 D5 L6 F10 A15

Knockout record: P2 W0 D2 L0 F2 A2

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not qualify

1964 Did not qualify

1968 Did not qualify

1972 Did not qualify

1976 Did not qualify

1980 Did not qualify

1984 Did not qualify

1988 Did not qualify

1992 Did not qualify

1996 Did not qualify

2000 Did not qualify

2004 Did not qualify

2008 Group stage

2012 Group stage

2016 Quarter-finals

2020 Group stage

POLAND'S EURO RECORDS

Poland had made it to seven World Cup final tournaments before they qualified for a EURO for the first time, making their debut at EURO 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.

Biggest victory

1-0: Twice, most recently vs Ukraine, 21/06/2016 (group stage)



Heaviest defeat

2-0: Germany vs Poland, 08/06/2008 (group stage)



Highest scoring draws

1-1: Six times, most recently vs Spain, 19/06/2021 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 2-3 vs Sweden, 23/06/2021 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

4 in 3 games in 2020 (av. 1.33)

4 in 5 games in 2016 (av. 0.80)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 in 3 games in 2008 (av. 0.33)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

3: 2016



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 2008

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Previous appearances: 4 (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Qualified from group: 1 (2016)

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 1 (2016)

Unbeaten group stage: 1 (2016)

Winless group stage: 3 (2008, 2012, 2020)

Best group record: P3 W2 D1 L0 F2 A0 (2016)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F1 A4 (2008)

Fewest points to qualify: 7 (2016)

Most points without qualifying: 2 (2012)

Biggest victory

1-0: Twice, most recently vs Ukraine, 21/06/2016



Heaviest defeat

2-0: Germany vs Poland, 08/06/2008

Highest scoring draw

1-1: Four times, most recently vs Spain, 19/06/2021

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 2-3 vs Sweden, 23/06/2021

Most group goals scored

4: 2020

Most group goals conceded

6: 2020

Fewest group goals scored

1: 2008

Fewest group goals conceded

0: 2016

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P1 W1 L0

Quarter-finals

P1 W0 L1

Semi-finals

N/A



Finals

N/A



Biggest victory

N/A – both knockout ties have been 1-1 at full time and decided by a penalty shoot-out

Heaviest defeats

N/A – both knockout ties have been 1-1 at full time and decided by a penalty shoot-out

Highest scoring game

2 goals: Twice, most recently 1-1 vs Portugal, 30/06/2016 (quarter-finals)



Extra time

W vs Switzerland 2016 round of 16 (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-4 pens)

L vs Portugal 2016 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 3-5 pens)

POLAND PLAYER RECORDS

Robert Lewandowski is Poland's top appearance maker and scorer at EUROs, and has scored at three different final tournaments.

Most appearances

11: Robert Lewandowski

8: Jakub Błaszczykowski, Kamil Glik, Łukasz Piszczek

Most goals

5: Robert Lewandowski

3: Jakub Błaszczykowski

Most tournaments with goal

3: Robert Lewandowski (2012, 2016, 2020)

Hat-tricks

N/A



Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

17y 246d: Kacper Kozłowski (vs Spain, EURO 2020)

19y 172d: Bartosz Kapustka (vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)

19y 283d: Kacper Urbański (vs Netherlands, EURO 2024)



Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

22y 105d: Arkadiusz Milik (vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)

23y 292d: Robert Lewandowski (vs Greece, EURO 2012)

26y 18d: Roger Guerreiro (vs Austria, EURO 2008)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

35y 80d: Jacek Bąk (vs Austria, EURO 2008)

34y 59d: Wojciech Szczęsny (vs Netherlands, EURO 2024)

33y 140d: Kamil Glik (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)



Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

32y 306d: Robert Lewandowski (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)

30y 194d: Jakub Błaszczykowski (vs Switzerland, EURO 2016)

27y 340d: Adam Buksa (vs Netherlands, EURO 2024)



Fastest goal scored

1 min 40 sec: Robert Lewandowski (vs Portugal, EURO 2016)

COACHES

All of Poland's EURO coaches to date have only featured at one final tournament.

Most final tournaments

1: Leo Beenhakker (2008)

1: Franciszek Smuda (2012)

1: Adam Nawałka (2016)

1: Paulo Sousa (2020)

1: Michał Probierz (2024)

Most matches

5: Adam Nawałka (2016)

Most wins

2: Adam Nawałka (2016)

Youngest coach

50y 288d: Paulo Sousa (vs Slovakia, EURO 2020)

Oldest coach

65y 319d: Leo Beenhakker (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 0

Penalties conceded: 3

Scored 1

Missed 2

Penalty shoot-outs

W vs Switzerland 2016 round of 16 (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-4 pens)

L vs Portugal 2016 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 3-5 pens)

ALL EURO FIXTURES

2008

08/06/2008: Germany 2-0 Poland (group, Klagenfurt)

12/06/2008: Austria 1-1 Poland (group, Vienna)

16/06/2008: Poland 0-1 Croatia (group, Klagenfurt)

2012

08/06/2012: Poland 1-1 Greece (group, Warsaw)

12/06/2012: Poland 1-1 Russia (group, Warsaw)

16/06/2012: Czech Republic 1-0 Poland (group, Wrocław)

2016

12/06/2016: Poland 1-0 Northern Ireland (group, Nice)

16/06/2016: Germany 0-0 Poland (group, Saint-Denis)

21/06/2016: Ukraine 0-1 Poland (group, Marseille)

25/06/2016: Switzerland 1-1 Poland aet, 4-5 pens (round of 16, Saint-Étienne )

30/06/2016: Poland 1-1 Portugal aet, 3-5 pens (quarter-finals, Marseille)

2020

14/06/2021: Poland 1-2 Slovakia (group, St Petersburg)

19/06/2021: Spain 1-1 Poland (group, Seville)

23/06/2021: Sweden 3-2 Poland (group, St Petersburg)

2024

16/06/2024: Poland 1-2 Netherlands (group, Hamburg)

21/06/2024: Poland vs Austria (group, Berlin)

25/06/2024: France vs Poland (group, Dortmund)

Last updated 16 June 2024