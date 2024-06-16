Poland: All their EURO records and stats

GENERAL: HAVE POLAND EVER WON THE EURO?

Best result: Quarter finals, 2016

Previous EURO appearances: 4

EURO hosts: 2012 (co-hosts, group stage)

Overall record: P15 W2 D7 L6 F12 A17

Group stage record: P13 W2 D5 L6 F10 A15

Knockout record: P2 W0 D2 L0 F2 A2

EURO-by-EURO record

1960 Did not qualify

1964 Did not qualify﻿

1968 Did not qualify﻿

1972 Did not qualify﻿

1976 Did not qualify﻿

1980 Did not qualify﻿

1984 Did not qualify﻿

1988 Did not qualify﻿

1992 Did not qualify﻿

1996 Did not qualify﻿

2000 Did not qualify﻿

2004 Did not qualify﻿

2008 Group stage

2012 Group stage﻿

2016 Quarter-finals

2020 Group stage

POLAND'S EURO RECORDS

Poland had made it to seven World Cup final tournaments before they qualified for a EURO for the first time, making their debut at EURO 2008 in Austria and Switzerland.

Biggest victory

1-0: Twice, most recently vs Ukraine, 21/06/2016 (group stage)



Heaviest defeat

2-0: Germany vs Poland, 08/06/2008 (group stage)



Highest scoring draws

1-1: Six times, most recently vs Spain, 19/06/2021 (group stage)

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 2-3 vs Sweden, 23/06/2021 (group stage)

Most goals scored at a EURO

4 in 3 games in 2020 (av. 1.33)

4 in 5 games in 2016 (av. 0.80)

Fewest goals scored at a EURO

1 in 3 games in 2008 (av. 0.33)



Most different goalscorers at a EURO

3: 2016



Fewest different goalscorers at a EURO

1: 2008

GROUP STAGE RECORDS

Previous appearances: 4 (2008, 2012, 2016, 2020)

Qualified from group: 1 (2016)

Group winners: 0

Group runners-up: 1 (2016)﻿

Unbeaten group stage: 1 (2016)﻿

Winless group stage: 3 (2008, 2012, 2020)

Best group record: P3 W2 D1 L0 F2 A0 (2016)

Worst group record: P3 W0 D1 L2 F1 A4 (2008)

Fewest points to qualify: 7 (2016)

Most points without qualifying: 2 (2012)

Biggest victory

1-0: Twice, most recently vs Ukraine, 21/06/2016



Heaviest defeat

2-0: Germany vs Poland, 08/06/2008

Highest scoring draw

1-1: Four times, most recently vs Spain, 19/06/2021

Highest scoring game

5 goals: 2-3 vs Sweden, 23/06/2021

Most group goals scored

4: 2020

Most group goals conceded

6: 2020

Fewest group goals scored

1: 2008

Fewest group goals conceded

0: 2016

KNOCKOUT RECORDS

Round of 16

P1 W1 L0

Quarter-finals

P1 W0 L1

Semi-finals

N/A



Finals

N/A



Biggest victory

N/A – both knockout ties have been 1-1 at full time and decided by a penalty shoot-out

Heaviest defeats

N/A – both knockout ties have been 1-1 at full time and decided by a penalty shoot-out

Highest scoring game

2 goals: Twice, most recently 1-1 vs Portugal, 30/06/2016 (quarter-finals)



Extra time

W vs Switzerland 2016 round of 16 (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-4 pens)

L vs Portugal 2016 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 3-5 pens)

POLAND PLAYER RECORDS

Robert Lewandowski is Poland's top appearance maker and scorer at EUROs, and has scored at three different final tournaments.

Most appearances

11: Robert Lewandowski

8: Jakub Błaszczykowski, Kamil Glik, Łukasz Piszczek

Most goals

5: Robert Lewandowski

3: Jakub Błaszczykowski

Most tournaments with goal

3: Robert Lewandowski (2012, 2016, 2020)

Hat-tricks

N/A



Youngest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

17y 246d: Kacper Kozłowski (vs Spain, EURO 2020)

19y 172d: Bartosz Kapustka (vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)

19y 283d: Kacper Urbański (vs Netherlands, EURO 2024)



Youngest EURO final tournament goalscorers

22y 105d: Arkadiusz Milik (vs Northern Ireland, EURO 2016)

23y 292d: Robert Lewandowski (vs Greece, EURO 2012)

26y 18d: Roger Guerreiro (vs Austria, EURO 2008)

Oldest players to make a EURO final tournament appearance

35y 80d: Jacek Bąk (vs Austria, EURO 2008)

34y 59d: Wojciech Szczęsny (vs Netherlands, EURO 2024)

33y 140d: Kamil Glik (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)



Oldest EURO final tournament goalscorers

32y 306d: Robert Lewandowski (vs Sweden, EURO 2020)

30y 194d: Jakub Błaszczykowski (vs Switzerland, EURO 2016)

27y 340d: Adam Buksa (vs Netherlands, EURO 2024)



Fastest goal scored

1 min 40 sec: Robert Lewandowski (vs Portugal, EURO 2016)

COACHES

All of Poland's EURO coaches to date have only featured at one final tournament.

Most final tournaments

1: Leo Beenhakker (2008)

1: Franciszek Smuda (2012)

1: Adam Nawałka (2016)

1: Paulo Sousa (2020)

1: Michał Probierz (2024)

Most matches

5: Adam Nawałka (2016)

Most wins

2: Adam Nawałka (2016)

Youngest coach

50y 288d: Paulo Sousa (vs Slovakia, EURO 2020)

Oldest coach

65y 319d: Leo Beenhakker (vs Germany, EURO 2008)

PENALTIES

Penalties awarded: 0

Penalties conceded: 3

Scored 1

Missed 2

Penalty shoot-outs

W vs Switzerland 2016 round of 16 (1-1 / 1-1 / 5-4 pens)

L vs Portugal 2016 quarter-finals (1-1 / 1-1 / 3-5 pens)

ALL EURO FIXTURES

2008

08/06/2008: Germany 2-0 Poland (group, Klagenfurt)

12/06/2008: Austria 1-1 Poland (group, Vienna)

16/06/2008: Poland 0-1 Croatia (group, Klagenfurt)

2012

08/06/2012: Poland 1-1 Greece (group, Warsaw)

12/06/2012: Poland 1-1 Russia (group, Warsaw)

16/06/2012: Czech Republic 1-0 Poland (group, Wrocław)

2016

12/06/2016: Poland 1-0 Northern Ireland (group, Nice)

16/06/2016: Germany 0-0 Poland (group, Saint-Denis)

21/06/2016: Ukraine 0-1 Poland (group, Marseille)

25/06/2016: Switzerland 1-1 Poland aet, 4-5 pens (round of 16, Saint-Étienne )

30/06/2016: Poland 1-1 Portugal aet, 3-5 pens (quarter-finals, Marseille)

2020

14/06/2021: Poland 1-2 Slovakia (group, St Petersburg)

19/06/2021: Spain 1-1 Poland (group, Seville)

23/06/2021: Sweden 3-2 Poland (group, St Petersburg)

2024

16/06/2024: Poland 1-2 Netherlands (group, Hamburg)

21/06/2024: Poland vs Austria (group, Berlin)

25/06/2024: France vs Poland (group, Dortmund)

Last updated 16 June 2024